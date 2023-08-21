Year after year the Madison-area has remained one of Wisconsin’s hotbeds for high school girls swimming.

Last year was no different with area schools combining for nine top-15 team finishes at the WIAA state championships, including another Division 2 title from Madison Edgewood.

Add in 34 podium finishes, including seven titles, and it was another banner year. And the 2023 season is shaping up to be the same.

Here are 10 girls swimmers to watch this season.

Joss Hoffman, sr., DeForest

Strokes: Backstroke, butterfly, freestyle

Notable: Hoffman finished 10th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 0.30 seconds and later added an 11th-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:01.87) at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional last season. She also was part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that each finished ninth.

Quotable: “She’s just incredibly focused and determined, and additionally she just has fun,” coach Tammy Tollefson said. “She loves everything about the sport and makes practice a joy. Fly, free, or breaststroke, I can use her anywhere.”

Sylvia Thompson, jr., Madison Edgewood

Stroke: Distance freestyle, butterfly

Notable: Thompson played a crucial role in the Crusaders securing their eight consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championship. She was a member of two state title relays, swimming the butterfly leg on the 200-yard medley relay that won in 1 minute, 46.59 seconds, alongside fellow returnee Katie McClure, as well as the third leg of the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.55). Thompson also placed fifth in the 500 free (5:08.42) and sixth in the 200 free (1:55.28).

Quotable: “I think what makes Sylvia such a valuable piece of the Edgewood program is her experience competing at a very high level … and her work ethic during training,” coach Joey Jensen said. “She always comes to practice with a smile on her face and a ready-to-work attitude.”

Olivia Christianson, sr., Madison Memorial

Stroke: Freestyle

Notable: Christianson qualified individually in the 100 freestyle and as part of the Spartans’ 200 and 400 free relays for the WIAA Division 1 state championship for the second consecutive year, but should be driven after slipping down the standings. She finished 18th in the 100 free in 53.39 seconds, while the Memorial relays took 12th and 11th, respectively.

Quotable: “Olivia is a critical part of our swim team. She is a key component of our state qualifying freestyle relays and an repeat individual state qualifier,” coach Mandi Peterson said. “She has an incredible work ethic and leads by example in the pool, the weight room and the classroom.”

Amalia Shields, sr., Madison West

Stroke: Freestyle

Notable: Shields qualified in both the 100 and 200 freestyle at the Division 1 state championships for the first time, finishing just one place away from scoring in the latter, taking 17th in 1 minute, 57.54 seconds. She placed 23rd in the 100 free (54.04) and also helped the Regents 400 free relay place 10th with a lead leg of 53.90, helping West place 12th as a team.

Caroline Green, sr., McFarland

Strokes: Backstroke, freestyle

Notable: Green was the lone individual qualifier for the Spartans at last season’s WIAA Division 2 state championships, placing 11th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.13. She also swam the backstroke leg on McFarland’s eighth-place 200 medley relay (1:53.05) and part of its 400 free relay that took 13th (3:48.64).

Quotable: “Over the last year she was able to step into a more prominent role on the team, becoming the No. 1 backstroke swimmer on the team as well as becoming one of our 400 free relay swimmers at state,” coach Jessica Garvey said. “She trains with our club team year round, and I think we are looking forward to seeing what she can do this year in both the 100 back and her freestyle events.”

Piper Garcia-Hall, sr., Middleton

Strokes: Freestyle

Notable: Garcia-Hall helped fuel Middleton to another solid showing at the WIAA Division 1 state championships as it finished fourth as a team. The sprinter scored twice individually, taking 14th in the 100 freestyle in 53.17 seconds and tying for 15th in the 50 free (24.30). She also swam the anchor leg of the Cardinals’ fourth-place 200 free relay and fifth-place 200 medley relay.

Quotable: “Piper is a very dedicated swimmer who improved a lot over the last year, and we are really excited to see her work pay off this season,” coach RJ Leiferman said. “She is exceptionally reliable, we can always count on her to put up great times on our relays and it has been great to see her grow into being one of our leaders of our team this season as well.”

Kelley Ryan, sr., Monona Grove

Stroke: Backstroke

Notable: One of two returning WIAA Division 1 state individual qualifiers from a year ago for the Silver Eagles, Ryan enters her senior season with something to prove after being disqualified in the 100 backstroke last year. She still made an impact, helping Monona Grove’s 200 medley relay team finish 12th in 1:49.08.

Olivia Sina, so., Oregon

Strokes: Backstroke, freestyle

Notable: Sina made a massive splash for the Panthers last season alongside fellow returnee Alyse Block, helping Oregon reach the podium at state for the first time as a relay since making the jump to Division 1. Sina swam the third leg of the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay team that finished in 3:33.90. She also swam the lead leg of the 200 medley relay that took 10th.

Quotable: “Olivia is special in that she works harder than anyone else. She is the definition of dedicated and coachable, two traits any coach would take over pure talent,” coach Justin Sawran said. “Olivia will be on our top relays for sure, and she will definitely swim backstroke, but she has a handful of other events where she could be a state qualifier.”

Cheyenne Borroughs, so., Stoughton

Strokes: Breaststroke, freestyle

Notable: Borroughs burst onto the scene as she placed third in the 100 breaststroke in her Division 2 state debut last season in a time of 1:05.50. She also tied for 10th in the 50 freestyle (24.80 seconds) and was part of both of Stoughton’s state-qualifying relays. The 200 medley team took 10th (1:54.90) and the 200 free team was 12th.

Quotable: “Cheyenne is a dedicated, hardworking student-athlete. She shows up every day to practice focused and ready to go,” coach Heather Solis said. “Not only is she a fantastic swimmer, she is also an amazing teammate. She is always there cheering her teammates on, giving words of encouragement, and congratulating them on their accomplishments.”

Isabella Gnewuch, sr., Verona

Strokes: Individual medley, butterfly, freestyle

Notable: Qualifying for the Division 1 state meet in four events for the second straight year, Gnewuch finished fourth in the 100 butterfly in 56.40 seconds, adding a 12th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:09.64). She was on the seventh-place 200 medley and 400 free relays for the Wildcats, who return their entire team that placed fifth overall last year.

Quotable: “Isabella loves swimming,” coach Bill Wuerger said. “She embraces the hard work it takes to compete at a high level.”

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Photos: Action from the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving championships