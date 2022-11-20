10 Madison-area high school boys swimmers to know this winter

The Madison area has been a consistent hotbed for high school swimming and diving.

Last season was highlighted by Madison Edgewood claiming the WIAA Division 2 state championship on the strength of two relay victories and individual titles from Colin Senke and Finnley Conklin, who’s now at Oregon High School. Madison Memorial’s Drew Bennett was the Division 1 state diving champion, Middleton won two relays and Madison West, Middleton and Sun Prairie finished 3-5 in the Division 1 state meet standings.

The first competitions in this season’s WIAA boys swimming and diving schedule are able to be held Tuesday on the journey to the state meet Feb. 17-18 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Some coaches have moved on (for example, Jesse Drake is the new Edgewood coach), while some swimmers have moved elsewhere, shifted teams or are just looking for more fast times.

Here are 10 of the swimmers to know as the season begins, based primarily on coaches’ reports.

Jack Madoch, sr., Middleton

Things to know: Madoch is a sprint freestyler who’s committed to the University of Wisconsin. He finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle at last year’s Division 1 state meet. He was part of Middleton’s victorious 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays at state. Madoch led a good area showing in the 50 freestyle at state — including Madison La Follette’s AJ Terry (ninth), Oregon’s Spencer Stluka (tied for 10th) and Waunakee’s Nolan Wallace (20th), all returning swimmers.

Nick Chirafisi, sr., Middleton

Things to know: Chirafisi is a mid-distance freestyler who’s committed to the University of Utah. He was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle at the Division 1 state meet. He also was part of Middleton’s first-place 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays at state as the Cardinals placed fourth as a team.

Quotable: “Jack and Nick scored a lot of points for the team last year at state and look to improve upon that this year,” first-year Middleton boys coach Wes Lagerhausen said. “(They are) great leaders both in and out of the pool.”

Abram Mueller, jr., Madison West

Things to know: Mueller was second in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke at state and is the team record holder in both events, Regents coach Jack Englehardt said. Mueller was part of the fifth-place 200 medley relay and sixth-place 400 freestyle relay. Mueller and Atticus Nordmeyer helped lead West to third at state last season, but Nordmeyer has moved to Vermont, Englehardt said.

Quotable: “Great kid! I have coached him on and off since he was 7 years old,” Englehardt said. “He also was all-conference honorable mention for boys volleyball (in the Big Eight) and an academic All-American.”

Finnley Conklin, so., Oregon

Things to know: Conklin has transferred to Oregon this season after helping lead Edgewood to the Division 2 state title last year. He was the Division 2 state champion in the 100 breaststroke and runner-up in the 200 individual medley and was part of Edgewood’s record-setting, first-place 200 medley relay and victorious 400 freestyle relay at state. He joins an Oregon team that features junior Spencer Stluka, who was seventh in the 100 freestyle and tied for 10th in the 50 freestyle at the Division 1 state meet last year.

Quotable: “Overall, our team is larger than ever so it should be a fun and exciting season,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. “We are ecstatic to have gained Finnley Conklin, who adds to our top-end talent. He and Spencer (Stluka) have been working on rounding out their swimming abilities by trying events outside of their best events in the offseason. Both are strong swimmers and should be on the podium at state this winter.”

Smith Connor, sr., Madison East

Things to know: Connor signed a national letter of intent for swimming with the University of Minnesota, Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness said. Connor finished third in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley at state last season. Twins Smith and Ben Connor are part of the new Madison East/Madison La Follette co-op, which also includes senior AJ Terry, who was ninth in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 freestyle for La Follette last season at state.

Evan Schmidt, sr., Stoughton

Things to know: Schmidt was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle at the Division 2 state meet — races that included winner Isaac Fleig of Cedarburg and Jaxon Vanden Brook of Edgewood (who were fourth and fifth, respectively). Schmidt was part of the 11th-place Stoughton 400 freestyle relay.

Liam Updegrove, sr., Verona

Things to know: Updegrove was the starting goalkeeper for Verona’s WIAA Division 1 state championship soccer team this fall. He competed on the team’s 12th-place 400 freestyle relay at state last year when Verona and Mount Horeb formed a co-op. He is one of three returning state meet qualifiers for Verona, along with Grayson Neumann and Landyn Drapp.

Quotable: “We’re in rebuilding mode, losing many talented seniors,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Plus, our co-op with Mount Horeb ended after 12 years (Mount Horeb has its own boys team coached by Bryce Hoppe). There will be plenty of opportunities for our younger guys to step up and swim in the varsity spotlight. We’ll be counting on our three returning state qualifiers to lead by example and, hopefully, make it back to state, along with a few of their younger teammates.”

Bennett Braatz, jr., Sun Prairie East

Things to know: Braatz placed 11th in the 200 individual medley, 12th in the 100 breaststroke and was part of the third-place 200 freestyle relay with then-seniors Ethan Braatz, Jesse Hammes and Jonathan Schluesche. He helped Sun Prairie to fifth as a team — prior to Sun Prairie dividing into two high schools this school year.

Quotable: “This is going to be a different year for Sun Prairie,” Sun Prairie East coach Joel Coyne said. “With the school split, our team definitely has a different look to it and, yet, still something familiar to it. While it will be a smaller group, we have a couple kids who have some real firepower. Bennett is a two-time state qualifier and we will be looking to have him carry a heavy load.”

Jonah Gunnink, sr., Sun Prairie West

Things to know: Gunnink finished ninth in the 100 backstroke and 22nd in the 200 freestyle for Sun Prairie at last season’s Division 1 state meet. He becomes one of the leaders for the new Sun Prairie West program, along with seniors Zach Svendsen, Caleb Hudson and Rocco Van Hoof, Wolves coach Sarah Chan said.

Quotable: “Jonah is a hard worker in the pool and I am excited to see his times at the end of the season,” Chan said. “This is the first year for the Sun Prairie West boys swim team and we plan to make it a memorable one. The team is focused and ready for a fun and fast inaugural season.”

Ethan Johnson, jr., Monona Grove

Things to know: New Monona Grove coach Carl Millholland anticipates that Johnson and sophomore Hayden McGlynn will be standouts for the Silver Eagles. Johnson was part of Monona Grove’s 12th-place 200 medley relay (with McGlynn) and 14th-place 400 freestyle relay at the Division 1 state meet last year.

Quotable: “Ethan is a standout butterfly and freestyle swimmer, reaching Division 2 state in his freshman year and Division 1 state as a sophomore,” said Millholland, who replaced longtime coach Kelly Chadesh, who stepped down after last season. “In 2022-2023, Ethan plans to excel in the 200-yard individual medley event, as well as the 100-yard butterfly. Coming into his junior year, I expect Ethan to be a team leader. We plan to see continued time improvements and strong showings at sectionals and state.”

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.