Sun Prairie will permit winter sports competitions outside Dane County starting Jan. 23

Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee has sent an email to Sun Prairie families that if upcoming health orders in Dane County don’t allow in-county competitions, Sun Prairie will permit and begin winter sports competitions outside the county Jan. 23.

Nee sent the message to Sun Prairie families and media, including the State Journal, on Sunday.

Sun Prairie’s athletics are suspended through Jan. 22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines from Public Health Madison & Dane County and the school district’s academic model.

The current county health order is scheduled to expire Wednesday and a new order is anticipated.

“We hope to continue aligning our plans for athletics with PHMDC guidelines and protocols, and we hope that new guidance issued this week will allow for in-county competitions using reasonable infection mitigation strategies,” Nee wrote.

“However, if the new guidance does not allow for in-county competitions, we will plan to start competitions outside of Dane County on Saturday, January 23, 2021.