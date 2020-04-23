Sun Prairie West unveils logo for Wolves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school logo for the new Sun Prairie West High School and its teams was unveiled Thursday night, being displayed in different forms.

The logo was designed by Birch and Wolf LLC.

Sun Prairie West’s teams will be known as the Wolves.

Two weeks ago, Big Eight Conference athletic directors voted unanimously to admit Sun Prairie West to the conference, outside of football, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

The league also plans to welcome Sun Prairie West to an eight-team Big Eight for football that same school year, with the approval of the WIAA and the departure of one school from the current configuration.

The Sun Prairie school district plans to open the city’s second high school in the fall of 2022. The current Sun Prairie High School will be renamed Sun Prairie East and the nickname will remain the Cardinals.

Both high schools will play football games at Ashley Field at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School. The field is currently undergoing renovation, with completion planned for August. Bleachers have been built. Press boxes recently were installed.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.