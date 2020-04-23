You are the owner of this article.
Sun Prairie West unveils logo for Wolves
Sun Prairie West unveils logo for Wolves

Wolves logos

The logos for the Sun Prairie West High School Wolves.  

 Design by Birch and Wolf LLC

The school logo for the new Sun Prairie West High School and its teams was unveiled Thursday night, being displayed in different forms.

The logo was designed by Birch and Wolf LLC.

Sun Prairie West’s teams will be known as the Wolves.

Two weeks ago, Big Eight Conference athletic directors voted unanimously to admit Sun Prairie West to the conference, outside of football, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

The league also plans to welcome Sun Prairie West to an eight-team Big Eight for football that same school year, with the approval of the WIAA and the departure of one school from the current configuration.

The Sun Prairie school district plans to open the city’s second high school in the fall of 2022. The current Sun Prairie High School will be renamed Sun Prairie East and the nickname will remain the Cardinals.

Both high schools will play football games at Ashley Field at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School. The field is currently undergoing renovation, with completion planned for August. Bleachers have been built. Press boxes recently were installed.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

