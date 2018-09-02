The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team defeated previously unbeaten Appleton Xavier, ranked sixth in Division 2, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8 to claim the Green Bay Notre Dame Invitational title Saturday after finishing second in the event the past four years.
Karlie McNabb and Josie Halbleib each had 11 kills in the championship for the Cardinals. Mia Lubahn recorded 14 assists for Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie beat the host Tritons 25-18, 25-23, and defeated Luxemburg-Casco and De Pere in three sets.
Monona Grove Invitational
After rolling to the title match with four straight-set victories, Verona was taken to the limit before earning a 25-20, 25-27, 15-13 win over the host Silver Eagles to clinch the title of the eight-team invitational.
The Wildcats, who improved to 10-0 on the season, advanced to the championship with a 25-22, 25-19 win over Madison La Follette.
Germantown Invitational
Middleton went 3-2 at the 10-team invitational, defeating Kaukauna 25-18, 25-16 in the Bronze Division championship match. The host Warhawks went 5-0 to win the title.
Richland Center Invitational
Reedsburg defeated Darlington 25-23, 25-21 in the third-place match of the 10-team invitational to finish 3-2 on the day. Host Richland Center rallied for a 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory over Platteville to win the championship.
Cross country
Lodi Invitational
Jefferson senior Mariah Linse won individual honors, covering 5,000 meters in 20:02, to lead Jefferson to the championship of the eight-team meet at Lodi. Makenzie Hottinger was third (21:04) for Jefferson, which placed its five scoring runners among the overall top 15. Milton took second; Lodi was third behind senior Isabelle Clary (fourth, 21:25).
Jefferson also won the boys race, scoring 47 points to top Waterloo and Milton among nine teams. Eagles junior Ian Sande was second (18:10).Lakeside Lutheran’s August Gresens won the race (17:51).
Darlington Invitational
The Mount Horeb boys ran to a runner-up finish behind Darlington in the 21-team meet, scoring 67 points to the Redbirds’ 49. Dodgeville/Mineral Point junior Henry Keith won the individual race in 18:20, with Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld junior Christian Patzka third (18:38).
Mount Horeb was led by senior K.J. Kalscheur (sixth, 19:13) and junior Noah Ollendick (seventh, 19:15).
The Mount Horeb girls finished third behind Lancaster and Darlington, led by eighth-place individual finisher Anna Ollendick (22:06).
Blackshirt Challenge
Led by individual champion Madalyn Arrowood (20:26), the Janesville Craig girls earned the team title of the 12-team event at Waukesha South. Madison La Follette finished sixth.
The Craig boys took second behind champion Mukwonago, with sophomore Bryan Bloomquist taking second overall (16:48).
Rebel Invitational
Sophomore Lauren Winslow placed 36th as Lake Mills finished sixth among a strong, 21-team field in the race hosted by Racine Horlick at the UW-Parkside course.
The Lake Mills boys finished 23rd among 25 teams. Oconomowoc won team honors.
Girls swimming
Janesville Parker/Evansville Relays
Baraboo won the 200 and 300 medleys, 300 backstroke and 200 breast/butterfly en route to scoring 376 points to edge Bartlett (Ill.) by 30 points to claim the victory. The Thunderbirds finished runners-up in five events. Individually, Natalie Gneiser was on three first-place relays for the Thunderbirds.