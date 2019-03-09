Sun Prairie senior Emily Anderson has committed to Carroll University, where she plans to play women’s lacrosse.
“I selected Carroll University because of the team and community,” she said. “Once I showed interest in Carroll University and knew I wanted to play lacrosse, Coach (Michael) Hodge was extremely interested in having me play and was in the stands, watching my last season. Carroll will allow me a great opportunity to be involved immediately and take my game to another level.
“I took my official visit last fall, stayed with a few players overnight and met the team. From that moment, I knew I wanted to be a part of the team.
“I also want to thank my parents (Patrick and Angie), Coaches John Welke, Kate Sauter and Maggie Potts, all my teammates and friends for their support over the years. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn't have become the player I have grown to be.”
Carroll participates in NCAA Division III and was a semifinalist in its conference tournament last season.
Anderson is a second-year captain and four-year starter. She is the team’s returning leading scorer and fielder. She plays midfield, attack, and defense. Sun Prairie is a member of the MALA/Badgerland Conference. Anderson represented Sun Prairie on the conference all-star team in 2017 and 2018, and was a 2018 all-conference player.
Anderson also was a state qualifier and four-year varsity swimmer for Sun Prairie.