Sun Prairie has hired Sandee Ortiz as the Cardinals’ girls tennis coach, Sun Prairie athletic and activities director Eric Nee said Thursday.
Ortiz has served as boys and girls tennis coach at Delavan-Darien since 1998, Nee said.
She will serve as a health teacher at Sun Prairie High School.
Ortiz will replace Chris Wilke, who is stepping away to continue furthering his education, Nee said.
WFCA announces its 2020 Hall of Fame class
Kirk DeNoyer and Paul Martin are among the individuals who will be honored at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s 2020 Hall of Fame banquet.
The WFCA announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class and award winners Thursday, according to the WFCA website.
They will be recognized at the banquet April 4 at the Marriott West in Middleton. Information on banquet tickets will be forthcoming.
DeNoyer will be honored as a WFCA Hall of Fame inductee as a head coach, when he coached at Wisconsin Lutheran High School. DeNoyer most recently has served as boys basketball coach and activities director at Lakeside Lutheran, prior to being named executive director at Lakeside Lutheran. Todd Jahns was named activities director and boys basketball coach at Lakeside Lutheran this spring.
Martin, a Waunakee assistant football coach, will be a WFCA inductee as an assistant coach.
The list:
AWARD WINNERS
DAVE MCCLAIN DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD -- Brad Arnett, Nx Level
NHSACA HALL OF FAME -- Dave Keel, Homestead and Bill Turnquist, West De Pere are the 2020 NHSACA (National High School Athletic Coaches Association) inductees from Wisconsin
MARGE AND DICK RUNDLE POSITIVE INFLUENCE OF COACHING AWARD -- Chuck Raykovich, Chippewa Falls HS
2020 WFCA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
HEAD COACHES
Joe LaBuda, Head Coach, Menomonie HS
Kirk DeNoyer, Head Coach Wisconsin Lutheran HS
Steve Rux, Head Football Coach, Waukesha West HS
Dan St. Arnauld, Head Football Coach, Niagra/Brillion
HEAD/ASSISTANT COACHES
Steve Lyga, Head/Assistant Coach, Cochrane-Fountain City HS
Scott Statz, Head/Assistant Coach, Platteville
ASSISTANT COACHES
Tom Fugate, Assistant Football Coach, Homestead HS
Paul Martin, Assistant Football Coach, Waunakee HS
Bernie Schmidt, Assistant Football Coach, Cudahy HS
Mark Traun, Assistant Football Coach, Elk Mound