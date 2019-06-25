Braylen Blue, a 6-foot-1 guard who will be a freshman at Sun Prairie, was recently invited and will participate in Chris Paul’s CP3 Rising Stars national basketball camp in July in the Winston-Salem area in North Carolina, Seneca Blue said.
The camp is a top camp for rising freshman basketball players and has drawn national and international players in past years, as well as media, scouts and All-American game voters.
The camp is scheduled for July 19-21 at Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville, North Carolina.