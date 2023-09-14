Freshman Becca Elliott won two individual events and swam on a pair of victorious relays in host Sun Prairie East’s 125.5-35.5 victory over Madison East in a Big Eight girls swimming dual Thursday.

Elliott won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 52.53 seconds and 100 backstroke (1:05.21) and was part of the Cardinals’ 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Maeve Sullivan and Samantha Camp both were triple winners for Sun Prairie East. Sullivan won the 50 freestyle (26.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:23.49) and joined Elliott on the 400 freestyle relay. Camp won the 200 individual medley (2:21.28) and 100 freestyle (57.19) and also swam on the 400 freestyle relay.

Gabe Passini leads Middleton

Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini ran for 195 yards on on 19 carries with three touchdowns and completed 11 of 19 passes for 143 yards in the Cardinals' 31-20 victory over Madison Memorial on Thursday. Memorial's Steve Young rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Owen Fielder was 11-of-21 passing for 212 yards and two scores.

Madison West tennis prevails

Madison West’s doubles teams of Molly Ryan/Tyra Gustavson (No. 1), Greta Becker/Sarah Goetz (No. 2) and Kaia Berghahn/Dakota Hanson (No. 3) all posted straight-set wins as the Regents defeated Madison Memorial 5-2 in girls tennis.

West’s No. 3 singles player, Ella Darley, prevailed in three sets, 6-3, 6-7(4), 10-5, over the Spartans’ Sophia Phair.

Stoughton sophomore key in win

Stoughton sophomore Claire Orn, at No. 2 singles, survived a three-set match, besting Kelsey Kurtenbach of Reedsburg, 1-6 , 6-3 , 10-6, and the No. 3 doubles team of Caitlin Kreger and Savannah Paumen defeated Reedsburg’s Kylee Molitor and Sophie Williams in a second-set tie-breaker, 7-5, 7-6 (2), as the Vikings prevailed 4-3.

Monona Grove tennis victorious

Monona Grove’s No. 2 doubles team of Kate Watson and Brooke Becker used three sets to down Oregon’s Baylee Knott and Gianna Goulesh, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8, and the Silver Eagles won three of the four singles matches to defeat Oregon 5-2.

La Follette doubles team salvages point

Ava Hunter and Rosa Aleman, at No. 1 doubles provided Madison La Follette’s only victory, defeating Janesville Craig’s Sophie Schultz and Presley Morgan, 4-6 , 6-3 , 10-5, in the Lancers’ 6-1 loss.

Madison East senior spearheads win

Madison East’s Daniella Buhler Vale (No. 1 singles) defeated Janesville Parker’s Maya Moreno-Larranaga, 7-6 , 6-3, to spearhead the Purgolders 6-1 victory.

Verona tops Sun Prairie East tennis

Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang (No. 1 singles) defeated McKenna Thorson of Verona, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6, but the Wildcats won the remaining matches in their 6-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Waunakee tennis sweeps Milton

Waunakee used straight-set wins in every match to easily defeat Milton 7-0. Claire Jaeger (No. 1 singles), Taylor Copeland (No. 4 singles) and Caroline Schnaubelt/Marah Westphal (No. 3 doubles) all prevailed without dropping a game.

Edgewood uses tiebreaker for win

Madison Edgewood’s Kate Sweeney (No. 4 singles) used a third-set tie-break win to give the Crusaders a 4-3 victory over McFarland.

Verona swim led by duo

Amelia McCartney (200-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle relay) and Monica Schmidt (100 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay) each won an event and anchored a winning relay team to lead Verona past Janesville Parker 133-36 in girls swimming.

Double-double for Brooklyn Tortorice

Monona Grove's Brooklyn Tortorice had 10 kills and 10 digs as Fort Atkinson swept the Silver Eagles 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.

Wisconsin recruit keys Waunakee win

University of Wisconsin volleyball recruit Morgan Van Wie had nine kills and nine assists as Waunakee beat Oregon 25-12, 25-17, 25-6 to improve to 13-2.

Sun Prairie West volleyball swept

Sophomore Sari Mark had nine kills, junior Porter Pate had 16 digs and junior Anna Korab added 12 digs as Sun Prairie West volleyball was swept by Janesville Craig 23-25, 12-25, 13-25.

Edgewood volleyball beats Mount Horeb

Diane Pichelman had 14 kills and Ella Weber had 28 assists as Madison Edgewood won in four sets over Mount Horeb 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18. Jayse Holman had 15 kills to pace Mount Horeb and Laila Rasmussen had 20 assists.

