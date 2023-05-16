The athletic director at Sun Prairie West wrote a resignation email minutes after a confrontation with a boys basketball player at the school in January.

LaRon Ragsdale left his position as dean of athletics and activities with a two-sentence message on the night of Jan. 31, according to a copy released by the Sun Prairie Area School District through a public records request.

Ragsdale and a Sun Prairie West player had to be separated during a dispute after the Wolves lost an overtime game to Verona, according to a Sun Prairie police report. The police report, also released after a public records request, redacted identification of students.

"Today is my last day and I will not be returning," Ragsdale wrote in an email sent to the district's human resources director, the district-wide activities director and a Sun Prairie West athletic administrative assistant. "We can discuss it tomorrow when I clean out my office."

Ragsdale sent the email, with a subject line "Resignation today," at 9:46 p.m. The incident in a school hallway finished just before 9:30 p.m., according to the police report.

The district denied a public records request for school video of the incident but the police report described it after an officer watched it with the school principal.

According to the officer's notes in the report from watching the video:

Two Sun Prairie West players waited in a hallway outside the Verona locker room after the game, then spoke with Wildcats players before coaches from both teams separated them.

One West player walked toward the door, apparently toward the Verona team bus. West students tried to prevent the interaction but the player, whose name was redacted, broke free and continued toward the door. Ragsdale was seen saying something toward the player.

The player stopped and said something toward Ragsdale before they came face to face. A group of people who tried to separate Ragsdale and the player included Janice Chestnut, whose son Darius was a senior wing for the Wolves.

Ragsdale walked toward the player, who was being held back, while both were speaking to each other. Ragsdale took off his lanyard and radio and set them on a bench.

The player, described in the report as "still very animated" and trying to pull away, was being held back by Janice Chestnut, a staff member and a student and then was moved up against a wall. Ragsdale walked toward the player before school staff tried to move him away from the confrontation. Ragsdale eluded them and ran toward the player, who still was being restrained against the wall.

Ragsdale ran into Janice Chestnut as she attempted to grab him, causing her to stumble backward. She grabbed hold of the hood of Ragsdale's sweatshirt with one hand and had her other hand around his neck area. A student also tried to pull Ragsdale away from behind. Ragsdale pivoted and tried to push away Janice Chestnut. They separated and Ragsdale walked outside with a student.

One Sun Prairie officer was on site for the game but at least seven other officers responded to a call for backup, according to the report.

Sun Prairie police did not file charges and closed the case Feb. 10. The Sun Prairie School Board accepted Ragsdale's resignation at a Feb. 13 meeting, records show.

District-wide athletic director Eric Nee has been overseeing Sun Prairie West's athletics and activities since Ragsdale's departure.

Ragsdale did not respond to a message seeking comment. Janice Chestnut declined to speak with a reporter.

