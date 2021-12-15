Student-athletes often celebrate signing a National Letter of Intent. But what do they guarantee?

Monroe senior J.T. Seagreaves had looked forward to this week for some time.
After making an oral commitment to the University of Wisconsin in June, Seagreaves was eager to put pen to paper when the first day of the early signing period for football arrived Wednesday.
He said Monday night after playing basketball against DeForest that he planned to turn in his National Letter of Intent paperwork to UW on Wednesday, then have a ceremony at Monroe High School after school Thursday when family and friends could attend.
The 6-foot-6 Seagreaves — recruited as a tight end to UW — had a strong high school season, earning first-team all-conference honors as a running back and defensive end in the Rock Valley Conference.
He was named a first-team selection as a defensive end on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools All-State team and a first-team choice at defensive end on The Associated Press All-State team.
He rushed for 1,294 yards (9.6 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns, had 11 receptions (19.3 yards per catch) and two touchdown catches while recording 62 tackles, including six sacks for the Cheesemakers, who reached the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals.
“It’s really exciting,” Seagreaves said when asked about signing a National Letter of Intent. “It means a lot. It’s finally officially set, I feel like, and that means a lot. A lot of the coaches are excited. It’s another big step in the process.”
So what is the National Letter of Intent form that he and other prospective NCAA Division I and II student-athletes will be signing this school year?
While an oral (or verbal) commitment is non-binding, a National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between the student-athlete and a National Letter of Intent institution, according to information provided by Susan Peal, National Letter of Intent director of governance for the NCAA.
The student-athlete agrees to attend that institution full-time for one academic year. The institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year.
Student-athletes don’t have to sign a National Letter of Intent every year, but under NCAA rules they must be notified each year whether aid has been renewed.
The NCAA manages the daily operation of the National Letter of Intent program, which began in 1964 and now has 652 Division I and Division II institutions, and the Collegiate Commissioners Association provides governance.
The program is voluntary; prospective student-athletes and parents aren’t required to sign and institutions don’t have to join.
However, “many prospective student-athletes sign because they want to create certainty in the recruiting process,” and more than 48,000 sign each year, according to the National Letter of Intent program’s documents.
Who can sign a National Letter of Intent? Prospective student-athletes who are enrolling for the first time in a four-year institution are able to sign a National Letter of Intent. Those who start academically at a four-year institution and then transfer to a two-year college also are able to sign a National Letter of Intent if they plan on entering another four-year institution.
The form requires the signature of the student-athlete (if under age 21) and a parent or legal guardian (or other representative if there isn’t a parent or legal guardian).
Also, the institution must provide a written offer of athletics financial aid for the entire academic year, listing the terms, conditions and amount of the award. Football and basketball are among the sports that only offer full-ride scholarships, but some sports like baseball and softball can off partial scholarships as well. Some student-athletes also join programs as preferred walk-ons, with no athletic scholarship granted to them.
Once the National Letter of Intent is signed, other institutions are “obligated to cease contacting” the student-athlete and family members, according to the Letter of Intent program information.
The Division I football early signing period is Wednesday through Friday, while the regular signing period for football starts Feb. 2.
There is a sense of closure in the recruiting process for the student-athlete.
“It's a real feeling,” Madison Edgewood senior Anna teDuits said after signing with UW for women’s swimming during a ceremony last month at Edgewood. “Not just a verbal commitment. … And I’m super excited for the next four years and the next steps. I just love the coaching staff and everything about the community. I knew it was the right fit after the first couple recruiting phone calls with the coaches.”
And signing ceremonies have become opportunities for student-athletes and their schools to celebrate the decisions.
“It was cool in the moment, with your friends and loved ones around you,” Middleton senior Griffin Ward said about signing a National Letter of Intent with the University of Minnesota, where he plans to compete in men’s cross country and track and field.
More coverage of national signing day: