 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stoughton unveils renovation project for Collins Field
0 comments

Stoughton unveils renovation project for Collins Field

{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon-at-Stoughton-football-08-G5B0196-10202017215043

Stoughton's Brady Schipper tries to get by the tackle of Oregon's Sam Reynolds during the WIAA first-round football playoffs between Oregon and Stoughton on Friday, 10/20/17, at Stoughton High School

 Greg Dixon Photo

The Stoughton area school district detailed a renovation project that will bring a multi-use artificial surface to the Collins Field playing field, according to a release from Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow.

The project was made possible by a donation from Stoughton Trailers and the support of the Stoughton community, according to the release.

The Stoughton school district will kick off the project’s first stages at 4 p.m. Monday (March 22) at the east entrance to Collins Field when it accepts the initial donation from Stoughton Trailers.

Mel Dow mug

Dow 

Collins Field is the current site for boys and girls soccer, track and field and football.

The name of Collins Field goes back to the 1960s, after a contribution from H. W. Collins, as identified on stone at the complex entrance.

The Stoughton board of education has approved committing up to $250,000 toward the project, which will expand use of the facility to include lacrosse games, soccer playoff games, marching band practices and shows, inclement weather practices and possibly playing host to youth sporting events, according to the release.

The renovation is estimated to be a $1.1 million project.

The original donation from Stoughton Trailers of $150,000 was increased to $500,000 this school year, which helped to make the project a reality, according to the release.

Support for the project came districtwide through the efforts of the Stoughton Sports Boosters, the band program and all levels of the Stoughton field sport programs.

The Stoughton Sports Boosters have launched a matching donation campaign to help raise the balance of the project costs -- about $350,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mark Johnson previews the NCAA championship game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics