Stoughton unveils renovation project for Collins Field

The Stoughton area school district detailed a renovation project that will bring a multi-use artificial surface to the Collins Field playing field, according to a release from Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow.

The project was made possible by a donation from Stoughton Trailers and the support of the Stoughton community, according to the release.

The Stoughton school district will kick off the project’s first stages at 4 p.m. Monday (March 22) at the east entrance to Collins Field when it accepts the initial donation from Stoughton Trailers.

Collins Field is the current site for boys and girls soccer, track and field and football.

The name of Collins Field goes back to the 1960s, after a contribution from H. W. Collins, as identified on stone at the complex entrance.

The Stoughton board of education has approved committing up to $250,000 toward the project, which will expand use of the facility to include lacrosse games, soccer playoff games, marching band practices and shows, inclement weather practices and possibly playing host to youth sporting events, according to the release.

The renovation is estimated to be a $1.1 million project.