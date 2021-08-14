Stoughton selects new athletic and activities director

Andie Alexander has been named Stoughton’s athletics and activities director, according to announcements by the Stoughton school district and the Stoughton Sports Boosters.

Alexander formerly was Evansville’s athletics and athletic director.

Alexander replaces Mel Dow, who was named WIAA associate director in July and began his duties with the WIAA earlier this month.

Alexander (Andie Varsho), born in Marshfield, competed in softball at Purdue and also coached at UW-Platteville.

“I am very passionate about athletics and activities,” she said in the school district release. “I believe in providing an excellent experience for our students to create opportunities that lead to success later in life.”

