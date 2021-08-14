 Skip to main content
Stoughton selects new athletic and activities director
Stoughton selects new athletic and activities director

Andie Alexander has been named Stoughton’s athletics and activities director, according to announcements by the Stoughton school district and the Stoughton Sports Boosters.

Alexander formerly was Evansville’s athletics and athletic director.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

Alexander replaces Mel Dow, who was named WIAA associate director in July and began his duties with the WIAA earlier this month.

Andie Alexander photo

Andie Alexander 

Alexander (Andie Varsho), born in Marshfield, competed in softball at Purdue and also coached at UW-Platteville.

New Mel Dow photo

Mel Dow 

“I am very passionate about athletics and activities,” she said in the school district release. “I believe in providing an excellent experience for our students to create opportunities that lead to success later in life.”

