Stoughton gives go-ahead for winter sports competitions outside Dane County

Stoughton has received the go-ahead for winter sports competitions outside Dane County beginning Thursday.
Stoughton athletic director and activities director Mel Dow was scheduled to send an update about the Vikings’ winter sports to Stoughton students, athletes and families on Wednesday. He provided the State Journal with the announcement on Wednesday.
Dow wrote: “This week District Administrator Tim Onsager made the decision to permit low-risk winter sports (individual swimming), medium-risk winter sports, and high-risk winter sports to schedule and participate in limited practices and competitions outside of Dane County starting on January 7th, 2021 through the WIAA Tournament Series. All students must adhere to WIAA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association) safety and policy guidelines for Stoughton High School.”
Small-group practices are permitted in Dane County.
The mid-December order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings. It also limited outdoor mass gatherings to 25 individuals or less (not including employees).
That new order permitted several county schools to resume plans for small-group indoor practices in winter sports. That was the most recent county order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it isn’t possible for teams to have games or meets within the county at this time.
Waunakee, DeForest, Verona, McFarland, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Deerfield are Dane County schools that recently approved competing outside the county. Madison Edgewood, Marshall and Belleville had been competing outside the county.
Stoughton resumed in-person interscholastic practices and activities in response to public health order No. 11 on Dec. 16.
“All in-person sports activities (coaching contact days, open gyms, practices, games, competitions, group exercises, training, and other sport-related events) must follow mass gathering limits” and “at this time, medium-risk winter sports (swimming relays and basketball) and high-risk winter sports (wrestling, hockey, and group dance) games and competitions between teams are currently prohibited in Dane County,” according to Dow.
In his letter to families, he wrote that “participation in Stoughton High School extracurricular activities is optional, and those students who choose to participate must adhere to SASD, WIAA, PHMDC, and Department of Health (DHS) policies and safety protocols. All established COVID-19 safety procedures and protocol will continue to be followed, which includes daily screening, masks, sanitation and completion of the paperwork that is required during registration.”
He also wrote that scheduling competitions will be a challenge and not guaranteed, depending on availability of games.
“When competing in another school outside of Dane County, all team members (coaches, managers, and student athletes) and those able to attend will be expected to follow local school and municipalities COVID-19 rules and regulations, including spectator/fan capacity,” he wrote.
“Most importantly, we must remain socially responsible and follow all safety protocols to make this work and so that we may have a successful balance of the winter season.”