Stoughton gives go-ahead for winter sports competitions outside Dane County

But it isn’t possible for teams to have games or meets within the county at this time.

Waunakee, DeForest, Verona, McFarland, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Deerfield are Dane County schools that recently approved competing outside the county. Madison Edgewood, Marshall and Belleville had been competing outside the county.

Stoughton resumed in-person interscholastic practices and activities in response to public health order No. 11 on Dec. 16.

“All in-person sports activities (coaching contact days, open gyms, practices, games, competitions, group exercises, training, and other sport-related events) must follow mass gathering limits” and “at this time, medium-risk winter sports (swimming relays and basketball) and high-risk winter sports (wrestling, hockey, and group dance) games and competitions between teams are currently prohibited in Dane County,” according to Dow.