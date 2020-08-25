Stoughton, Baraboo earn WIAA Award of Excellence for fourth time

 Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed

 Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed

 Athletic director attended conference meetings – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed

 Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.

 There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings

 There was school representation at WIAA Annual Meeting in April

 Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.

 Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism

 Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course

 Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course