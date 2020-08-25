Stoughton, Baraboo earn WIAA Award of Excellence for fourth time

The WIAA recognized 46 schools that met criteria to receive the Award of Excellence in 2019-20, according to a WIAA release Tuesday.
The award recognizes the schools’ efforts and achievements in sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.
Three of the schools are receiving the honor for the fourth time, including Baraboo, Stoughton and Racine Horlick.
Seven are receiving the award for the third time, including Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Brookwood, Kimberly, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie School and University School of Milwaukee.
Area and region schools honored included Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Monroe, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.
The WIAA noted that schools and administrators faced unique and additional challenges this year with school closures and cancellation of high school activities in the spring due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recipients:
Appleton North
Baldwin-Woodville
Baraboo
Brookwood
Clintonville
Crivitz
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels
Fort Atkinson
Franklin
Hilbert
Hortonville
Johnson Creek
Kenosha Christian Life
Kenosha St. Joseph
Kenosha Tremper
Kimberly
Lake Mills
Onalaska Luther
Marshfield
Mayville
Merrill
Monroe
New Berlin Eisenhower
New Berlin West
Eagle River Northland Pines
Oak Creek
Onalaska
Oregon
Pewaukee
Milwaukee Pius XI
Racine Horlick
Racine Lutheran
Racine St. Catherine's
Hammond St. Croix Central
Sauk Prairie
Sheboygan Falls
Stoughton
The Prairie School
University School of Milwaukee
Watertown
Waukesha West
Wausau West
West Bend East
Winter
Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin Lutheran
Eight of the schools received the honor for the second time. Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the fall Area Meetings, scheduled to be conducted virtually this school year, and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the 2021 Annual Meeting.
The criteria, according to the release:
Athletic Director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA School Directory annually.
Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings)
Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc.– sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Athletic director attended conference meetings – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed
Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.
There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings
There was school representation at WIAA Annual Meeting in April
Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.
Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism
Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course
Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course
Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level
Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level
Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition)
