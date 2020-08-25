 Skip to main content
Stoughton, Baraboo earn WIAA Award of Excellence for fourth time
The WIAA recognized 46 schools that met criteria to receive the Award of Excellence in 2019-20, according to a WIAA release Tuesday. 

The award recognizes the schools’ efforts and achievements in sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.

Three of the schools are receiving the honor for the fourth time, including Baraboo, Stoughton and Racine Horlick.

Seven are receiving the award for the third time, including Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Brookwood, Kimberly, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie School and University School of Milwaukee.

Area and region schools honored included Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Monroe, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.

The WIAA noted that schools and administrators faced unique and additional challenges this year with school closures and cancellation of high school activities in the spring due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients:

Appleton North

Baldwin-Woodville

Baraboo

Brookwood

Clintonville

Crivitz

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels

Fort Atkinson

Franklin

Hilbert

Hortonville

Johnson Creek

Kenosha Christian Life

Kenosha St. Joseph

Kenosha Tremper

Kimberly

Lake Mills

Onalaska Luther

Marshfield

Mayville

Merrill

Monroe

New Berlin Eisenhower

New Berlin West

Eagle River Northland Pines

Oak Creek

Onalaska

Oregon

Pewaukee

Milwaukee Pius XI

Racine Horlick

Racine Lutheran

Racine St. Catherine's

Hammond St. Croix Central

Sauk Prairie

Sheboygan Falls

Stoughton

The Prairie School

University School of Milwaukee

Watertown

Waukesha West

Wausau West

West Bend East

Winter

Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Lutheran

Eight of the schools received the honor for the second time. Recipients will be presented the Award of Excellence at the fall Area Meetings, scheduled to be conducted virtually this school year, and will be recognized for the achievement on the WIAA website, in the WIAA Bulletin and at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

The criteria, according to the release:

 Athletic Director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA School Directory annually.

 Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings)

 Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc.– sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed

 Athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed

 Athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents - sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed

 Athletic director attended conference meetings – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed

 Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.

 There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings

 There was school representation at WIAA Annual Meeting in April

 Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.

 Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism

 Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course

 Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course

 Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level

 Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level

 Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition)

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

