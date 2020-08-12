Stoughton announcement: Vikings won't compete in prep sports this fall

Stoughton announced Wednesday that it will not compete in high school sports this fall, according to an announcement on Twitter from Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow.
The Badger Conference previously announced it won’t hold league competitions and won’t crown conference champions this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the conference schools have decided not to play this fall, others have indicated they plan to attempt to play, while others haven’t made announcements on their athletic decisions for the fall.
The WIAA has proposed an alternative spring season for schools that cannot play fall sports. The WIAA Board of Control next meets Friday, and athletic directors are hoping more details about the 2020-21 sports calendar will be announced.
Badger Conference athletic directors have a meeting scheduled Monday afternoon.
Stoughton’s statement to its student-athletes and families:
“Due to the current restrictions that we face under Dane County guidelines, Stoughton High School will not compete interscholastically this fall. We will strive to still run our fall programs during this time following all safety guidelines to provide support of our students, instruction, peer interaction, athlete advocacy, the healthy benefits of activity and prepare our students for the next opportunities once restrictions allow.
“Our dedicated staff have proven this summer they are able to make the modifications to safely provide programming, but understand that the restrictions we are under prevent competitions and that safety, education and modeling is crucial at this time.
“We all feel this disappointment for our students, staff and community and have all worked continuously since this pandemic broke to be best prepared. Unfortunately just like the games we love to play, we cannot win them all, but we must teach and prepare to strive for what is the next best opportunity.
“More specific fall programming information will be communicated directly through our respective coaches, so it is important to still register through the high school web site. As we devise plans for future competitions for our fall athletes within the WIAA modifications, these will be shared to those registered student-athletes.”
