Stoughton announcement: Vikings won't compete in prep sports this fall

Stoughton announced Wednesday that it will not compete in high school sports this fall, according to an announcement on Twitter from Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow.

The Badger Conference previously announced it won’t hold league competitions and won’t crown conference champions this fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the conference schools have decided not to play this fall, others have indicated they plan to attempt to play, while others haven’t made announcements on their athletic decisions for the fall.

The WIAA has proposed an alternative spring season for schools that cannot play fall sports. The WIAA Board of Control next meets Friday, and athletic directors are hoping more details about the 2020-21 sports calendar will be announced.

Badger Conference athletic directors have a meeting scheduled Monday afternoon.

Stoughton’s statement to its student-athletes and families: