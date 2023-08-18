Steve Young and the Madison Memorial football team opened the season in convincing fashion Friday.

Young had eight carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 37-0 victory over visiting Kenosha Tremper.

Young also had one reception for 26 yards. Quarterback Owen Fiedler completed 12 of 15 passes for 162 yards.

Scadden propels Waunakee

Sullivan Scadden returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and scored the game’s final points on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter as Waunakee blasted visiting DeForest 51-14 in a football season opener.

Peotter, Oregon girls win

Ella Peotter defeated McFarland’s Anna Maudlin 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles as Oregon scored a 5-2 dual-meet victory in tennis.

Cressman, Middleton roll

Vivian Cressman shot a 1-under 71 to beat teammate and runner-up Ellen Close by five shots as Middleton (314) eased to victory over Madison Memorial (407) and Madison West (441) in a golf triangular at Odana Hills.

Madison East takes 3

Serafina Monat (No. 3 singles) and Elise Dismuke (No. 4) each won both of their matches, helping the host Madison East tennis team score a 5-2 victory over Madison La Follette and a 5-2 victory over Tomah.

Monona Grove beats 3

Giselle Lindert won all three of her matches at No. 4 singles as the Monona Grove tennis team defeated Kenosha Indian Trail (7-0 score), Janesville Craig (4-3) and Mukwonago (5-2).

Verona tumbles

McKenna Thorson’s victory at No. 1 was one of three singles victories for the Verona tennis team in 4-3 loss to Arrowhead.

Memorial falls

Sophia Jiang’s 6-2, 6-3 victory over Josie Sueflohn was the lone point for the Madison Memorial tennis team in a 6-1 loss to Kettle Moraine.

Four lead Waunakee

Claire Jaeger (No. 1 singles), Ely Liu (No. 2), Anna Loken (No. 3) and Taylor Copeland (No. 4) each won both of their matches as the Waunakee tennis team beat Oak Creek 7-0 and Nicolet 6-1.