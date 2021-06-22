WIAA track and field preview: Division 2 girls names and numbers

MOCK MEET
Note: The mock meet combines all sectional performances and scores them as if they took place in one meet.
1, Freedom 60; 2, Osceola 40; 3, Mosinee 32; 4, Shorewood 29.5; 5, Rice Lake 28; 6 (tie), Appleton Xavier, Madison Edgewood, Prescott 22; 9, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21.5; 10 (tie), Eagle River Northland Pines, La Crosse Logan 20. Other leading area teams: 21, Columbus 11, Poynette 11; 25, Lodi 10.5; 16, Marshall 10.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Isabel Roloff, jr., Shawano, :12.31.
200: Eliana Sheplee, fr., Rice Lake, :25.33.
400: Eliana Sheplee, fr., Rice Lake, :56.12.
800: Nora Gremban, fr., Eagle River Northland Pines, 2:15.00.
1,600: Nora Gremban, fr., Eagle River Northland Pines, 4:57.00.
3,200: Mikaela Helling, so., Two Rivers, 11:23.82.
100 hurdles: Ellyse Wolfrath, sr., Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :15.03.
300 hurdles: Claire Selenske, jr., Mosinee, :46.38.
400 relay: Prescott (Grace Carlson, sr.; Jessie Urman, sr.; Abby Syverson, sr.; Tori Benck, sr.), :49.65.
800 relay: Prescott (Abby Syverson, sr.; Jessie Urman, sr.; Grace Carlson, sr.; Tori Benck, sr.), 1:44.11.
1,600 relay: Freedom (Ashley Vondrachek, sr.; Gwen Hinz, jr.; Macy Verhasselt, so.; Grace Hambel, jr.), 4:03.74.
3,200 relay: Shorewood (Isabella Lozier, jr.; Marcella Yatso, sr.; Louisa Fowler, so.; Annika Elliott, jr.), 9:40.10.
High jump: Kelli Knoble, jr., La Crosse Logan, 5-3.
Pole vault: Kendra Hewitt, sr., Campbellsport, 11-6.
Long jump: Kylie McCormick, sr., Appleton Xavier, 18-7.
Triple jump: Celina Lopez, jr., Ripon, 36-11½.
Shot put: Linnea Willer, sr., Freedom, 43-5¾.
Discus: Linnea Willer, sr., Freedom, 142-11.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top-10 noted by place)
100: Nikita Lebbie, jr., Madison Edgewood, :12.96; Lily Strong, Lodi, :13.08; Joelle Browne, Madison Edgewood, :13.26.
200: Lily Strong, so., Lodi, :26.59; Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi, :26.65.
400: 9, Bre Lambert, Monroe, 1:00.65; Mya Hemling, jr., Lakeside Lutheran, 1:01.41; McKenzie Kruse, so., River Valley, 1:02.07.
800: Ellie Backus, fr., Watertown Luther Prep, 2:29.27.
1,600: Katelyn Chadwick, sr., Poynette, 5:23.96; Paige Krahn, fr., Lakeside Lutheran, 5:34.38.
3,200: Katelyn Chadwick, sr., Poynette, 11:55.70; Jessi Salimes, so., Edgerton, 12:19.44.
100 hurdles: 4, Mya Andrews, sr., Marshall, :15.84; 6, Amber Grosse, jr., Madison Edgewood, :15.98.
300 hurdles: 3, Amber Grosse, jr., Madison Edgewood,:46.68; 4, Mya Andrews, sr., Marshall, :46.75; 8, Elaine Clark, jr., Mount Horeb, :47.93.
400 relay: 4, Madison Edgewood (Brookelle Ternus, jr.; Joelle Browne, sr.; Victoria Rodriguez, so.; Nikita Lebbie, jr.), :50.90.
800 relay: 2, Madison Edgewood (Nikita Lebbie, jr.; Gillian Koning, fr.; Amber Grosse, jr.; Brookelle Ternus, jr.), 1:44.86; 6, Mount Horeb (Levi Arneson, so.; Elaine Clark, jr.; Myesha Thompson, so.; Grace Vesperman, jr.), 1:47.93.
1,600 relay: 4, Lodi (ella Puls, jr.; Lauryn Milne, sr.; Dylann Harrington, jr.; Lexi Meek, so.), 4:10.97; 9, Lake Mills (Jenna Hosey, so.; Ava Vesperman, fr.; Makena Vesperman, sr.; Lauren Winslow, sr.), 4:13.27; Columbus (Jaiden Dornaus, so.; Grace Kahl, so.; Aurora Pennington, jr.; Maya Pearcy, so.), 4:13.59.
3,200 relay: 10, Mount Horeb (Rhya Brandemuehl, jr.; Emily Fountas, sr.; Anna Ollendick, sr.; Grace Vesperman, jr.), 10:13.25; Lake Mills (Jenna Hosey, so.; Madison Hahn, so.; Ava Vesperman, fr.; Lauren Winslow, sr.), 10:19.59; Columbus (Jaiden Dornaus, so.; Emma Paulson, jr.; Aurora Pennington, jr.; Maya Pearcy, so.), 10:20.86.
High jump: 2, Megan Reddeman, sr., Poynette, 5-3.
Pole vault: 6, Samantha Pili, sr., McFarland, 10-0; 8, Megan Reddeman, sr., Poynette, 10-0.
Long jump: 2, Molly Kahl, sr., Columbus, 18-4¼; 8, Abigail Toepfer, jr., Lake Mills, 17-3¾.
Triple jump: 4, Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi, 36-6½; 6, Molly Kahl, sr., Columbus, 36-0½.
Shot put: 2, Kayla Will, sr., Lake Mills, 41-3; 8, Ella Puls, jr., Lodi, 38-10.
Discus: 5, Kylee Doherty, jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 121-0.