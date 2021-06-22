WIAA track and field preview: Division 2 boys names and numbers

MOCK MEET
Note: The mock meet combines all sectional performances and scores them as if they took place in one meet.
1, Jefferson 40; 2, Lodi 39; 3, Madison Edgewood 32; 4, Little Chute 28; 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 26; 6, Freedom 22.5; 7, Valders 21; 8, Shorewood 20.5; 9, Plymouth 20; 10, Beloit Turner 19.5. Other leading area teams: 14, Lake Mills 14.5; 16, Monroe 13; 19, Lakeside Lutheran, 12.5; 24, Watertown Luther Prep 10.5.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Luke Vance, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :11.07.
200: Luke Vance, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :22.51.
400: Brady Gotto, jr., Jefferson, :49.49.
800: Trenten Zahn, sr., Whitewater, 1:58.36.
1,600: Shane Griepentrog, jr., Valders, 4:16.28.
3,200: Shane Griepentrog, jr., Valders, 9:35.81.
110 hurdles: Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :14.93.
300 hurdles: Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :39.61.
400 relay: Mosinee (Drayton Lehman, sr.; Cyle Kowalski, sr.; Kyle Miller, jr.; Evan Utphall, jr.), :43.79.
800 relay: Monroe (Charlie Wiegel, so.; Lucas Finn, jr.; Lucas Sathoff, jr.; J.T. Seagreaves, jr.), 1:31.46.
1,600 relay: Jefferson (Brady Gotto, jr.; Sawyer Thorp, jr.; Preston Rutherford, sr.; Taylor Phillips, sr.), 3:24.71.
3,200 relay: Little Chute (Casey Deboth, sr.; Caleb Mostek, jr.; Drew Robinson, sr.; Riley Huss, so.), 8:19.66.
High jump: Kyle Wisniewski, so., New London, 6-8.
Pole vault: Luke Haase, jr., Osceola, 14-6.
Long jump: Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, 23-0½.
Triple jump: Camden Combs, jr., Beloit Turner, 45-6½.
Shot put: Logan Clearly, sr., Nekoosa, 62-2¾.
Discus: Nathan Gribble, sr., West Salem, 159-2.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top 10 noted by place)
100: Andrew Kelley, fr., McFarland, :11.52; Brody Nyffenegger, jr., Lodi, :11.59.
200: 3, Sam Mrochek, sr., Mount Horeb, :22.81; 5, Kyle Main, jr., Lakeside Lutheran, :22.89; 6, Nick Gehring, so., Madison Edgewood, :22.89; 7, Jonathan Holtz, sr., Watertown Luther Prep, :22.92.
400: 6, Nick Gehring, so., Madison Edgewood, :50.87; 7, Lucas Norland, sr., Edgerton, :51.08.
800: 8, Lucas Sathoff, jr., Monroe, 2:00.91; 10, Parker Heintz, jr., Lodi, 2:01.30.
1,600: 3, Leo Richardson, sr., Madison Edgewood, 4:27.54; 7, Riley Siltman, sr., Evansville, 4:28.83.
3,200: 2, Leo Richardson, sr., Madison Edgewood, 9:42.04; 5, Riley Siltman, sr., Evansville, 9:53.47; 6, Carter Scholey, fr., Belleville/New Glarus, 9:55.54; 7, Joseph Stoddard, so., Mount Horeb, 9:55.88.
110 hurdles: 1, Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :14.93; 4, Christian Smith, sr., Lakeside Lutheran, :15.29; 5, Kyle Popowski, jr., Lake Mills, :15.60.
300 hurdles: 1, Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :39.61; 5, Kyle Popowski, jr., Lake Mills, :41.30; 6, Matthew Hillmer, sr., Watertown Luther Prep, :41.45; 7, Jason Carpenter, jr., Monroe, :41.47.
400 relay: 4, Lake Mills (Carson Lund, jr.; Michael Stenbroten, jr.; Jaxson Retrum, sr.; Adam Moen, sr.), :44.39; 8. Mount Horeb (Joey Henderson, sr.; Cody Sveum, jr.; Marcus Weaver, sr.; Mason Weaver, so.), :44.72; 9, River Valley (Zach Gloudeman, jr.; Isaac Prem, sr.; Zach Vickerman, so.; Anthony Favreau, sr.), :44.76.
800 relay: 1, Monroe (Charlie Wiegel, so.; Lucas Flom, jr.; Lucas Sathoff, jr.; J.T. Seagreaves, jr.), 1:31.46; 4, Lodi (Lucas Heyroth, jr.; Marcus Malig, jr.; Cayden Coddington, sr.; Brody Nyffenegger, jr.), 1:32.18; 8, Lake Mills (Carson Lund, jr.; Michael Stenbroten, jr.; Jaxson Retrun, sr.; Adam Moen, sr.), 1:33.85; Mount Horeb (Joey Henderson, sr.; Cody Sveum, sr.; Marcus Weaver, sr.; Mason Weaver, so.), 1:34.34.
1,600 relay: 4, Watertown Luther Prep (Ben Cole, sr.; Jonathan Holtz, sr.; Atticus Lawrenz, sr.; Matthew Hillmer, sr.), 3:31.03; 10, Monroe (Jason Carpenter, jr.; J.T. Seagreaves, jr.; Jakar Broitzman, fr.; Lucas Sathoff, jr.), 3:32.33.
3,200 relay: Lodi (Parker Heintz, jr.; Sean Crowder, jr.; Amos Weber, jr.; Connor Pecard, fr.), 8:30.28; Belleville/New Glarus (Matthew Loshaw, jr.; Conor McCoy, sr.; Thomas Nelson, so.; Carter Scholey, fr.), 8:33.47; Lakeside Lutheran (Mark Garcia, fr.; Karsten Grundahl, fr.; Tyler Gresens, so.; Nate Krenke, jr.); Poynette (Tucker Johnson, jr.; Austin Kruger, jr.; Trent Chadwick, jr.; Trent Sickenberger, jr.), 8:38.36.
High jump: 3, De’Shawn Barsness, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 6-3; 4, Caden Thomas, jr., Madison Edgewood, 6-3; 9, Adam Moen, sr., Lake Mills, 6-1.
Pole vault: 9, Melvin McIntyre, sr., Lodi, 13-3.
Long jump: 1, Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, 23-0½; 3, Cam Fane, jr., Madison Edgewood, 21-9; 6, Jonah Heyerholm, so., Lakeside Lutheran, 21-0.
Triple jump: 5, Brody Nyffenegger, jr., Lodi, 43-4¾; 8, Carson Lund, jr., Lake Mills, 43-3¼.
Shot put: 10, Caleb Bunker, Monroe, 48-3.
Discus: 10, Austin Rennhack, sr., Columbus, 139-10; 12, Ryan Norton, jr., River Valley, 135-4.