Spotlight on soccer, Little League baseball: COVID-19 pandemic affects area youth sports planning this spring, summer

“We had all the stuff laid out and were ready to rock and roll,” Hughes said.

The 39-year-old Hughes played nine years in the East Madison Little League as a youth and his three sons now play. His father, Garit, was a coach and president of the organization, Hughes said.

Little League International — the organization based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that the Madison leagues follow — recommended delaying until May 11 (with further directives expected), Hughes said. Then Evers’ order pushed plans beyond May 26.

“Right now we are in a holding pattern, but we have a plan,” Hughes said.

He said East Madison might wind up canceling its previously scheduled spring and summer seasons and combine the spring, summer and fall seasons into one season. Tryouts would be in June, with first games to follow, possibly the beginning of July. The season could last into October.

He said he’s trying to be sensitive to people who might have lost their jobs, families and sponsors during this health crisis. In this new era of social distancing, he’s also trying to figure out how to schedule games and the league, which often had eight teams playing on four fields at Oscar Mayer Park, 1010 North Street in Madison.