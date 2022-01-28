Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association announces its 2022 hall of fame class

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Thursday: Janel Batten, Stephanie Hauser, Jeff Hodgson and Patty Jansen.

Batten is a former high school softball coach for Oshkosh West and Appleton East. She recorded a winning season in all 16 seasons at Appleton East (1999-2014). The Patriots made six consecutive WIAA state tournament appearances from 2008-2013 and were the Division 1 state champions in 2000. She has 400 career wins.

Hauser became the first female executive director in WIAA history when she took the role in 2021. She has worked closely with the WFSCA to implement a new five-division structure for the WIAA tournament series; secure an agreement with Madison College to serve as a second site for the state tournament; present annually at the WFSCA coaching clinic and help develop a feedback system for state tournament umpire crews.

Jensen is entering her 32nd year as head softball coach at Watertown. Under Jensen, the Goslings have 14 conference titles, 16 regional titles, five sectional titles and appeared in two state title games. She has a 441-226 record at Watertown.

Hodgson has been the head softball coach at Belmont for 27 years. Under Hodgson's helm, the Braves have 19 conference titles, 17 regional titles, seven sectional titles and two state championships (2002, 2019). He has a career coaching record of 475-178. Hodgson also served as WFSCA president for five years.

The WFSCA is holding a banquet to honor the four inductees Feb. 5.

