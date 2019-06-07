The Sun Prairie Cardinals came from behind Friday night to earn a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state softball championship game.
Junior pitcher Maddie Gardner allowed six hits, struck out 10 and drove in two runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over Pulaski in a semifinal at Goodman Diamond.
Following the game that ended at 11:16 p.m. Friday, second-seeded Sun Prairie (27-3) advanced to today’s Division 1 championship game against top-seeded Oshkosh North (30-0), set for 6:30 p.m. Third-seeded Pulaski finished 24-6.
Sun Prairie rallied from a 1-0 deficit, scoring three runs on two hits and an error in the bottom of the third inning. Gardner knocked in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice and senior first baseman Grace Hilber had an RBI ground out.
Gardner drove in the Cardinals’ fourth run with a fifth-inning hit, prior to adding another insurance run in the sixth.
Pulaski junior third baseman Kamryn Brockman drove in the game’s first run in the third inning with a one-out single that scored Red Raiders freshman center fielder Brynn Egnarski, who doubled to left center to lead off the inning.
Oshkosh North 4,
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0
The top-ranked Spartans (30-0) earned their first-ever spot in the Division 1 championship game by shutting out the Red Devils (24-7).
Oshkosh North’s Sydney Supple pitched a two-hit complete game and struck out 13 to stop the Red Devils, and Brooke Ellestad drove in two runs to lead an offense that produced nine hits.
Seymour 4, Ellsworth 2
In a Division 2 semifinal, junior shortstop Dinah King tripled, doubled and drove in a run as the Thunder (25-1) knocked out the Panthers (24-3). Junior Chloe Evans added two hits for Seymour, and senior pitcher Paige Weyer struck out nine and walked one while scattering five hits.
Sophomore Autumn Earney had two hits and junior Clarity Kummar doubled for Ellsworth.
Campbellsport 3,
Brussels Southern Door 0
Senior Alyssa Muench struck out 12 and allowed three hits and no walks to carry the Cougars (17-7) past the Eagles (21-4) in a Division 3 semifinal.
Campbellsport scored twice in the first inning and added an insurance run in the fifth. Lauren Heisdorf had two of the Cougars’ five hits off Lexi Wery and drove in a run. Kylie Neinas had two hits and Grace LeGrave doubled for Southern Door.
Horicon 7, Thorp 3
In a Division 4 semifinal, the Marshladies (24-1) wiped out a 3-2 deficit with a five-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning and then hung on to beat the Cardinals (19-7).
Junior pitcher Allison Tillema and junior catcher Payton Marvin hit run-scoring singles and junior Jadin Justman, junior Karissa Laabs and senior Lauren Miller added RBIs in the sixth-inning rally. Marvin finished with two hits and Miller doubled for Horicon, and Tillema scattered five hits, walking seven and striking out six. Thorp got a double and a single from Danielle Stroinski and two RBIs from Brittany Rosemeyer.
Mishicot 5,
Stevens Point Pacelli 1
In a Division 4 semifinal, Mishicot (25-0) scored four runs in the first inning and rode the seven-hit pitching of Megan Junk to a victory over the Cardinals (19-7).
Maddie Dokey had two hits and Kally Krueger drove in a pair of runs for Mishicot. Pacelli got three hits from Tessa Shafranski and two from Briar Armatowski.