WIAA state softball tournament: Sun Prairie's youth brigade has put the pieces together this year

After the Sun Prairie softball team started with three losses in their first seven games, the real work began.
“It really motivated us, because we obviously don’t like that feeling of losing, especially to teams we feel we can beat,” junior catcher Chloe Knoernschild said. “It motivated us to work harder in practice and really get that bonding as a team.”
The Cardinals lost twice to Big Eight Conference co-champion Verona, then again to state top-ranked Oak Creek. They haven't lost since.
And that has resulted in Sun Prairie landing a berth in WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive tournament (there was no softball season in 2020).
Sun Prairie (21-3) will face Beaver Dam (19-3) in a state quarterfinal 8 a.m. Monday.
The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 229-21 during their winning streak.
The marquee victory of the streak came last Monday in a walk-off 3-2 victory in eight innings over Verona that not only avenged the two early losses but sent the Cardinals to the sectional final — where they needed only three innings to knock out Holmen 15-0.
“Beating Verona really brought our confidence up,” freshman pitcher Tayler Baker said. “It proved to ourselves that we’re better than we think we are, and that people shouldn’t underestimate us.”
Added Knoernschild: “We had a lot more confidence going into the game, We knew the goal we had in mind, obviously to get back to state, and I think that it just gave us some fire.”
Now Sun Prairie is back at state, where it won the Division 1 title in 2018 and earned a runner-up trophy in 2019.
Even though they have a younger team than in previous trips, coach Jamie Olson is as confident in this group as she was the teams of tournaments past.
“This team has outhit our 2018 and 2019 teams,” Olson said. “We’ve had some girls hitting over .500 (on those past teams), but I believe as of right now I have five or six girls that are in the starting lineup hitting over .500, or if not, close to it.”
The team’s potent offense has only helped their top starting pitcher in Baker, who has had massive shoes to fill following the graduation of the highly decorated Maddie Gardner in 2020.
Gardner recorded 739 strikeouts over 459⅓ innings to go along with 71 wins and four no-hitters during her prep career. She was named state's 2019-20 Gatorade player of the year after earning co-Division 1 player of the year honors in 2019.
“I have been watching her since sixth grade. She was always someone I looked up to,” Baker said. “I went to her Dad a few times, even though he wasn’t my normal pitching coach. She was always someone I looked up to and my goal was to be like her.”
Baker has filled in well for Gardner throughout the season, posting 105 strikeouts in 65 innings over 13 starts with a 9-2 record and 2.05 ERA.
“These girls have rallied behind her,” Olson said of her team. “I really have to give Tayler a lot of credit for being a freshman and being on varsity. She’s filling some big shoes, and she’s definitely proven that she can run with the big dogs.”
The last sentiment could also be used for the entire team, as they have proven their might more and more as the season has progressed. It’s gotten to the point where Olson is comfortable letting them take the reins in practice.
“My assistant coach and I were talking about this today, how mature these girls have become from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. How much they’ve grown and how much they’ve matured,” Olson said last week.
“Today at practice we said, ‘we’re done coaching.’ These girls have done what they’ve needed to do to be successful. They’ve got it, and they can do it. The biggest thing is they’ve come together as a team, and that’s what’s driven their success right now.”