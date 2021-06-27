WIAA state softball tournament: Sun Prairie's youth brigade has put the pieces together this year

Added Knoernschild: “We had a lot more confidence going into the game, We knew the goal we had in mind, obviously to get back to state, and I think that it just gave us some fire.”

Now Sun Prairie is back at state, where it won the Division 1 title in 2018 and earned a runner-up trophy in 2019.

Even though they have a younger team than in previous trips, coach Jamie Olson is as confident in this group as she was the teams of tournaments past.

“This team has outhit our 2018 and 2019 teams,” Olson said. “We’ve had some girls hitting over .500 (on those past teams), but I believe as of right now I have five or six girls that are in the starting lineup hitting over .500, or if not, close to it.”

The team’s potent offense has only helped their top starting pitcher in Baker, who has had massive shoes to fill following the graduation of the highly decorated Maddie Gardner in 2020.

Gardner recorded 739 strikeouts over 459⅓ innings to go along with 71 wins and four no-hitters during her prep career. She was named state's 2019-20 Gatorade player of the year after earning co-Division 1 player of the year honors in 2019.