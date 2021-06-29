 Skip to main content
WIAA state softball: Steady performance carries Dodgeville past Prescott for its first title
WIAA STATE SOFTBALL

WIAA state softball: Steady performance carries Dodgeville past Prescott for its first title

GREEN BAY — For the first time in program history, the Dodgeville softball team is state champion.

A steady performance in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 3 state championship game gave the top-seeded and fifth-ranked Dodgers a 5-3 victory over Prescott in a rain-delayed final at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.

Leadoff batter Gracie Graber went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, sparking a three-run second inning for the Dodgers (28-3). Prescott (24-4) tied the score in the top of the third, but Storkson singled home a run in the fifth and JoJo Heimerl hit an RBI single in the sixth to put the Dodgers over the top.

Dodgeville pitcher Annika Lord also was steady, allowing four hits — all singles — and three walks while striking out seven.

Dodgeville advanced through a sectional that included second-ranked Lake Mills, third-ranked River Valley and fourth-ranked Poynette to earn its first state trip since runner-up finishes in 1992 and 2000.

• In semifinal play, Dodgeville banged out 16 hits and broke loose from a late 3-3 tie to beat Lomira 10-4. Dodgeville broke the tie with three runs in the fifth and added four more in the sixth. Audrey White went 3-for-3 with a double and Grace Graber had three hits. The Lions (17-4) got three hits from Rylee Baetz.

Sydney Matzek singled and scored on a two-out triple by Grace Franco in the first inning, and that was all Prescott pitcher Taylor Graf needed for a 1-0 victory over Peshtigo. Graf threw a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking none.

Division 4

A three-run surge in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a tie and carried second-seeded and second-ranked Mishicot to a 6-3 victory over fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Juda/Albany in the Division 4 championship game.

A triple by Cora Stodola and doubles by Ally McArdle and Abby Garceau fueled Mishicot’s big sixth inning. Garceau went 3-for-3 and winning pitcher Ashlyn Bennin went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Juda/Albany totaled four hits off Bennin, including an RBI single by Alana Durschi and RBI double by Myah Johnson in the first inning and an RBI single by Gracie Freitag in the fourth.

• In semifinal play, Juda/Albany handed top-ranked and top-seeded Blair-Taylor (28-1) its first loss, scoring four runs in the top of the fourth and adding single runs in the final three innings for a 7-5 win. The Panthers got a double and two singles from Avary Briggs. Abby Thompson and Chloe Wagner each doubled and singled for Blair-Taylor.

Abby Garceau hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Ashlyn Bennin pitched a three-hitter to lead second-ranked Mishicot to a 2-1 victory over 10th-ranked Phillips (19-4). Kacy Eggebrecht threw a four-hitter for the Loggers.

WIAA STATE SOFTBALL | TUESDAY'S SUMMARIES, SCHEDULES

SOFTBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s summaries

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

DIVISION 3

Championship

DODGEVILLE 5, PRESCOTT 3

Prescott*003*000*0*—*3*4*0

Dodgeville*030*011*0*—*5*12*4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Graf (L; 6-12-5-4-0-2); D: Lord (W; 7-4-3-0-7-3).

Leading hitters — P: Lenz 2x4; D: Graber 3x3 (2B), White 2x3, Storkson 2x3, Wolf 2x3.

Semifinals

DODGEVILLE 10, LOMIRA 4

Lomira*100*021*0*—*4*9*5

Dodgeville*110*134*x*—*10*16*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — L: Gassner (L; 6-16-10-6-7-2); D: Lord (W; 7-9-4-2-10-1).

Leading hitters — L: Baetz 3x4 (2B); D: White 3x3 (2B), G. Graber 3x5, L. Heimerl 2x4 (2B), Storkson 2x4, S. Graber 2x2.

PRESCOTT 1, PESHTIGO 0

Peshtigo*000*000*0*—*0*3*0

Prescott*100*000*0*—*1*6*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Pes: Ahrens (L; 6-6-1-1-5-0); Pre: Graf (7-3-0-0-10-0).

Leading hitters — Pes: Wickman (2B); Pre: Matzek 2x3; Franco (3B).

DIVISION 4

Championship

MISHICOT 6, JUDA/ALBANY 3

Juda/Albany*200*100*0*—*3*4*1

Mishicot*021*003*x*—*6*10*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JA: Briggs (L; 6-10-6-5-1-2); M: Bennin (W; 7-4-3-3-2-3).

Leading hitters — JA: Johnson (2B); M: Garceau 3x3 (2B), Bennin 2x3 (3B), McArdle 2x3 (2B), Stodola (3B).

Semifinals

JUDA/ALBANY 7, BLAIR-TAYLOR 5

Juda/Albany*000*411*1*—*7*11*3

Blair-Taylor*000*202*1*—*5*7*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JA: Briggs (W; 6.2-7-5-3-3-3), Durtschi (0.1-0-0-0-0-1); BT: Thompson (L; 7-11-7-7-7-1).

Leading hitters — JA: Briggs 3x4 (2B), Johnson 2x4, Dahl (2B), Freitag (2B); BT: Wagner 2x4 (2B), Thompson 2x4 (2B), Steien (2B).

MISHICOT 2, PHILLIPS 1

Phillips*010*000*x*—*1*3*1

Mishicot*001*010*x*—*2*4*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Eggebrecht (L; 6-4-2-2-2-0); M: Bennin (W; 7-3-1-0-2-0).

Leading hitters — P: Deleasky 1x3 (2B), Weik (2B); M: Bennin 2x2 (2B).

Today’s games

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

10 a.m.: (1) Jefferson (26-0) vs. (4) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (19-9)

Noon: (2) Baldwin-Woodville (21-0) vs. (3) Marinette (20-5)

Championship

6 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 1

Championship

3 p.m.: Sun Prairie (23-3) vs. Kaukauna (26-2)

