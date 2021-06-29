WIAA state softball: Steady performance carries Dodgeville past Prescott for its first title

GREEN BAY — For the first time in program history, the Dodgeville softball team is state champion.

A steady performance in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 3 state championship game gave the top-seeded and fifth-ranked Dodgers a 5-3 victory over Prescott in a rain-delayed final at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.

Leadoff batter Gracie Graber went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, sparking a three-run second inning for the Dodgers (28-3). Prescott (24-4) tied the score in the top of the third, but Storkson singled home a run in the fifth and JoJo Heimerl hit an RBI single in the sixth to put the Dodgers over the top.

Dodgeville pitcher Annika Lord also was steady, allowing four hits — all singles — and three walks while striking out seven.

Dodgeville advanced through a sectional that included second-ranked Lake Mills, third-ranked River Valley and fourth-ranked Poynette to earn its first state trip since runner-up finishes in 1992 and 2000.

• In semifinal play, Dodgeville banged out 16 hits and broke loose from a late 3-3 tie to beat Lomira 10-4. Dodgeville broke the tie with three runs in the fifth and added four more in the sixth. Audrey White went 3-for-3 with a double and Grace Graber had three hits. The Lions (17-4) got three hits from Rylee Baetz.