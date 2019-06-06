A four-run rally in the top of the first inning got the Belmont softball team started during Thursday's WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond.
As it turned out, the Braves were only warming up.
Belmont scored four more runs in the fifth inning, and then sent seven runs across in the sixth to wrap up a 15-0 victory over Plainfield Tri-County (19-4) and advance to the state championship game for the fourth time in seven state appearances.
Junior left fielder Mackenzie Shelnutt homered, hit two singles and drove in four runs to lead Belmont's 15-hit attack. Also for the Braves (25-1), senior Abby Althaus, sophomore Peyton Johnson and senior Nikki Knebel each hit a double and a single, and junior McKenzie Reuter had two hits.
Senior Sadie Willborn pitched a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking none.
Blair-Taylor 8, Gilman 3
The Wildcats (28-0) scored four runs in the third inning to take control against the Pirates (21-5), and scored three unearned runs while taking advantage of six Gilman errors.
Cierra Curran went 2-for-4 with a triple and Ari Charles scored four times for Blair-Taylor. Lauren Stein gave up three hits and three walks while striking out six.
Pitcher Katie Webster went 2-for-3 at the plate for Gilman.
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 5,
Chippewa Falls 3
In the first Division 1 quarterfinal, Sydney Strelow and Alyssa McClelland hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, providing two insurance runs that led the Red Devils (24-6) past the Cardinals (20-8).
McClelland also hit a triple and Strelow added a single to Bradford's nine-hit attack. Pitcher Livie Lehmann scattered six hits.
Oshkosh North 10,
Glendale Nicolet 0 (5)
Senior left-hander Sydney Supple struck out 12 of the 16 batters she faced, allowing one hit and no walks, to lead the top-ranked Spartans (29-0) past the Knights (20-8) in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
North batted in only four innings but pounded out 12 hits, including a home run and double by Brie Gauthier. Courtney Day had three hits, Libby Neveau singled and doubled, and Sophie Averkamp had two hits.
Pulaski 1, Wilmot 0
Senior Josephine Wesoloski hit a triple to right field to lead off the top of the fourth inning, and scored on a single through the left side by sophomore Peighton Agamaite to score the game's only run as the Red Raiders (24-5) beat the Panthers (18-10).
Pulaski junior pitcher Lauren Dixon allowed four Wilmot hits, all singles. She walked one and struck out one. Wilmot senior Madi Zerr allowed four hits, with five strikeouts and one walk.