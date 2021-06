WIAA sports: Seventh-ranked Verona softball team hits 3 home runs to knock out Middleton

In the Division 4 Boscobel sectional, the host Blue Jays (17-7) scored six runs in the first three innings and hung on to win against the Demons (17-8-1). Jenna Fincutter homered and Hannah Budig tripled for Johnson Creek. Kylie Damon tripled for Deerfield.Baseball

Mt. Horeb 14, River Valley 5

In the Division 2 Brodhead sectional, the Vikings (15-7) scored six runs in the fifth inning to run away from the Blackhawks (15-8). Jonas Kittoe drove in three runs on two hits, and Charlie Bogue had two RBIs and a double for Mount Horeb. Preston Hying drove in two runs on three hits, one a double, for River Valley.

Lodi 8, Columbus 3

The visiting Blue Devils (13-10) scored five runs in the sixth inning to secure their dominant win against the Cardinals (16-6). Finn Melchior went 4-for-4 with a triple for Lodi. Trace Kirchberg pitched five innings for Columbus, striking out 11.

Turner 8, Edgerton 5