WIAA softball: Tayler Baker's walk-off single sends Sun Prairie past Verona and into sectional final

Tayler Baker hit a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday to lift the Sun Prairie softball team to a 3-2 victory over visiting Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

With the dramatic win, the Cardinals (20-3, ranked No. 9 in Division 1) advanced to meet Holmen in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. sectional final at Middleton. The winner will advance to next week’s state tournament in Green Bay.

Junior Chloe Knoernschild, who scored the winning run, had an RBI and two hits. Cardinals senior Grace Radlund had three hits. Baker also was Sun Prairie’s starting pitcher, giving up two runs and striking out five in seven innings.

Harriet Salas had the lone RBI for Verona (23-4, ranked seventh) with a two-out single in the seventh. Jana Lawrence led the Wildcats with two hits and scored both of their runs.

Holmen 3, DeForest 0

Jayda Staige pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one, and went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Vikings (20-7) past the visiting Norskies (14-10). Bridget Torud hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Vikings added another run in the fifth. Trysten Schroeder had DeForest’s only hit.