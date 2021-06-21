WIAA softball: Tayler Baker's walk-off single sends Sun Prairie past Verona and into sectional final

Tayler Baker hit a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday to lift the Sun Prairie softball team to a 3-2 victory over visiting Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.
With the dramatic win, the Cardinals (20-3, ranked No. 9 in Division 1) advanced to meet Holmen in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. sectional final at Middleton. The winner will advance to next week’s state tournament in Green Bay.
Junior Chloe Knoernschild, who scored the winning run, had an RBI and two hits. Cardinals senior Grace Radlund had three hits. Baker also was Sun Prairie’s starting pitcher, giving up two runs and striking out five in seven innings.
Harriet Salas had the lone RBI for Verona (23-4, ranked seventh) with a two-out single in the seventh. Jana Lawrence led the Wildcats with two hits and scored both of their runs.
Holmen 3, DeForest 0
Jayda Staige pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one, and went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Vikings (20-7) past the visiting Norskies (14-10). Bridget Torud hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Vikings added another run in the fifth. Trysten Schroeder had DeForest’s only hit.
Oregon 6, Milton 1
In the Division 1 Oregon sectional, the host Panthers (16-10) broke a 1-1 tie with the Red Hawks (10-12) by scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Megan Bloyer had a three-run home run followed by a solo homer from Hailey Berman.
Pitcher Amelia Spilde, throwing a three-hitter, carried Oregon the rest of the way to Wednesday’s home sectional final against Burlington (20-4). Spilde pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking one, and Berman went 3-for-4 for Oregon, Milton got doubles from Erika Reif and Ashley Vanderei.
Beaver Dam 5, Slinger 4 (8)
In the Division 1 Hartford sectional, the Golden Beavers (16-10) got a walk-off victory over the Owls (17-8), thanks to two fielding errors in the bottom of the eighth. Winning pitcher Gabrielle Fakes pitched the final four innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out four. Fakes also went 2-for-4 with a double. Beaver Dam will meet Oshkosh West (23-5) on Wednesday for a trip to state.
Mount Horeb 9, Dells 1
In the Division 2 Walworth Big Foot sectional, the host Vikings (18-6) rode the two-hit pitching of Lucy Dahlk past the Chiefs (13-5), earning the first sectional finals berth in program history.
Kayla Gray hit a first-inning home run for the Dells, but Dahlk allowed only one hit the rest of the way, striking out 11 and walking one. Mount Horeb got a home run from Camden Shepherd, a triple and double from Morgan Brummer and a single and double from JoJo Murray.
Mount Horeb will visit Jefferson in a sectional final on Wednesday.
Jefferson 7, Evansville 0
State top-ranked Jefferson (25-0) rode the five-hit, 11-strikeout pitching of senior Claire Beck to a shutout victory over the Blue Devils (14-8). Aidyn Messman homered, Lily Fairfield tripled, and Brittney Mengel and Eden Dempsey each doubled and singled to lead Jefferson’s offense. Elizabeth Klitzman took the pitching loss for Evansville.
Poynette 3, Lake Mills 1
In the Division 3 Prairie du Chien sectional, Holly Lowenberg scattered five hits and three walks and struck out 12 to help the Pumas (20-4, ranked fourth) get past the L-Cats (22-3, ranked second). The teams split two regular-season games, both by 1-0 scores.
Poynette broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the top of the sixth inning, as Peyton Gest doubled home Lowenberg with two outs. The Pumas added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI single by Laken Wagner. Peyton Gest doubled twice and Ashia Meister hit two singles for Poynette.
For Lake Mills, Taylor Wollin had two hits and pitcher Taylor Roughen allowed six hits and a walk and struck out 11.
Dodgeville 7, River Valley 3
The fifth-ranked Dodgers (25-3) avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the third-ranked Blackhawks (21-4), pushing across four runs in the top of the sixth inning and shutting down a two-run River Valley rally in the bottom of the seventh to advance to Wednesday’s sectional final against Poynette at Prairie du Chien.
Dodgeville junior pitcher Annika Lord struck out six and scattered eight hits, including a solo home run by River Valley’s Katie Hahn, who took the pitching loss.. Emily Esser added two hits for River Valley. Jojo Heimerl had three hits for Dodgeville.