VERONA — The Sun Prairie softball team lost the season series to Verona, two games to one.
On Thursday evening, that was a deal the Cardinals gleefully accepted.
“We’ll take this a hundred times. A hundred percent,” Sun Prairie pitcher Maddie Gardner said.
After losing twice to Verona during the regular season, Sun Prairie was fully in charge Thursday. After wiping out an early three-run deficit, the Cardinals slapped, swiped and scampered their way to a 10-3 victory over Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final.
The early losses cost the Cardinals a Big Eight Conference title. But Thursday’s victory gave the Cardinals (25-3) their third consecutive trip to next week’s state tournament — and the chance to defend their state championship.
“I absolutely wouldn’t change it for the world,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “We kept at it and kept at it until something broke loose.”
And when things broke loose for Sun Prairie, it was because things broke down for Verona.
The Wildcats (22-5) were their own worst enemies, committing seven errors, forgetting to cover open bases and even letting a run score by walking the ball back to the pitcher’s circle for a conference without giving it back to pitcher Meghan Anderson.
“We started well, but the wheels came off a little. Then they came off all the way,” said Verona coach Todd Anderson, who watched Sun Prairie score four runs on two hits in the fourth inning and three runs on two hits in both the sixth and seventh.
“We didn’t have a lot of defensive trouble all year, but we did today,” he said. “When you don’t play well against a good, class team, you’re going to get beat.”
Olson said her team took advantage of some special defensive positioning used by the Wildcats — which sometimes led to confusion about covering open bases.
“The defense they were playing, that shifty thing, we wanted to take advantage of that. That was the biggest thing,” Olson said.
Sophomore shortstop Grace Radlund was front and center during all three Cardinals rallies. She finished 4-for-5 with two bunt singles, scored twice, drove in a run, stole two bases and took advantage of a wild pitch and an error while on the basepaths.
“I was just trying to get on base and make something happen,” Radlund said. “(When) Coach told me to go, I went.”
But, as usual, the night’s star was Gardner. The University of Wisconsin recruit allowed eight hits, walking none, and struck out nine to boost her season total to 305.
She also went 2-for-4 — including a two-run home run over the center-field fence to close the scoring in the sixth, her third homer of the year.
“After losing to them twice, I don’t want to say we had nothing to lose, but Verona was the team that was nervous,” said Gardner, admitting she was “a little tired” after the game.
Sophomore Sierra Ek went 2-for-4 for Sun Prairie.
For Verona, sophomore third baseman Sydney Toman went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and Molly McChesney reached twice on bunt singles and scored twice. Anderson struck out 11, walked two and hit one batter.
Sun Prairie 000 403 3 — 10 10 0
Verona 102 000 0 — 3 8 7
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — SP: Gardner (W; 7-8-3-0-9). V: Anderson (L; 7-10-4-2-11).
Leading hitters — SP: Gardner (2x4), Ek (2x4), Radlund (4x5). 2B — Patterson. HR — Gardner. V: McChesney (2x4), Toman (3x3). 2B —Toman 2.