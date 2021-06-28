WIAA softball semifinals: Sun Prairie shuts out Chippewa Falls to make third consecutive state final

GREEN BAY — All Tayler Baker needed was one run. And after she scored it herself, her generous Sun Prairie softball teammates gave her three more.
And as a result, Sun Prairie (23-3) is in the WIAA Division 1 championship game for the third consecutive tournament, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Chippewa Falls in a semifinal at UW-Green Bay's King Park on Monday afternoon.
Sun Prairie won the 2018 state championship and earned the runner-up trophy in 2019. There was no tournament (or season) in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Baker, Sun Prairie's standout freshman pitcher, threw her second shutout of the day Monday, scattering seven hits, striking out four and walking four.
Baker found herself in a jam a few times, but Sun Prairie's error-free defense helped her out of trouble every time. Chippewa Falls (25-6) loaded the bases in the fifth inning, stranded runners on second and third in the fourth, and left two runners on base in the third and sixth.
Chippewa Falls had a baserunner in the seventh with one out, but senior shortstop Grace Radlund snagged a line drive and threw to first for a game-ending double play.
Sun Prairie managed seven hits off Chippewa Falls junior pitcher Hannah Aldrich, and five of them came in the game-deciding fourth inning.
Baker opened the inning with a single to right, and then sophomore Isabel Royle and junior Kennedy Schaefer both reached on bunts to load the bases.
That's when sophomore Sophia Royle drilled a ground ball past diving Chippewa Falls freshman second baseman Mykle Buhrow, driving in two runs.
A third run scored on a throwing error that sent Royle to third, and she scored on a hit by junior Chloe Knoernschild.
Sun Prairie will meet Kaukauna or Burlington in the Division 1 championship game at 3 p.m. Wednesday at King Park.