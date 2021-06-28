WIAA softball semifinals: Sun Prairie shuts out Chippewa Falls to make third consecutive state final

GREEN BAY — All Tayler Baker needed was one run. And after she scored it herself, her generous Sun Prairie softball teammates gave her three more.

And as a result, Sun Prairie (23-3) is in the WIAA Division 1 championship game for the third consecutive tournament, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Chippewa Falls in a semifinal at UW-Green Bay's King Park on Monday afternoon.

Sun Prairie won the 2018 state championship and earned the runner-up trophy in 2019. There was no tournament (or season) in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Baker, Sun Prairie's standout freshman pitcher, threw her second shutout of the day Monday, scattering seven hits, striking out four and walking four.

Baker found herself in a jam a few times, but Sun Prairie's error-free defense helped her out of trouble every time. Chippewa Falls (25-6) loaded the bases in the fifth inning, stranded runners on second and third in the fourth, and left two runners on base in the third and sixth.

Chippewa Falls had a baserunner in the seventh with one out, but senior shortstop Grace Radlund snagged a line drive and threw to first for a game-ending double play.