WIAA softball semifinals: Sun Prairie shuts out Chippewa Falls to make third consecutive state final
WIAA STATE DIVISION 1 SOFTBALL | SUN PRAIRIE 4, CHIPPEWA FALLS 0

GREEN BAY — All Tayler Baker needed was one run. And after she scored it herself, her generous Sun Prairie softball teammates gave her three more.

And as a result, Sun Prairie (23-3) is in the WIAA Division 1 championship game for the third consecutive tournament, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Chippewa Falls in a semifinal at UW-Green Bay's King Park on Monday afternoon.

Sun Prairie won the 2018 state championship and earned the runner-up trophy in 2019. There was no tournament (or season) in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Baker, Sun Prairie's standout freshman pitcher, threw her second shutout of the day Monday, scattering seven hits, striking out four and walking four.

Baker found herself in a jam a few times, but Sun Prairie's error-free defense helped her out of trouble every time. Chippewa Falls (25-6) loaded the bases in the fifth inning, stranded runners on second and third in the fourth, and left two runners on base in the third and sixth.

Chippewa Falls had a baserunner in the seventh with one out, but senior shortstop Grace Radlund snagged a line drive and threw to first for a game-ending double play.

Sun Prairie managed seven hits off Chippewa Falls junior pitcher Hannah Aldrich, and five of them came in the game-deciding fourth inning.

Baker opened the inning with a single to right, and then sophomore Isabel Royle and junior Kennedy Schaefer both reached on bunts to load the bases.

That's when sophomore Sophia Royle drilled a ground ball past diving Chippewa Falls freshman second baseman Mykle Buhrow, driving in two runs.

A third run scored on a throwing error that sent Royle to third, and she scored on a hit by junior Chloe Knoernschild.

Sun Prairie will meet Kaukauna or Burlington in the Division 1 championship game at 3 p.m. Wednesday at King Park.

Kaukauna vs. Burlington or Cedarburg, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

At Bay Port High School

SUN PRAIRIE 8, BEAVER DAM 0

Beaver Dam*000*000*0*—*0*2*3

Sun Prairie*033*002*x*—*8*13*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Edwards (L; 2-4-3-1-2-0), Fakes (4-9-5-5-3-0); SP: Baker (W; 7-2-0-0-9-3).

Leading hitters — BD: Bryant 1x3, Lapen 1x3; SP: Patterson 3x3 (2 2B, 2RBI), Radlund 3x3, Knoernschild 2x4 (RBI), I. Royle 2x4, Rademacher 1x4 (RBI), Schaefer 1x3 (RBI), C. Gross 1x3 (RBI), S. Royle (RBI), Baker (RBI).

E — Fakes, Lapen, Warden; Schaefer. LOB — BD 6, SP 7. SH — Czarnecki; Radlund, Schaefer. SF — Baker. SB — Radlund, C. Gross. WP — Edwards. PB — Lapen 2.

CHIPPEWA FALLS 4, SUSSEX HAMILTON 2

Chip. Falls*000*031*0*—*4*8*1

S. Hamilton*000*101*0*—*2*5*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CF: Aldrich (W; 7-5-2-2-3-1); SH: J. Claas (7-8-4-1-5-2).

Leading hitters — CF: Fjelstad 3x4 (2B), Robinson (2B), Bauer (2B); SH: Frafjord 2x3 (2 HR), J. Claas 2x3.

Kaukauna vs. Wilmot, noon

Burlington vs. Cedarburg, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 5

At UW-Green Bay

CHAMPIONSHIP

Oakfield or Seneca vs. Stevens Point Pacelli or Hurley

SEMIFINALS

Oakfield vs. Seneca, 9 a.m.

Stevens Point Pacelli vs. Hurley, 11 a.m.

Tuesday’s games

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

8 a.m.: (1) Blair-Taylor (28-0) vs. (4) Juda/Albany (18-6)

10 a.m.: (2) Mishicot (25-3) vs. (3) Phillips (19-3)

Championship: 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Noon: (1) Dodgeville (26-3) vs. (4) Lomira (17-3)

2 p.m.: (2) Prescott (23-3) vs. (3) Peshtigo (26-2)

Championship: 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

10 a.m.: (1) Jefferson (26-0) vs. (4) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (19-9)

Noon: (2) Baldwin-Woodville (21-0) vs. (3) Marinette (20-5)

Championship: 6 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Championship: 3 p.m.

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

