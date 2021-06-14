WIAA softball regionals: Jordan Marty drives in both runs, DeForest tips La Crosse Central

Michelle Schmitt pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout as the host Crusaders (10-7) dominated the Green Devils (7-16). Schmitt homered and Grace Nwankwo tripled and hit two doubles for Madison Edgewood.

Monroe 13, McFarland 7

Alyse Maurer drove in five runs on three hits, including a three-run homer, to guide the Cheesemakers (11-10) past the Spartans (7-14). Lizzi Snider drove in three runs on three hits for Monroe, and Bailey Judd singled and doubled for McFarland.

Evansville 3, East Troy 2

The host Blue Devils (12-7) scored the go-ahead run on a Rachel Tofte ground ball in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Trojans (6-11). Luci Kapelka and Mary Schrieber homered for East Troy. Tofte and Erika Pfeil tripled for Evansville.River Valley 21, Richland Ctr. 6 (4)

In the Division 3 Prairie du Chien sectional, Delaney Milainoski homered and K Hanson hit two doubles to help the host Blackhawks (20-3), ranked third in Division 3, roll past the Hornets (2-16). River Valley had an 11-run third inning.Lake Mills 9, Dodgeland 0