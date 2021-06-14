WIAA softball regionals: Jordan Marty drives in both runs, DeForest tips La Crosse Central

Jordan Marty hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending Kylie Jansen home with the go-ahead run, as host DeForest took a 2-1 victory over La Crosse Central in a WIAA Division 1 softball regional semifinal on Monday.
The Norskies (13-9) also got an inside-the-park home run from Marty in the second inning against the River Hawks (9-9).
Baraboo 10,
Waunakee 0 (5)
Emma Crary pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout to lead the host Thunderbirds (14-9) past the Warriors (3-21). Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-2 with a triple and Madee Strampe doubled, singled and drove in four runs.
Memorial 4,
Monona Grove 0
Emily Finkelmeyer and Andrea Jaskowiak combined to throw a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 with no walks, to lead the Spartans (11-8) past the Silver Eagles (15-7). Veronica Carran had two hits for Memorial. Harper Mayfield had both of Monona Grove’s hits.
Middleton 12, East 0 (5)
Ellie Buza pitched a five-inning, four-hit shutout as the host Cardinals (21-5) beat the Purgolders (4-15). Giovanna Iosso tripled and doubled, and Charlotte Sax, Erin Schleusner and Abby Zumbrunnen all doubled for Middleton.
Verona 16, West 0 (3)
Hilary Blomberg hit two home runs as the Wildcats (22-3) routed the Regents (1-18) in three innings. Jana Lawrence and Ellie Osting drove in three runs on two hits, with Osting hitting a triple and double.
Milton 3, Beloit 1
In the Oregon sectional, Gwen Baker scattered four hits over seven innings as the visiting Red Hawks (9-11) beat the Purple Knights (8-11). Baker and Erika Reif doubled for Milton.Oregon 10, La Follette 0 (5)
A five-run fourth inning powered the Panthers (13-10) to a five-inning win over the Lancers (1-18). Lauryn Etienne had a double and four RBIs, and Emma Eisele drove in three runs on two hits, including a double. Oregon’s Amelia Splide struck out eight in five shutout innings.
Waterford 5,
Fort Atkinson 0
The host Blackhawks’ Brynn Torrenga blooped a single to left-center field to spoil a perfect game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Wolverines (14-10) advanced. Shawna Kiser pitched the gem for Waterford, striking out four.
Watertown 3, West Bend West 1
In the Division 1 Hartford sectional, Sydney Linskens pitched seven innings for the Goslings, giving up five hits to lead the Goslings (12-9) past the Spartans (13-14). Abby Walsh tripled for Watertown.Mount Horeb 10, Lodi 2
In the Division 2 Walworth Big Foot sectional, Lucy Dahlk struck out 13 and allowed one earned run in a complete game and went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and a two-run homer to lead the Vikings (15-6) over the Blue Devils (4-15). JoJo Murray drove in three runs on three hits for Mount Horeb.
Sauk Prairie 16,
Portage 2 (5)
Pitcher Jacie Jones allowed four hits over five innings and helped her cause with a home run and two doubles as the visiting Eagles (7-13) handled the Warriors (8-14). Jenna Johnson doubled twice for Sauk.
Wisconsin Dells 10, Reedsburg 9
Maddie Jones hit a line-drive single in the bottom of the seventh to drive home the winning run, leading the host Chiefs (11-4) past the Beavers (4-15). Gracie Walker went 3-for-4 for Wisconsin Dells, including two triples. Melissa Dietz homered for Reedsburg.
Edgewood 11,
Adams-Friendship 0 (5)
Michelle Schmitt pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout as the host Crusaders (10-7) dominated the Green Devils (7-16). Schmitt homered and Grace Nwankwo tripled and hit two doubles for Madison Edgewood.
Monroe 13, McFarland 7
Alyse Maurer drove in five runs on three hits, including a three-run homer, to guide the Cheesemakers (11-10) past the Spartans (7-14). Lizzi Snider drove in three runs on three hits for Monroe, and Bailey Judd singled and doubled for McFarland.
Evansville 3, East Troy 2
The host Blue Devils (12-7) scored the go-ahead run on a Rachel Tofte ground ball in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Trojans (6-11). Luci Kapelka and Mary Schrieber homered for East Troy. Tofte and Erika Pfeil tripled for Evansville.River Valley 21, Richland Ctr. 6 (4)
In the Division 3 Prairie du Chien sectional, Delaney Milainoski homered and K Hanson hit two doubles to help the host Blackhawks (20-3), ranked third in Division 3, roll past the Hornets (2-16). River Valley had an 11-run third inning.Lake Mills 9, Dodgeland 0
Taylor Roughen pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 19, to lead the Division 3 second-ranked L-Cats (21-3) past the Trojans (8-11). Roughen went 2-for-3 with a homer and Belle Topel singled and doubled for Lake Mills.
Cambridge 11, Lakeside 6
The host Blue Jays (14-6) scored three runs in the fifth inning to hold off the Warriors (11-12). Cambridge’s Saveea Freeland went 4-for-4 with a home run and double, and Taylor Stenklyft went 2-for-4 with a homer and a double and five RBIs.Columbus 6, Clinton 1
Claire Smedema scattered five hits over seven innings as the host Cardinals (11-6) beat the Cougars (11-10). Rhyann Adams and Gretta Kelm doubled for Columbus.Poynette 8, Marshall 0
Holly Lowenberg hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to lead the host Pumas (18-4) to victory over the Cardinals (9-12). Lowenberg also pitched for Poynette, giving up two hits and striking out 17. Peyton Kingsland homered and Abby Klink went 4-for-4 with a double.
Waterloo 15, Pardeeville 0 (3)
In the Division 4 Blair-Taylor sectional, the host Pirates (11-9) racked up 10 hits in two innings to dominate the Bulldogs (6-9). Ava Jaehnke homered and Sophie Schneider doubled twice for Waterloo.Deerfield 10,
Palmyra-Eagle 0 (5)
In the Division 4 Boscobel sectional, Grace Brattlie had four hits, including a triple and double, to lead the Demons (17-7-1) past the Panthers (8-8). Pitcher Dani Ament struck out eight in five shutout innings.
Mineral Point 7, Heights 1
Kennedy Kabat’s two-run home run in the second sparked a streak of seven unanswered runs to lead the Pointers (14-7) over the Vanguards (8-10). Kourtney Mercer hit 2-for-4 for Heights.