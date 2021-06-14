 Skip to main content
WIAA softball regionals: Jordan Marty drives in both runs, DeForest tips La Crosse Central
WIAA SOFTBALL

WIAA softball regionals: Jordan Marty drives in both runs, DeForest tips La Crosse Central

Jacie Jones

Sauk Prairie's Jacie Jones throws a pitch during Thursday's home game against Baraboo.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Jordan Marty hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending Kylie Jansen home with the go-ahead run, as host DeForest took a 2-1 victory over La Crosse Central in a WIAA Division 1 softball regional semifinal on Monday.

The Norskies (13-9) also got an inside-the-park home run from Marty in the second inning against the River Hawks (9-9).

Baraboo 10,

Waunakee 0 (5)

Emma Crary pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout to lead the host Thunderbirds (14-9) past the Warriors (3-21). Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-2 with a triple and Madee Strampe doubled, singled and drove in four runs.

Memorial 4,

Monona Grove 0

Emily Finkelmeyer and Andrea Jaskowiak combined to throw a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 with no walks, to lead the Spartans (11-8) past the Silver Eagles (15-7). Veronica Carran had two hits for Memorial. Harper Mayfield had both of Monona Grove’s hits.

Middleton 12, East 0 (5)

Ellie Buza pitched a five-inning, four-hit shutout as the host Cardinals (21-5) beat the Purgolders (4-15). Giovanna Iosso tripled and doubled, and Charlotte Sax, Erin Schleusner and Abby Zumbrunnen all doubled for Middleton.

Verona 16, West 0 (3)

Hilary Blomberg hit two home runs as the Wildcats (22-3) routed the Regents (1-18) in three innings. Jana Lawrence and Ellie Osting drove in three runs on two hits, with Osting hitting a triple and double.

Milton 3, Beloit 1

In the Oregon sectional, Gwen Baker scattered four hits over seven innings as the visiting Red Hawks (9-11) beat the Purple Knights (8-11). Baker and Erika Reif doubled for Milton.Oregon 10, La Follette 0 (5)

A five-run fourth inning powered the Panthers (13-10) to a five-inning win over the Lancers (1-18). Lauryn Etienne had a double and four RBIs, and Emma Eisele drove in three runs on two hits, including a double. Oregon’s Amelia Splide struck out eight in five shutout innings.

Waterford 5,

Fort Atkinson 0

The host Blackhawks’ Brynn Torrenga blooped a single to left-center field to spoil a perfect game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Wolverines (14-10) advanced. Shawna Kiser pitched the gem for Waterford, striking out four.

Watertown 3, West Bend West 1

In the Division 1 Hartford sectional, Sydney Linskens pitched seven innings for the Goslings, giving up five hits to lead the Goslings (12-9) past the Spartans (13-14). Abby Walsh tripled for Watertown.Mount Horeb 10, Lodi 2

In the Division 2 Walworth Big Foot sectional, Lucy Dahlk struck out 13 and allowed one earned run in a complete game and went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and a two-run homer to lead the Vikings (15-6) over the Blue Devils (4-15). JoJo Murray drove in three runs on three hits for Mount Horeb.

Sauk Prairie 16,

Portage 2 (5)

Pitcher Jacie Jones allowed four hits over five innings and helped her cause with a home run and two doubles as the visiting Eagles (7-13) handled the Warriors (8-14). Jenna Johnson doubled twice for Sauk.

Wisconsin Dells 10, Reedsburg 9

Maddie Jones hit a line-drive single in the bottom of the seventh to drive home the winning run, leading the host Chiefs (11-4) past the Beavers (4-15). Gracie Walker went 3-for-4 for Wisconsin Dells, including two triples. Melissa Dietz homered for Reedsburg.

Edgewood 11,

Adams-Friendship 0 (5)

Michelle Schmitt pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout as the host Crusaders (10-7) dominated the Green Devils (7-16). Schmitt homered and Grace Nwankwo tripled and hit two doubles for Madison Edgewood.

Monroe 13, McFarland 7

Alyse Maurer drove in five runs on three hits, including a three-run homer, to guide the Cheesemakers (11-10) past the Spartans (7-14). Lizzi Snider drove in three runs on three hits for Monroe, and Bailey Judd singled and doubled for McFarland.

Evansville 3, East Troy 2

The host Blue Devils (12-7) scored the go-ahead run on a Rachel Tofte ground ball in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Trojans (6-11). Luci Kapelka and Mary Schrieber homered for East Troy. Tofte and Erika Pfeil tripled for Evansville.River Valley 21, Richland Ctr. 6 (4)

In the Division 3 Prairie du Chien sectional, Delaney Milainoski homered and K Hanson hit two doubles to help the host Blackhawks (20-3), ranked third in Division 3, roll past the Hornets (2-16). River Valley had an 11-run third inning.Lake Mills 9, Dodgeland 0

Taylor Roughen pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 19, to lead the Division 3 second-ranked L-Cats (21-3) past the Trojans (8-11). Roughen went 2-for-3 with a homer and Belle Topel singled and doubled for Lake Mills.

Cambridge 11, Lakeside 6

The host Blue Jays (14-6) scored three runs in the fifth inning to hold off the Warriors (11-12). Cambridge’s Saveea Freeland went 4-for-4 with a home run and double, and Taylor Stenklyft went 2-for-4 with a homer and a double and five RBIs.Columbus 6, Clinton 1

Claire Smedema scattered five hits over seven innings as the host Cardinals (11-6) beat the Cougars (11-10). Rhyann Adams and Gretta Kelm doubled for Columbus.Poynette 8, Marshall 0

Holly Lowenberg hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to lead the host Pumas (18-4) to victory over the Cardinals (9-12). Lowenberg also pitched for Poynette, giving up two hits and striking out 17. Peyton Kingsland homered and Abby Klink went 4-for-4 with a double.

Waterloo 15, Pardeeville 0 (3)

In the Division 4 Blair-Taylor sectional, the host Pirates (11-9) racked up 10 hits in two innings to dominate the Bulldogs (6-9). Ava Jaehnke homered and Sophie Schneider doubled twice for Waterloo.Deerfield 10,

Palmyra-Eagle 0 (5)

In the Division 4 Boscobel sectional, Grace Brattlie had four hits, including a triple and double, to lead the Demons (17-7-1) past the Panthers (8-8). Pitcher Dani Ament struck out eight in five shutout innings.

Mineral Point 7, Heights 1

Kennedy Kabat’s two-run home run in the second sparked a streak of seven unanswered runs to lead the Pointers (14-7) over the Vanguards (8-10). Kourtney Mercer hit 2-for-4 for Heights.

WIAA SOFTBALL REGIONALS | MONDAY'S AREA SEMIFINALS

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 1

Middleton sectional

DeFOREST 2, LA CROSSE CENTRAL 1

La Crosse C*000*001*0*—*1*5*0

DeForest*010*001*x*—*2*5*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LCC: Larson (L; 6.0-5-2-2-3-1); D: Jansen (W; 7.0-5-1-0-9-1).

Leading hitters — LCC: Cagel 2x3; D: Marty 2x2 (HR), Jansen 2x3. At DeForest Athletic Complex.

BARABOO 10, WAUNAKEE 0 (5)

Waunakee*000*00*—*0*2*2

Baraboo*007*03*—*10*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Paul (L; 4.1-10-10-7-0-3); B: Crary (W; 5-2-0-0-9-1).

Leading hitters — W: Paul (2B); B: Pfaff 2x2 (3B), Strampe 2x3 (HR, 2B), C. Lewison 2x3 (2B), P. Lewison (2B). At Pierce Park, Baraboo.

MADISON MEMORIAL 4, MONONA GROVE 0

Mad. Memorial*100*030*0*—*4*4*0

Monona Grove*000*000*0*—*0*2*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MM: Finkelmeyer (W; 4-1-0-0-2-0), Jaskowiak (3-1-0-0-8-0); MG: McKenzie (L; 7-4-4-3-7-6).

Leading hitters — MM: Carran 2x4; MG: Mayfield 2x3. At Taylor Prairie Elementary School, Cottage Grove.

MIDDLETON 12, MADISON EAST 0 (5)

Madison East*000*00*—*0*4*1

Middleton*352*2x*—*12*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ME: Wilcox (L; 4.0-12-12-7-0-3); Mid: Buza (W; 5.0-4-0-0-5-0).

Leading hitters — ME: Tuinstra (2B), Strigel 2x3; Mid: Iosso 2x3 (3B) (2B), Sax (2B), Schleusner (2B), Zumbrunnen (2B). At Firefighters Park, Middleton.

VERONA 16, MADISON WEST 0 (3)

Madison West*000*—*0*0*4

Verona*(11)5x*—*16*9*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MW: Millman (L; 2-9-16-8-1-6); V: Bostley (W; 3-0-0-0-3-0).

Leading hitters — V: Blomberg 2x2 (2 HR), Osting 2x3 (3B, 2B), Lawrence 2x3, Bostley (2B).

Oregon sectional

MILTON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1

Milton*003*000*0*—*3*7*4

Beloit Mem*000*100*0*—*1*4*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Baker (7.0-4-1-0-7-0); BM: Swanson (7.0-7-3-1-11-0).

Leading hitters — M: Baker (2B), E. Reif (2B), Reed 2x3. At Beloit YMCA.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 10, STOUGHTON 1

Stoughton*001*000*0*—*1*8*0

Jan. Craig*630*010*x*—*10*11*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Reuter (L; 2-6-9-7-3-4); Perkins (4-4-1-1-3-0); JC: Stanley (W; 7-8-1-0-2-1).

Leading hitters — S: Pickett (2B), Ott 2x4, Moe 2x3; JC: Stanley 3x4, Bienema 2x3 (2B), Wobig 2x3. At Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

OREGON 10, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0 (5)

Mad. La Follette*000*00*—*0*4*1

Oregon*130*51*—*10*11*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ML: Stram (L; 2.1-3-5-4-0-4), Welling (1.2-6-4-4-1-4), Blum (0.2-2-1-0-0-1); Or: Splide (W; 5-4-0-0-8-2).

Leading hitters — ML: Welling (2B); Or: Baumgartner 3x4 (2 3B), Boyer 2x2 (2B), Splide (2B), Eisele 2x4 (2B).

WATERFORD 5, FORT ATKINSON 0

Waterford*002*300*0*—*5*6*0

Fort Atkinson*000*000*0*—*0*1*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: S. Kiser (W; 7-1-0-0-4-0), FA: Jacobson (L; 3-3-4-3-0-4), Torrenga (4-3-1-1-1-2).

Leading hitters — W: M. Schmidt 2x3, M. Crever (2B) FA: Torrenga 1x3.

Hartford sectional

WATERTOWN 3, WEST BEND WEST 1

West Bend W*100*000*0*—*1*5*2

Watertown*200*001*x*—*3*5*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WBW: Sandalback (L; 6-5-3-1-1-2); Wat: :Linskens (W; 7-5-1-1-1-2).

Leading hitters — Wat: Walsh (3B).

DIVISION 2

Walworth Big Foot sectional

MOUNT HOREB 10, LODI 2

Lodi*000*002*0*—*2*4*5

Mount Horeb*250*003*x*—*10*12*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — L: Krumpen (L; 6-12-10-2-1-2); MH: Dahlk (W; 7-4-2-1-13-2).

Leading hitters — MH: Dahlk 3x4 (HR, 4BI), Murray 3x4, Brummer 2x4 (3B), Holman 2x4.

SAUK PRAIRIE 16, PORTAGE 2 (5)

Sauk Prairie*613*24*—*16*15*2

Portage*100*10*—*2*4*6

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Jones (W; 5-4-2-0-7-1); P: Kratz (L; 0.2-6-6-2-1-1), Edwards (4.1-9-10-4-1-2).

Leading hitters — SP: Jones 3x4 (HR, 2 2B, 3R), Johnson 2x4 (2 2B, 2BI, 2R), Larsen 2x4 (2B, 3BI), Kerl 3x4 (4BI, 2R), Joyce 2x3 (2BI), McIntyre (2R), Caflisch (2R); P: Kratz (2B).

WISCONSIN DELLS 10, REEDSBURG 9

Reedsburg*001*017*0*—*9*11*0

Wis. Dells*210*021*4*—*10*16*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Bormett (L; 4-8-3-3-1-2), Olson (2.1-8-7-6-1-2); WD: Tofson (W; 7-11-9-8-6-3).

Leading hitters — R: Dietz (HR), Carnell 3x4 (2B), Olson 2x3 (2B), Haugh (2B); WD: Walker 3x4 (2 3B), Gray (3B), Jones 3x4 (2B), Warren 3x4 (2B).

MADISON EDGEWOOD 11,

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 0 (5)

Adams-F’ship*000*00*—*0*1*0

Mad. Edgewood*202*7x*—*11*11*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — AF: Armstrong (L; 4.0-11-11-11-2-2); ME: Schmitt (W; 5.0-1-0-0-10-0).

Leading hitters — ME: Schmitt 2x2 (HR), Jakusz (3B), Nwankwo 3x3 (3B) (2 2B), Yager (2B). At Goodman Park.

MONROE 13, McFARLAND 7

McFarland*010*600*0*—*7*6*7

Monroe*135*400*x*—*13*10*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — McF: Bieri (L; 6-10-13-5-3-2); Mon: Wild (W; 7-6-7-2-1-4).

Leading hitters — McF: Judd 2x4 (2B); Mon: Maurer 3x5 (HR, 5BI), Snider 3x4, Hayes (2B), Leck (2B).

EVANSVILLE 3, EAST TROY 2

East Troy*010*010*0*—*2*4*1

Evansville*000*101*1*—*3*8*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ET: Kreuziger (4.0-3-1-1-6-0), Verbeten (L; 2.1-5-2-1-2-1); Ev: Klitzman (W; 7.0-4-2-2-7-2).

Leading hitters — ET: Kapelka 2x3 (HR), M Schrieber (HR); Ev: Pfeil 2x3 (3B), Tofte (3B).

Beloit Turner 16, Edgerton 1

DIVISION 3

Prairie du Chien sectional

RIVER VALLEY 21, RICHLAND CENTER 6 (4)

Richland Ctr*141*0*—*6*4*5

River Valley*27(11)*1*—*21*14*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — RC: Louis (L; 3.1-14-21-6-2-6); RV: Hahn (4; 4-6-2-3-2).

Leading hitters — RC: Schmidt (2B), Shannon 2x3; RV: Milainoski (HR), Merritt (3B), Hanson 3x4 (2 2B), Anderson 3x4, Eberle 2x3 (2B), Brickl 2x4 (2B), Hahn (2B).

LAKE MILLS 9, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0

Dodgeland/H*000*000*0*—*0*1*2

Lake Mills*020*412*0*—*9*15*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH: Kehl (L; 4-11-6-5-3-1), Schall (3-4-3-3-0-1); LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-19-0).

Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 2x3 (HR), Toppel 2x3 (2B), Evenson 3x3, Kottwitz 3x4, Wollin 2x4.

CAMBRIDGE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6

Lakeside Luth*230*100*0*—*6*8*3

Cambridge*410*330*x*—*11*13*3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 4-9-9-7-3-5), Cook (2-4-2-2-1-0); C: Nottestad (W; 7-8-6-3-2-5).

Leading hitters — LL: Cook (2B), Statz (2B); C: Stenklyft 2x4 (HR, 2B), Freeland 4x4 (HR, 2B).

COLUMBUS 6, CLINTON 1

Clinton*000*000*1*—*1*5*2

Columbus*022*002*x*—*6*9*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Cli: Teubert (6.0-9-6-4-1-0); Col: Smedema (7.0-5-1-1-14-1).

Leading hitters — Cli: Bell (2B); Col: Adam 2x3 (2B), Kelm (2B), Walker 2x2, Farrington 2x3.

POYNETTE 8, MARSHALL 0

Marshall*000*000*0*—*0*2*1

Poynette*010*610*x*—*9*14*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Rateike (L; 6-14-8-7-6-0); P: Lowenberg (W; 7-2-0-0-17-1).

Leading hitters — P: Lowenberg (HR), Kingsland (HR), Klink 4x4 (2B), Steinhorst 2x4 (2B), Meister (2B).

DIVISION 4

Blair-Taylor sectional

WATERLOO 15, PARDEEVILLE 0 (3)

Pardeeville*000*—*0*1*3

Waterloo*87x*—*15*10*10

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Ott (L; 2.0-10-15-10-2-5); W: Marty (W; 2.0-0-0-0-1-0), Schneider (1.0-1-0-0-2-0).

Leading hitters — W: Jaehnke 2x3 (HR), Schneider 2x3 (2 2B), Gier 2x2 (2B), Grace Marty 2x2 (2B).

Boscobel sectional

DEERFIELD 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0 (5)

Deerfield*212*32*—*10*15*0

Palmyra-Eagle*000*00*—*0*3*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Fredrick (L; 5-15-10-10-4-2); D: Ament (W; 5-3-0-0-8-1).

Leading hitters — PE: Netteshine (2B); D: Brattlie 4x4 (3B, 2B), Damon 2x4 (2B), Kapral 2x2, Fankhauser 2x2.

MINERAL POINT 7, WIS. HEIGHTS 1

Wis. Heights*100*000*0*—*1*6*1

Mineral Point*033*100*x*—*7*9*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH: Westphal (L; 5-9-7-7-1-4), Mercer (1-0-0-0-0-0); MP: Lawinger (W; 3-3-1-1-0-2), Mootz (4-3-0-0-1-1).

Leading hitters — WH: Mercer 2x4; MP: Kabat 2x2 (HR, 4BI), Cox 2x3, Wenger (3B), Lawinger (2B).

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

Wednesday’s area schedule

DIVISION 1

Middleton sectional

DeForest (13-9) at Tomah (11-8), 4:30 p.m.

Holmen (18-7) at Baraboo (14-9)

Madison Memorial (11-8) at Sun Prairie (18-3), 5 p.m.

Middleton (21-5) at Verona (22-3)

Oregon sectional

Milton (9-11) at Janesville Parker (13-8), 4:30 p.m.

Janesville Craig (11-10) vs. Oregon (13-10)

Hartford sectional

Watertown (12-9) at Beaver Dam (15-3)

DIVISION 2

Walworth Big Foot sectional

Sauk Prairie (7-13) at Mount Horeb (15-6)

Wisconsin Dells (11-4) vs. Madison Edgewood (9-7)

Monroe (11-10) at Jefferson (23-0)

Evansville (12-7) at Beloit Turner (13-5-1), 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Prairie du Chien sectional

Platteville (10-9) or Prairie du Chien (13-9) at River Valley (20-3)

Cambridge (14-6) at Lake Mills (21-3)

Columbus (11-6) at Poynette (18-4)

DIVISION 4

Blair-Taylor sectional

Onalaska Luther (10-9) at Waterloo (11-9)

Boscobel sectional

Deerfield (17-7-1) at Johnson Creek (16-7)

Iowa-Grant (14-8) at Mineral Point (14-7)

