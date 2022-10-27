Why Sun Prairie East softball pitcher Tayler Baker is going north to play in college

Tayler Baker felt extremely comfortable after a visit and conversations with the South Dakota State University softball staff.

The campus in Brookings, South Dakota, was a place the Sun Prairie East junior believed could become a home for her.

“I loved the campus,” Baker said. “I loved the connection with the coaches. They are so passionate. The head coach (Kristina McSweeney) is so passionate. I could tell how much she loves coaching.

“When I left there, I had a sense of belonging and wanted to be part of that for four years. I really wanted a college where I would feel wanted. I could tell I would there. It’s a college town, too, which is something I wanted.”

Baker, the Cardinals’ primary starting pitcher, announced Oct. 18 on Twitter that she had verbally committed to South Dakota State, an NCAA Division I program.

“It was an unreal dream come true,” Baker said this week. “I wanted to play college softball since I was 7 years old.”

Baker became the third player from last year’s team to make a verbal commitment to play Division I softball.

Her teammate at Sun Prairie East, junior infielder Grace Kramschuster, verbally committed to Tennessee-Chattanooga and Sun Prairie West senior outfielder and pitcher Isabel Royle committed to Saint Louis University, both announcing their intentions Sept. 25.

“It’s very exciting,” said Sun Prairie East softball coach Jamie Olson, who led Sun Prairie to five consecutive state appearances from 2017-22 (there was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), including a Division 1 title in 2018. “We have two girls as juniors who already have committed and Isabel Royle over at West also has committed. It’s a great group.”

In her first two high school seasons, Baker helped lead Sun Prairie to runner-up finishes at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Sun Prairie defeated Beaver Dam 8-0 and Chippewa Falls 4-2 prior to falling to Kaukauna 1-0 in the 2021 final in Green Bay and the Cardinals defeated Milton 5-0 and Oak Creek 4-3 prior to falling 11-3 to Kaukauna in the 2022 final at the University of Wisconsin's Goodman Diamond.

Baker said she had offers from South Dakota State, the University of St. Thomas (Minn.), Minnesota Duluth and also was interested in Northern Iowa.

McSweeney on June 24 took over the South Dakota State program, replacing coach Krista Wood, who was hired as Creighton’s coach earlier in June.

South Dakota State reached the NCAA tournament the past two seasons after winning both the Summit League regular-season and tournament titles. South Dakota State topped the 40-victory mark in both 2021 and 2022, compiling an 84-21 combined record over that two-year span, including a 39-3 mark in Summit League regular-season games.

Baker — who’s interested in studying athletic training, sports psychology or education in college — said making the decision was somewhat of a relief. But she said she doesn’t want that to change her approach.

“I need to play as hard as I did before,” she said.

Olson said Baker’s calm demeanor in the circle has been impressive.

“I think the one thing I’ve noticed is her composure on the mound,” Olson said. “Being on the varsity level as a freshman is a huge accomplishment.”

Baker said she is working to become more exact with her pitch placement. Olson said Baker has demonstrated increased speed and movement on her pitches as her high school career progressed.

“It is nice to see the development she has made,” Olson said.

Baker was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference, a Wisconsin State Journal All-Area choice and was named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team last season for Sun Prairie (29-2).

Baker said she began playing T-ball when she was 5 years old, then played softball when that was offered when she was 8. She appreciated the support she’s received from her family, coaches and teammates in reaching this point. Baker said she and Kramschuster play on the Wisconsin Lightning 24/25 club team.

Baker, a right-handed pitcher and left-handed hitter, acknowledged it will be a different experience playing against former teammates when the Sun Prairie East and West softball teams meet in the spring.

“I think it’s going to be a friendly, fun game — a fun and emotional game,” she said. “Honestly, I think it will come down to a pitching duel with me and Isabel.”

Olson said the Sun Prairie softball program in past years typically had about 50 players, but she said currently Sun Prairie East had about 30 players.

“It’s going to be different,” Olson said about the school district being split. “The numbers are down. It’s a great opportunity for girls to come out and play softball.”