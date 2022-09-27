 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where 2 Sun Prairie softball stars will play in college

Sun Prairie East senior Reagan Schwartzer, left, and junior Grace Kramschuster talk about playing doubles for the Cardinals during this girls tennis season. 

Two Sun Prairie athletes made verbal commitments to play softball in college.

Sun Prairie West senior Isabel Royle announced on Twitter on Sunday that she has decided to attend Saint Louis University, an NCAA Division I program.

Sun Prairie East junior Grace Kramschuster also announced on Twitter on Sunday she has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, a Division I program.

Royle played outfield and was a pitcher and Kramschuster played third base last season for the Sun Prairie softball team, which advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game before falling to Kaukauna 11-3 in the final.

Sun Prairie split into two high schools this school year, East and West.

Royle and her twin, Sophia, are playing golf for Sun Prairie West this fall. Kramschuster is a tennis player for Sun Prairie East this fall.

Isabel Royle tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play DI softball at Saint Louis University! I want to thank my family, teammates and every coach who has been a part of my softball career. I’m so appreciative of SLU’s coaches and team for this opportunity!”

Royle can sign a national letter of intent in November. Kramschuster would sign when she’s a senior.

Kramschuster tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I’ve verbally committed to play DI softball at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga! I’m so thankful for my WI Lightning 2024 family and everyone who’s helped me get to this point.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

