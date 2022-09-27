Where 2 Sun Prairie softball stars will play in college

Sun Prairie's Grace Kramschuster rounds third base during an inside-the-park home run against Milton during last season's WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie's Isabel Royle rounds second base in front of Monona Grove's Bree Loushine in the second inning as Sun Prairie tops Monona Grove 10-0 in a Division 1 softball sectional at Sun Prairie High School.
STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie's Isabel Royle slides in for a RBI triple before the tag of Kaukauna's Paige Miller in the seventh inning. Sun Prairie played Kaukauna in the WIAA state final on June 11 at Goodman Diamond,
Royle played outfield and was a pitcher and Kramschuster played third base last season for the Sun Prairie softball team, which advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game before falling to Kaukauna 11-3 in the final.
Sun Prairie split into two high schools this school year, East and West.
Royle and her twin, Sophia, are playing golf for Sun Prairie West this fall. Kramschuster is a tennis player for Sun Prairie East this fall.
Isabel Royle tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play DI softball at Saint Louis University! I want to thank my family, teammates and every coach who has been a part of my softball career. I’m so appreciative of SLU’s coaches and team for this opportunity!”
Royle can sign a national letter of intent in November. Kramschuster would sign when she’s a senior.
Kramschuster tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I’ve verbally committed to play DI softball at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga! I’m so thankful for my WI Lightning 2024 family and everyone who’s helped me get to this point.”
Photos: Sun Prairie defeats Milton in state softball quarterfinal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Sun Prairie's Isabel Royle rounds second base in front of Monona Grove's Bree Loushine in the second inning as Sun Prairie tops Monona Grove 10-0 in a Division 1 softball sectional at Sun Prairie High School.
Sun Prairie's Isabel Royle slides in for a RBI triple before the tag of Kaukauna's Paige Miller in the seventh inning. Sun Prairie played Kaukauna in the WIAA state final on June 11 at Goodman Diamond,