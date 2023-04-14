Verona senior Ellie Osting is a big traveler.

If there’s an inkling of a chance to navigate outside the United States, she’s going to do it. As luck would have it, last summer she was presented with an opportunity to visit Italy on a weeklong softball trip with her Verona High School softball coach Todd Anderson, who also coaches with the Wisconsin Wicked program.

“I said an immediate yes,” Osting said. “It’s always been a dream to go to Italy.”

Anderson was in charge of assembling an 18-and-under Wicked squad to head over to Italy through a program called America’s Team, which runs through the American Counsel of International Studies. He invited as many players as he could, including Osting, Beaver Dam senior Ginny Bryant and Sun Prairie senior Stella Ewoldt. Osting added the trip cost around $5,000 per person in order to go.

Wicked traveled to Italy July 20-28, two of which were flying, and played doubleheaders against three teams in Milan, Montecatini Terme and Rome to go along with touring.

Osting said it was very long days waking up at 7 a.m. most days and getting back by 8 p.m. or later.

“It was just me saying to myself, ‘I’m in Italy right now. There’s not really a chance to take a breath and stay in my hotel. I’ve got to go out and explore this because I don’t know if I’ll ever come back to this country,’” she recalled.

Anderson said Wicked went 4-2 between the three doubleheaders, and his team had to consistently battle the heat as temperatures broke into the 90s and 100s during the week.

“It was definitely really hard because every day there, it was 105 degrees,” Ewoldt said. “It was really hot. That made it challenging. It was definitely bad. We had lot of water and they provided us water and food and all of them.”

“To be honest, I think it was just a mental thing,” said Osting, who admitted she was sweating a lot. “I think I just told my body, ‘You’re playing in Italy right now. Get used to it. Just do it.’”

Anderson added that one thing travel softball teams don’t do during the summer is “break bread with another team and get to know some of the their other athletes.”

Having dinner was one thing Wicked experienced while in Italy. Opposing teams’ families brought snacks such as fruit, sweets, pizza and beverages, according to Anderson.

“At first, I actually made a good friend there,” Osting said. “We started to talk a lot. She said everyone was very nervous because we were from a different country. They didn’t know how the language process would work even though most of them know how to speak English, it was still intimidating in a way.

"Many of the girls we played were extremely older than us. It was a weird age gap in a way — there were 25-year-olds talking to 16- or 17-year-olds.”

There was quite the age gap between teams the Wicked played against. Anderson said Wicked competed against teenagers as well as players in their 20s and 30s because “they want to give us a good experience and a good product.”

“They were actually missing some of their people because they're past their end (of season) and moving into vacation period,” Anderson said. “They do a really good job there are people for us to play. The hard part for us is we could get their more regular travel team and there’s a very vibrant travel league team in Italy if we would go earlier in the summer. The problem is it’s hard for us to go earlier because that’s our travel time in the U.S.”

Ewoldt mentioned the first team the Wicked played was against Bollate in Milan, and many of the players looked like they were 12 years old. However, before the game started, older girls showed up, which she later found out many of them were college players in America.

“Those girls had a lot of passion and love for the sport,” Ewoldt said. “They were really good with the younger girls and teaching them how to play and being leaders on the team.”

Bryant took notice to the widespan of ages on opposing teams. One that stood out to Wicked was a 30-year-old pitcher from South America, who played for Sestese, and was deceiving in a way because of her small stature.

“She was like something we would see in high school season, throwing a good speed,” Bryant said. “Some of us definitely struggled hitting that because it was faster than what we had seen against other teams there.”

“She was definitely the fastest pitcher I’ve ever seen,” added Ewoldt, who said it helped her team to learn to adjust to the different speeds of different pitchers.

Bryant also said playing teams in Italy she took notice of the different types of bats used by teams in Italy.

“We’re using these composite bats where you don’t have a lot of pop to them,” she said. “They’re using metal bats where you wouldn’t see most girls here using unless they’re at the really young ages. With the composite bats, you could probably hit a home run, but with a metal, it’s not going to go twice as far as that.”

When the opposing batters did get on base, Osting, who was Wicked’s catcher, noticed their baserunning tactics were different than that of what she normally sees back home.

“They love to steal, but it’s a delayed steal, which isn’t very common that I’ve experienced,” she said. “I’ve learned how to basically set myself up in a way to be ready to throw down a steal and to have quicker reactions as well. Their baserunning was very aggressive from what I’ve got.”

The one thing all three girls agreed on is softball didn’t seem as popular in Italy as it is in America.

Bryant said the first team they played against had a nice diamond in Milan, but the last field the Wicked played on was a “whole grass field with little spots of dirt around the bases. It was different to see not every area has this as a popular sport.”

Osting and Ewoldt mentioned teams don’t seem to have very much funding.

“From what I remember from talking to the girls, they have to go out and fundraise themselves if they want new equipment, jerseys and uniforms,” Osting said. “The fields we played on, ours is very shaped and equipped, but theirs was in the middle of nowhere with no fences. I would agree, I don’t think it’s very popular there.

Players from Wicked also gave up some of their white softball belts because, according to Osting and Ewoldt, they’re not made in Italy and players who are from America have them shipped.

“They told us they had to go to different countries for equipment and uniforms,” Ewoldt said. “We gave everyone our white belts because they wanted a white belt. We could just buy it at home, so we gave them ours.”

It was definitely something memorable that all three girls said they’d do again with their friends.

“We all knew that we were there for softball and we were all having a good time,” Bryant said. “I feel like it definitely helps to have people around you that have the same mindset. The majority of the girls are all really good friends. It was a really good bonding experience for us.”

