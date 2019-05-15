Try 3 months for $3
SunPrairieVerona03-05072019193225

Verona's Molly McChesney safely steals second base as Sun Prairie shortstop Grace Radlund attempts to field the throw during the third inning of Verona's 2-0 Big Eight Conference win at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wis. Tuesday, May 7, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Verona softball team moved up two spots and was ranked second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association—WisSports.net coaches weekly state rankings.

Sun Prairie was fourth and DeForest ninth in Division 1.

Oshkosh North remained No. 1 in Division 1.

Monroe moved up to No. 3 and Jefferson climbed to No. 8 in Division 2. Portage received honorable-mention recognition.

Mosinee took over the top spot in Division 2.

Poynette remained No. 1 in Division 3. Dodgeville and Lake Mills were honorable-mention recipients.

In Division 4, Johnson Creek was fourth and Mineral Point 10th. Wisconsin Heights was an honorable-mention selection.

Horicon stayed atop the Division 4 rankings.

Belmont was top-ranked in Division 5.

SOFTBALL

WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION—WISSPORTS.NET

COACHES WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Oshkosh North 23-0 (1); 2, Verona 17-4 (4); 3, Ashwaubenon 19-3 (3); 4, Sun Prairie 19-3 (2); 5, Hortonville 18-4 (5); 6, Elkhorn 15-3 (6); 7, Stevens Point 15-6 (8); 8, Slinger 19-4 (7); 9, DeForest 19-4 (7); 10, Onalaska 20-2 (10).

Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls 16-6 (HM), Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 14-5 (UR), Hudson 14-3 (UR), Wales Kettle Moraine 13-5 (HM), Pulaski 17-5 (HM).

DIVISION 2

1, Mosinee 15-0 (2); 2, Hales Corners Whitnall 20-4 (3); 3, Monroe 17-2 (4); 4, Ellsworth 19-2 (5); 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 17-4 (1); 6, Seymour 18-1 (6); 7, Kewaskum 16-3 (7); 8, Jefferson 19-3 (9); 9, New Berlin West 14-3 (10); 10, Denmark 21-3 (HM).

Honorable mention: Baldwin-Woodville 14-6 (UR), Luxemburg-Casco 17-6 (UR), Portage 14-5 (HM), Waupun 16-6 (HM), West Salem 20-3 (HM).

DIVISION 3

1, Poynette 22-0 (1); 2, Mayville 17-0 (2); 3, Chilton 17-2 (3); 4, Southern Door 16-3 (5); 5, Altoona 16-4 (4); 6, Valders 16-4 (6); 7, Nekoosa 11-3 (7); 8, Maple Northwestern 16-3 (9); 9, Random Lake 11-3 (8); 10, Bloomer 17-5 (10).

Honorable mention: Campbellsport 11-7 (HM), Dodgeville 13-6 (HM), Elk Mound 17-4 (HM), Lake Mills 15-3 (HM), Westfield 10-6-1 (HM).

DIVISION 4

1, Horicon 16-0 (1); 2, Mishicot 20-0 (2); 3, Grantsburg 13-3 (5); 4, Johnson Creek 17-3 (3); 5, Stevens Point Pacelli 14-4 (4); 6, Thorp 15-4 (6); 7, Glenwood City 18-2 (HM); 8, Orfordville Parkview 12-5 (7); 9, Racine Lutheran 15-4 (10); 10, Mineral Point 15-5 (9).

Honorable mention: Algoma 13-2 (HM), Coleman 13-2 (HM), Iola-Scandinavia 12-6 (UR), Wabeno-Laona 9-4 (HM), Wisconsin Heights 17-4-1 (HM).

DIVISION 5

1, Belmont 19-0 (1); 2, Blair-Taylor 21-0 (2); 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell 11-4 (3); 4, Highland 18-1 (4); 5, Wauzeka-Steuben 17-0 (5); 6, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 10-3 (6); 7, Oakfield 10-4 (7); 8, Gilman 15-4 (8); 9, Almond-Bancroft 12-2 (HM); 10, Pepin/Alma 14-5 (10).

Honorable mention: Argyle 16-6 (9), Iowa-Grant 10-7 (HM), Randolph 12-8-1 (UR), Solon Springs 12-1 (UR), Wausaukee 10-4 (HM).

BadgerBeat email signup

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments