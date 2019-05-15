The Verona softball team moved up two spots and was ranked second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association—WisSports.net coaches weekly state rankings.
Sun Prairie was fourth and DeForest ninth in Division 1.
Oshkosh North remained No. 1 in Division 1.
Monroe moved up to No. 3 and Jefferson climbed to No. 8 in Division 2. Portage received honorable-mention recognition.
Mosinee took over the top spot in Division 2.
Poynette remained No. 1 in Division 3. Dodgeville and Lake Mills were honorable-mention recipients.
In Division 4, Johnson Creek was fourth and Mineral Point 10th. Wisconsin Heights was an honorable-mention selection.
Horicon stayed atop the Division 4 rankings.
Belmont was top-ranked in Division 5.
SOFTBALL
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION—WISSPORTS.NET
COACHES WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oshkosh North 23-0 (1); 2, Verona 17-4 (4); 3, Ashwaubenon 19-3 (3); 4, Sun Prairie 19-3 (2); 5, Hortonville 18-4 (5); 6, Elkhorn 15-3 (6); 7, Stevens Point 15-6 (8); 8, Slinger 19-4 (7); 9, DeForest 19-4 (7); 10, Onalaska 20-2 (10).
Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls 16-6 (HM), Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 14-5 (UR), Hudson 14-3 (UR), Wales Kettle Moraine 13-5 (HM), Pulaski 17-5 (HM).
DIVISION 2
1, Mosinee 15-0 (2); 2, Hales Corners Whitnall 20-4 (3); 3, Monroe 17-2 (4); 4, Ellsworth 19-2 (5); 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 17-4 (1); 6, Seymour 18-1 (6); 7, Kewaskum 16-3 (7); 8, Jefferson 19-3 (9); 9, New Berlin West 14-3 (10); 10, Denmark 21-3 (HM).
Honorable mention: Baldwin-Woodville 14-6 (UR), Luxemburg-Casco 17-6 (UR), Portage 14-5 (HM), Waupun 16-6 (HM), West Salem 20-3 (HM).
DIVISION 3
1, Poynette 22-0 (1); 2, Mayville 17-0 (2); 3, Chilton 17-2 (3); 4, Southern Door 16-3 (5); 5, Altoona 16-4 (4); 6, Valders 16-4 (6); 7, Nekoosa 11-3 (7); 8, Maple Northwestern 16-3 (9); 9, Random Lake 11-3 (8); 10, Bloomer 17-5 (10).
Honorable mention: Campbellsport 11-7 (HM), Dodgeville 13-6 (HM), Elk Mound 17-4 (HM), Lake Mills 15-3 (HM), Westfield 10-6-1 (HM).
DIVISION 4
1, Horicon 16-0 (1); 2, Mishicot 20-0 (2); 3, Grantsburg 13-3 (5); 4, Johnson Creek 17-3 (3); 5, Stevens Point Pacelli 14-4 (4); 6, Thorp 15-4 (6); 7, Glenwood City 18-2 (HM); 8, Orfordville Parkview 12-5 (7); 9, Racine Lutheran 15-4 (10); 10, Mineral Point 15-5 (9).
Honorable mention: Algoma 13-2 (HM), Coleman 13-2 (HM), Iola-Scandinavia 12-6 (UR), Wabeno-Laona 9-4 (HM), Wisconsin Heights 17-4-1 (HM).
DIVISION 5
1, Belmont 19-0 (1); 2, Blair-Taylor 21-0 (2); 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell 11-4 (3); 4, Highland 18-1 (4); 5, Wauzeka-Steuben 17-0 (5); 6, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 10-3 (6); 7, Oakfield 10-4 (7); 8, Gilman 15-4 (8); 9, Almond-Bancroft 12-2 (HM); 10, Pepin/Alma 14-5 (10).
Honorable mention: Argyle 16-6 (9), Iowa-Grant 10-7 (HM), Randolph 12-8-1 (UR), Solon Springs 12-1 (UR), Wausaukee 10-4 (HM).