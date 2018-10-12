Verona senior Meghan Anderson, a pitcher for the Wildcats’ softball team, has orally committed for women's softball at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
As a junior, Anderson was a first-team all-Big Eight Conference selection last season.
She was a coaches’ all-state honorable-mention choice and was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area team for softball.
Anderson compiled a 16-2 record with a 1.70 ERA, with 128 strikeouts and seven shutouts in 18 games, according to statistics provided by her father, Kevin Anderson.
Meghan Anderson was a second-team all-conference selection as a pitcher as a sophomore in 2017.
She played for the Iowa Premier Gold 18-U travel team.
Northern State University is an NCAA Division II program.