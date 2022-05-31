Uncharted territory: Monona Grove reaches sectional final in softball for first time

COTTAGE GROVE — Paige Hanson remembered the disappointment the Monona Grove softball team felt after an immediate exit from last year’s postseason.

The senior catcher had no desire to relive that experience this year.

UW-Green Bay commit Hanson collected three hits and drove in two runs as second-seeded Monona Grove continued its postseason run with a 6-0 victory over sixth-seeded Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 softball sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Taylor Prairie School.

“When we walked into the year, we kind of had a chip on our shoulder from last year, losing in the first round,” Hanson said. “We just wanted to keep getting better and progress up through the playoffs, and that’s what we are doing.”

Monona Grove (19-5) advances to Thursday’s sectional final against top-seeded Sun Prairie, ranked second in Division 1 in the state coaches’ poll. Middleton finished 17-11.

Chris Uschan, Monona Grove’s co-coach with Jim Mayfield, said this is the furthest the program has advanced in any postseason; the Silver Eagles lost in a sectional semifinal in 2018.

“We figured we would have to go through Sun Prairie,” Uschan said. “They are a good team. But we aren’t looking at them like a team that can’t be beat. The way we are playing right now, hitting, pitching, defensively, I’ll take on anybody.”

Uschan said the early departure from the tournament last year (losing to Madison Memorial) haunted him — “I felt that for about eight months, he said — and motivated the team.

Hanson also led the Silver Eagles’ defensive charge, cutting down a Cardinals’ baserunner at third base in the first inning and picking off a runner at first and throwing out another at second in the second inning.

“It was exciting to be in command the entire game,” Uschan said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our defense played tonight.”

Monona Grove’s defensive support, including strong play by freshman shortstop Cathryn Zegadlo, backed senior right-hander Karlie McKenzie, who struck out 11 during a three-hit complete game.

“When we make great defensive plays, we totally knock down their mojo,” Hanson said.

Senior right fielder Harper Mayfield opened the game with a single and junior third baseman Dani Lucey, who’s orally committed to the University of Wisconsin for softball, followed with a bunt single for Monona Grove.

Hanson drove in the game’s first run with a single to center field, then senior center fielder Emma Lee knocked in the second run with a sacrifice fly to right.

“We just want to take advantage of every opportunity,” Hanson said. “So, every time we get a runner on base, we want to get them in. That’s our goal. It doesn’t matter how we do it. … We all just went up there relaxed and didn’t try to overdo it, and we made it happen and put the ball in play.”

Hanson’s RBI single to left gave Monona Grove a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

“It’s always tough to start in a hole because then there is that extra layer of pressure as a batter,” Middleton coach Brittany Carl said. “It’s trying to get baserunners any way you can. … You are always against the clock then.”

The Silver Eagles put away the game with three runs in the fifth.

Leadoff hitter Mayfield — who became the Monona Grove program’s single-season hit leader Tuesday night after two singles gave her 46 for the season, Uschan said — scored on Lucey’s triple to right-center in the fifth. When the throw coming back into the infield wasn’t handled at third, Lucey also scored on the play — increasing the lead to 5-0.

Senior Jenna Redders, sophomore Mackenzie Zimmerman and freshman Megan Button, the Cardinals’ pitcher, had hits when Middleton put runners aboard in the first two innings.

But Carl said McKenzie kept the Cardinals off-balance with her riseball and didn’t permit Middleton to get anything going at the plate.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Carl said of Middleton’s season coming to an end. “We think it’s a great experience. We had four freshmen in the starting lineup and two sophomores. It’s something to keep them hungry in the years to come. At the same time, it’s the end of an era for some of our seniors. … You miss those kids and they will be tough to replace.”

Thursday’s sectional final is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Sun Prairie, after Sun Prairie topped Madison Memorial 10-0 Tuesday.

