Tayler Baker's changeup the difference as Sun Prairie softball opens state with shutout victory

After studying the scouting report, Tayler Baker determines her most effective pitches during warmups.

The Sun Prairie sophomore right-hander then enters the game relying on those pitches that had the most movement and accuracy.

On Thursday, Baker knew her changeup would be a difference maker.

“I might have only missed one or two,” Baker said about hitting her spots with the changeup in warmups. “I knew that would be a crucial pitch going in.”

The 5-foot-5 Baker — primarily using her two-seam fastball, changeup and riseball — permitted only two hits in a shutout as second-seeded Sun Prairie blanked seventh-seeded Milton 5-0 in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal at the University of Wisconsin’s Goodman Diamond.

“My changeup was really good,” she said. “And my two-seam fastball was working.”

Baker, who improved to 15-0 this season, struck out 13 and walked none.

“It felt amazing, and knowing that it’s two (victories) more to reach our goal is the best feeling in the world,” Baker said.

“She pitched very well,” Milton coach Kurt Mussey said. “She hit her spots well. She had a nice changeup. She did her job very, very well. Credit to Sun Prairie. They have a very strong team.”

Sun Prairie advances to a state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday against third-seeded Oak Creek (22-3), a team the Cardinals beat 3-1 during the regular season. Oak Creek defeated sixth-seeded Sussex Hamilton 4-2 in a quarterfinal Thursday.

Baker was supported offensively by the Cardinals’ four-run second inning and aided by Milton’s shaky defensive performance. The Red Hawks committed five of their six errors in the first two innings, including three in the second.

“I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous and anxious, but I felt really comfortable,” said Baker, who was in the circle for Sun Prairie’s state runner-up team last year. “I thought I had a good mindset.”

The Cardinals (28-1) had the experience advantage, making their fifth consecutive state appearance in years the tournament has been played (it wasn’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“It think it helps,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “It just calms the nerves in regards to what to expect.”

The Red Hawks (22-9), in their first state trip since 1992 and third overall, were nervous at the outset.

The lack of defensive support damaged a good pitching performance by 6-1 sophomore right-hander Gwen Baker, who struck out seven and allowed only two earned runs in six innings.

“They were very, very nervous,” Mussey said. “That was very uncharacteristic. We are a very young team. That’s why it was such a great accomplishment to make it this far.

“But, yes, it was 100% nerves. And the playing surface was a little bit different than we were used to — harder where the ball would jump. There were girls making errors who have never made errors before. Defense and Gwen pitching is what got us here.”

The Cardinals loaded the bases with none out in the first inning, but Gwen Baker got out of the jam with three strikeouts.

Sun Prairie sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster began the decisive second inning with a hard-hit liner that skipped past Milton right fielder Lynden Briggs, who slipped on the wet grass and fell down without making a play on the ball.

The ball rolled to the fence and the speedy Kramschuster rounded the bases, credited with an inside-the-park homer that gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

“I hit it pretty hard,” said Kramschuster, who’s also Sun Prairie’s No. 1 singles player in tennis. “When it hit the lip, where the grass begins, it took a weird hop and it got by the right fielder and rolled all the way to the wall.”

Olson, coaching at third, waved the 5-10 Kramschuster around the bases.

“I said, `Yeah, you’re going,’” Olson said. “Before she even hit (second) she was looking at me.”

Kramschuster and senior second baseman Kennedy Schaefer each collected two of the Cardinals’ seven hits, junior center fielder Isabel Royle had a triple and junior first baseman Sophia Royle drove in a fourth-inning run.

“What helps me a lot is envisioning beforehand barreling it up,” Kramschuster said. “I imagine myself getting a good hit. That usually helps it come true. I try to keep the negative thoughts away and focus on the good things.”

Sun Prairie took a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Milton freshman second baseman Ella Knoble couldn’t handle Baker’s grounder, allowing two runs to score.

“My only goal was to pull the ball on that one, and I did it,” said Baker, who is a left-handed batter. “Luckily, she made an error and I got a reach on it (when she was safe at first). But getting those two runs in and starting it off felt great.”

Olson said the Cardinals want to put the ball in play and make opposing fielders field and throw it.

“We try to be aggressive,” Kramschuster said. “It definitely affects the other team. Once you get in their heads, it really helps.”

The Cardinals’ speed and aggressive approach on the base paths definitely paid off Thursday, and they hope that sets the tone for the weekend.

“I’m sure we can be pretty intimidating with our aggressiveness,” Baker said.

