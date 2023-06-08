Not everything is perfect. Sometimes there’s just one little hiccup.
Tayler Baker had a perfect game against 16 hitters, but it was broken up by Oshkosh West's Alayna Sadowska with a single in the sixth inning. That was the lone blemish as the Cardinals won the WIAA Division 1 state softball quarterfinal 5-0 at Goodman Diamond on Thursday.
Baker was dominant in the circle and in the batter's box for the Cardinals (25-4). She pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and no walks. She gave up just the one hit. At the plate, she went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Baker struck out the first five Oshkosh West hitters. She pitched with confidence as sixth-seeded Sun Prairie East scored on Baker's RBI single to left. Kaylie Frydenlund drove in a run with a ground out to second. Then Abigail Packard reached on a two-out error that brought in a run to make it 3-0.
Baker raised the lead to 4-0 with a two-out single to score Carly Gross in the fifth. Vanessa Vieth then hit a single to shallow right for a 5-0 lead.
The Cardinals will play second-seeded Superior (26-0), which beat Menomonee Falls 6-5, in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Photos: Sun Prairie East softball defeats Madison Memorial in Division 1 sectional final
Sun Prairie East’s Kenzie Longley hitsagainst Madison Memorial in the division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East’s Carly Gross (6) cheers for her teammates after sliding in to home plate against Madison Memorial in the Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East head coach Jamie Olson high-fives her runners during a timeout against Madison Memorial in the Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East’s Kaylie Frydenlund (12) smiles after pitcher Tayler Baker struck out a Madison Memorial batter in a Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.\
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Andrea Jaskowiak looks to throw a runner out on first base against Sun Prairie East in a Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East’s Vanessa Veith (7) tags out the runner at home plate during the game against Madison Memorial in a Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East’s Tayler Baker (12) runs safely to home plate against Madison Memorial in a Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Andrea Jaskowiak (7) pitches \against Sun Prairie East in the division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East’s Grace Kramschuste runs safely to home plate against Madison Memorial in a Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East celebrates after defeating Madison Memorial in a Division 1 sectional final at Middleton Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2023.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East celebrates after defeating Madison Memorial during Thursday's Division 1 sectional final in Middleton.
SAMANTHA MADAR PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak looks to throw a runner out on first base against Sun Prairie East.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie East’s Tayler Baker threw a one-hitter against Madison Memorial.
