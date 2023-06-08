Not everything is perfect. Sometimes there’s just one little hiccup.

Tayler Baker had a perfect game against 16 hitters, but it was broken up by Oshkosh West's Alayna Sadowska with a single in the sixth inning. That was the lone blemish as the Cardinals won the WIAA Division 1 state softball quarterfinal 5-0 at Goodman Diamond on Thursday.

Baker was dominant in the circle and in the batter's box for the Cardinals (25-4). She pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and no walks. She gave up just the one hit. At the plate, she went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Baker struck out the first five Oshkosh West hitters. She pitched with confidence as sixth-seeded Sun Prairie East scored on Baker's RBI single to left. Kaylie Frydenlund drove in a run with a ground out to second. Then Abigail Packard reached on a two-out error that brought in a run to make it 3-0.

Baker raised the lead to 4-0 with a two-out single to score Carly Gross in the fifth. Vanessa Vieth then hit a single to shallow right for a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinals will play second-seeded Superior (26-0), which beat Menomonee Falls 6-5, in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

