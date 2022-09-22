Sun Prairie West looks in-house for new softball coach

Ellyn Presto has been named the Sun Prairie West softball coach.

Presto previously was a varsity assistant softball coach for Sun Prairie High School, which advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game last spring before falling to Kaukauna.

She was a varsity assistant coach at Oshkosh North before coming to Sun Prairie, said Eric Nee, who’s the athletic director and activities director for the Sun Prairie school district.

Sun Prairie West opened for the 2022-23 school year, giving Sun Prairie two high schools — West and East. Presto becomes the first softball coach for the Wolves.

“Ellyn has a clear vision and mission for our Sun Prairie West softball program,” Nee said in a statement Thursday. “Along with her clear vision and mission, she brings a vast amount of energy and excitement to the program. During her interview, Ellyn was able to share with the committee her well-thought-out and detailed out-of-season and in-season plans, along with her daily practice plans.

“Ellyn is a coach who is very detail-oriented and will always make sure her team is prepared for competitions. It was very evident during the interview process how student-centered she is and how important making connections with her student-athletes is to prepare them for life after high school."

Presto said she has worked with varsity softball teams for seven years and in those seasons helped as those teams won three conference titles and made five state appearances, including one state title and two runner-up finishes, according to information provided by Nee.

Presto is an adapted physical education teacher in the Sun Prairie schools. It is her seventh year in that job and ninth year teaching. She has a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in adapted physical education. She is working on a master’s degree in educational administration.

“I plan to use the knowledge I have gained over the years to contribute to Sun Prairie West High School athletics to foster a softball program that is designed to support young adults in positive ways,” she said in a release. “I look forward to working with our student athletes, parents and the community of Sun Prairie.”