Sun Prairie 8, Beloit Memorial 1

Sun Prairie softball players meet teammate Bailee Hadley (9) at home plate after she hit a home run in the second inning of a Big Eight Conference softball game against Beloit Memorial at Sun Prairie High School in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, March 28, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Sun Prairie, Verona and DeForest softball teams continued to be ranked in the top 10 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net state rankings.

Monroe was ranked fifth and Jefferson ninth in Division 2.

Poynette continued to be top-ranked in Division 3, with Dodgeville earning honorable-mention recognition.

Johnson Creek was fourth, Mineral Point eighth and Wisconsin Heights 10th in Division 4. Deerfield was an honorable-mention choice.

WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION/WISSPORTS.NET

SOFTBALL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Oshkosh North 14-0 (1); 2, Slinger 7-0 (20); 3, Sun Prairie 11-1 (3); 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 8-0 (7); 5, Verona 9-4 (5); 6, DeForest 9-2 (8); 7, Stevens Point 8-2 (4); 8, Ashwaubenon 6-1 (HM); 9, Green Bay Preble 10-3 (UR); 10, Chippewa Falls 4-1 (UR).

Honorable mention: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 9-3 (HM), Franklin 8-1 (9), Kaukauna 5-2 (6), Onalaska 8-0 (UR), Westosha Central 6-4 (HM).

DIVISION 2

1, Kewaskum 9-0 (1); 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13-1 (2); 3, Mosinee 5-0 (3); 4, Hales Corners Whitnall 7-2 (4); 5, Monroe 9-2 (5); 6, Seymour 8-0 (9); 7, New Berlin West 9-2 (7); 8, Ellsworth 7-0 (HM); 9, Jefferson 11-1 (10); 10, Merrill (HM).

Honorable mention: Baldwin-Woodville 5-2 (UR), East Troy 9-2 (UR), Luxemburg-Casco 5-1 (HM), New London 8-3 (6), Waupun 7-3 (HM).

DIVISION 3

1, Poynette 12-0 (1); 2, Mayville 10-0 (2); 3, Random Lake 3-0 (6); 4, Westfield 5-2 (4); 5, Brillion 6-1 (5); 6, Amery 6-1 (HM); 7, Chilton 5-1 (10); 8, Prescott 4-2 (3); 9, Northwestern 5-0 (UR); 10, Valders 6-2 (9).

Honorable mention: Altoona 6-0 (UR), Dodgeville 6-5 (HM), Nekoosa 5-1 (UR), Somers Shoreland Lutheran 7-1 (HM), Southern Door 5-2 (HM).

DIVISION 4

1, Horicon 4-0 (1); 2, Stevens Point Pacelli 5-2 (2); 3, Grantsburg 7-1 (3); 4, Johnson Creek 6-1 (4); 5, Orfordville Parkview 8-1 (5); 6, Mishicot 7-0 (10); 7, Cuba City 7-4 (6); 8, Mineral Point 7-2 (8); 9, Thorp 3-2 (7); 10, Wisconsin Heights 5-3 (HM).

Honorable mention: Athens 2-3 (9), Deerfield 7-3 (HM), Glenwood City 5-2 (HM), Markesan 6-2 (UR), Racine Lutheran 7-4 (HM).

DIVISION 5

1, Belmont 7-0 (3); 2, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0-1 (2); 3, Blair-Taylor 7-0 (4); 4, Oakfield 2-1 (5); 5, Chippewa Falls McDonell 1-1 (1); 6, Highland 9-0 (7); 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 10-0 (6); 8, Wausaukee 4-0 (8); 9, Gilman 3-0 (9); 10, Plainfield Tri-County 6-1 (10).

Honorable mention: Almond Bancroft 5-2 (HM), Argyle 5-2 (UR), Hurley 2-1 (UR), Iowa-Grant 7-4 (HM), Pepin-Alma 7-2 (HM).

