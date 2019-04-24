The Sun Prairie, Verona and DeForest softball teams continued to be ranked in the top 10 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net state rankings.
Monroe was ranked fifth and Jefferson ninth in Division 2.
Poynette continued to be top-ranked in Division 3, with Dodgeville earning honorable-mention recognition.
Johnson Creek was fourth, Mineral Point eighth and Wisconsin Heights 10th in Division 4. Deerfield was an honorable-mention choice.
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION/WISSPORTS.NET
SOFTBALL WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oshkosh North 14-0 (1); 2, Slinger 7-0 (20); 3, Sun Prairie 11-1 (3); 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 8-0 (7); 5, Verona 9-4 (5); 6, DeForest 9-2 (8); 7, Stevens Point 8-2 (4); 8, Ashwaubenon 6-1 (HM); 9, Green Bay Preble 10-3 (UR); 10, Chippewa Falls 4-1 (UR).
Honorable mention: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 9-3 (HM), Franklin 8-1 (9), Kaukauna 5-2 (6), Onalaska 8-0 (UR), Westosha Central 6-4 (HM).
DIVISION 2
1, Kewaskum 9-0 (1); 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13-1 (2); 3, Mosinee 5-0 (3); 4, Hales Corners Whitnall 7-2 (4); 5, Monroe 9-2 (5); 6, Seymour 8-0 (9); 7, New Berlin West 9-2 (7); 8, Ellsworth 7-0 (HM); 9, Jefferson 11-1 (10); 10, Merrill (HM).
Honorable mention: Baldwin-Woodville 5-2 (UR), East Troy 9-2 (UR), Luxemburg-Casco 5-1 (HM), New London 8-3 (6), Waupun 7-3 (HM).
DIVISION 3
1, Poynette 12-0 (1); 2, Mayville 10-0 (2); 3, Random Lake 3-0 (6); 4, Westfield 5-2 (4); 5, Brillion 6-1 (5); 6, Amery 6-1 (HM); 7, Chilton 5-1 (10); 8, Prescott 4-2 (3); 9, Northwestern 5-0 (UR); 10, Valders 6-2 (9).
Honorable mention: Altoona 6-0 (UR), Dodgeville 6-5 (HM), Nekoosa 5-1 (UR), Somers Shoreland Lutheran 7-1 (HM), Southern Door 5-2 (HM).
DIVISION 4
1, Horicon 4-0 (1); 2, Stevens Point Pacelli 5-2 (2); 3, Grantsburg 7-1 (3); 4, Johnson Creek 6-1 (4); 5, Orfordville Parkview 8-1 (5); 6, Mishicot 7-0 (10); 7, Cuba City 7-4 (6); 8, Mineral Point 7-2 (8); 9, Thorp 3-2 (7); 10, Wisconsin Heights 5-3 (HM).
Honorable mention: Athens 2-3 (9), Deerfield 7-3 (HM), Glenwood City 5-2 (HM), Markesan 6-2 (UR), Racine Lutheran 7-4 (HM).
DIVISION 5
1, Belmont 7-0 (3); 2, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0-1 (2); 3, Blair-Taylor 7-0 (4); 4, Oakfield 2-1 (5); 5, Chippewa Falls McDonell 1-1 (1); 6, Highland 9-0 (7); 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 10-0 (6); 8, Wausaukee 4-0 (8); 9, Gilman 3-0 (9); 10, Plainfield Tri-County 6-1 (10).
Honorable mention: Almond Bancroft 5-2 (HM), Argyle 5-2 (UR), Hurley 2-1 (UR), Iowa-Grant 7-4 (HM), Pepin-Alma 7-2 (HM).