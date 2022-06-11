Sun Prairie turned back in bid for WIAA Division 1 state softball title

The Sun Prairie softball team worked the entire season for another chance at a championship.

It came as no surprise that Kaukauna was the team standing directly in the Cardinals’ path to the WIAA Division 1 gold ball.

Top-seeded and top-ranked Kaukauna and second-seeded and second-ranked Sun Prairie had been on a collision course all season after the Galloping Ghosts defeated the Cardinals in last year’s state championship.

But a disastrous start sunk Sun Prairie during an 11-3 loss to Kaukauna in the much-anticipated rematch in the Division 1 title game Saturday night at Goodman Diamond.

The Cardinals (29-2) failed to score after loading the bases in the top of the first, then the Ghosts (31-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and three more times in the second in winning their fourth state championship in as many state appearances.

Kaukauna senior right-hander Skyler Calmes, a Winona State commit who held the Cardinals hitless for the first four innings, and freshman Karly Meredith combined on a two-hitter.

Sun Prairie junior Kenzie Longley had a pinch-hit, two-run double with two out in the sixth to break up the no-hitter and knock in the first two runs for the Cardinals. Junior Isabel Royle tripled in the Cardinals’ final run in the seventh.

Saturday’s game marked the last for the Sun Prairie program as one school. The school district will have two high schools in 2022-23 — Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West, which opens in the fall.

“No matter the turnout of the game, I was so proud of this team making it as far as we could and giving our last year `The Final Run’ we wanted and giving us the chance for the state championship,” said Sun Prairie sophomore pitcher Tayler Baker, who will attend Sun Prairie East. “Even if this game didn’t turn out the way we wanted.”

Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson, 222-51-1 in 11 years coaching the Cardinals, said she hadn’t made a decision whether she will return for next season.

“You always make connections with the girls and those are connections I’ll never forget and will always keep,” Olson said.

Asked about the game’s start, Olson said: “I don’t really think they were nervous. They seemed relaxed.”

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the first inning as Calmes walked two and hit a batter. But senior catcher Anna LaCount picked off Sun Prairie junior first baseman Sophia Royle, the runner at first, for the final out of the inning.

The Ghosts then grabbed the lead with four runs on four hits and two Sun Prairie errors in the bottom of the first.

Junior center fielder Kally Meredith led off with an infield hit, stole second and later advanced to third on Sun Prairie junior catcher Vanessa Veith’s throwing error.

Ghosts senior left fielder Ava Van Asten drove in the first run with a single to left. She stole second and with one out scored on a passed ball.

Sophomore first baseman Taryn Christopher reached on Sun Prairie sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster’s throwing error. Christopher scored on two wild pitches by Baker, giving Kaukauna a 3-0 lead.

Senior shortstop Hailey Wittman’s solo homer increased Kaukauna’s lead to 4-0.

The Ghosts scored three more runs in the second, chasing Baker (16-1) in the process.

All three runs scored after Sun Prairie believed it had recorded the third out on Van Asten’s grounder to first. But it was ruled to be a foul ball.

Van Asten then singled and Karly Meredith, who started the game as the Ghosts’ second baseman, blasted a drive to deep center that wound up as a two-run, inside-the-park home run.

Christopher made it 7-0 with a run-scoring single.

Kaukauna added four runs in the fourth, increasing its lead to 11-0. The 10-run rule was not applicable in WIAA title games.

Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie — making its fifth consecutive state tournament appearance in years the tournament was held (the softball season wasn’t played in spring, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) — was in the final for the fourth consecutive time.

Sun Prairie won the championship in 2018 over Burlington and was runner-up to Oshkosh North in 2019 and to Kaukauna in 2021.

Kaukauna edged Sun Prairie 1-0 in a pitching duel between Calmes and then-freshman Baker last year at UW-Green Bay. Calmes and Karly Meredith split the pitching duties this season.

Sun Prairie, in its eighth state appearance, also had a second-place finish in 2012. Saturday’s result gave Sun Prairie four runner-up finishes, including the past three.

This was the fourth state trip for the Fox Valley Association champion Ghosts, who won state titles in the three previous appearances in 2010, 2017 and 2021.

Sun Prairie defeated Milton 5-0 in a quarterfinal and Oak Creek 4-3 in a semifinal to advance to the final, while Kaukauna topped Oshkosh West 7-1, then Superior 10-0 in five innings.

