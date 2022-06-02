Sun Prairie softball wants to 'change the history' in fifth straight state tournament appearance

SUN PRAIRIE — There are two banners hanging out in right field at the Sun Prairie softball field — representing the program’s last two trips to the state tournament in 2019 and 2021 — that boast runner-up finishes.
They also have been a constant reminder of how they don’t want this season to end.
“I don’t want to put another one up there,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “I want to put, ‘Division 1 state champions.’”
They’ll get their chance.
The Cardinals produced 14 hits and starting pitcher Tayler Baker — with help from her defense — weaved her way through six eventful but ultimately shutout innings, leading the way to a 10-0 victory over Monona Grove in Thursday’s sectional final.
“We want to change the history of the last two (trips to state) and win,” Baker said of the Cardinals claiming silver in 2019 and 2021 sandwiched around the 2020 season that was wiped out by the pandemic.
People are also reading…
Baker certainly did her part, getting two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice putout at home plate to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam to start the fourth.
She also stranded Cathryn Zegadlo at second base after Zegadlo’s one-out double off the very top of the wall in the fifth.
“She is so composed,” Olson said of Baker, a sophomore who was a first team All-State selection by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association last year.
The sequence of the game came in the second inning.
With Monona Grove (19-6) threatening in the top half, freshman shortstop Luci Moreno made a diving stop up the middle to keep the ball on the infield. She then rose to her feet and fired home to get Emma Lee trying to score from second base, ending the inning and preserving a 1-0 lead.
“I took my chance, I dove, and I got it and then I just fired home,” Moreno said. “Afterward I was like, ‘I can’t believe that just happened.”
It did. Despite the way it turned out for his team, Monona Grove coach Chris Uschan doesn’t regret the decision to wave Lee home.
“We’re going to take chances like that,” Uschan said. “That girl made a great play. If she doesn’t come up with that play and make a good throw, we score a run and that changes the dynamics of the game.
“We’ve done that all season and that’s why we’ve had success; that’s why we’re here.”
The web gem by Moreno, in only her third game at shortstop after switching from third base, turned out to provide more than just an end to the inning — it also provided a spark.
“They came in after that play and were fired up,” Olson said. “They knew what it was all about. It was do or die, and they did what they had to do.”
What the Cardinals (27-1), state champions in 2018 and the second-ranked team (behind Kaukauna) in Division 1 in this season’s final WFSCA poll, did was put up a crooked number in the bottom of the second.
Sophomore Grace Kramschuster’s RBI triple to right made it 2-0, junior Isabel Royle’s RBI infield single made it 3-0 and Moreno and Baker would later add back-to-back two-run doubles from the third and fourth spots in the order to break the game wide open.
A check-swing RBI single in the third by Kennedy Schaefer, one of only three seniors on Sun Prairie’s roster, made it 8-0 and Carly Gross, who was 3-for-4 with three runs, scored on a sacrifice fly by Schaefer in the fifth to make it 9-0.
The only time Gross didn’t get credited with a hit on the evening still was productive as she reached on an error in the sixth that plated the 10th run, ending the contest by virtue of the mercy rule.
It may not have been a perfect showing by the Cardinals, but it was darn close.
And Olson was in no mood to get lost in the details.
“There is nothing I can nitpick with that game,” she said. “These girls came ready to play, and it showed from the first inning on.”
For the Silver Eagles, it was a bittersweet ending.
It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but it also came in a round of the postseason they had never been to before.
A year ago at this time, they were lamenting the fact they were two-hit by Madison Memorial in a 4-0 loss in the opening round of regionals. Their successful spring coming to a crashing halt with a 15-7 mark.
“That stuck with the girls,” Uschan said. “We changed the way we approached our practices and our games later in the season, and that mentality was a lot of what we learned from last year.
“So looking at this, now we know what it takes to get here. Now we just have figure out how to get through it.”
For now, the Silver Eagles will simply cherish the season they had and the fact they navigated uncharted territory in program history.
“We didn’t come out with the bats and get the swings that we wanted,” Uschan said, “but we can walk off this field with a lot of pride for what we’ve done.
“It’s a big deal.”
Destination: Goodman Diamond. Meet the area softball players to watch on the road to state this year
Madison Strampe, jr., C, Baraboo
A returning first team All-Badger North choice, she hit .346 with a 1.037 OPS in 2021 and leads a Thunderbirds team that, thanks to being blessed with depth, has eyes on winning a Badger West title — the league has switched from a North/South alignment to an East/West format — as well as trying to make it to state for the first time.
Strampe is an "All-State caliber player," according to coach Dan Lewison. Senior outfielders Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison, who are cousins, are also two to watch for Baraboo.
Gabrielle Fakes, so., P/1B, and Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam
This duo made up a premier pitching combination a year ago, laying the groundwork for the Golden Beaver's run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sun Prairie. They worked over 85 innings in the circle, yielding only 16 earned runs for an ERA a tick below 3.70.
Both were first team All-Badger North selections, Fakes making it as a unanimous pick. She also hit .622 with an OPS of 1.556. Edwards hit .350 with five doubles and three homers.
Riley Czarnecki, soph., OF, Beaver Dam
A Badger North first-team choice, Czarnecki hit .364 while helping the Golden Beavers punch their fourth trip to state and first since 2004. Senior Gracie Halfman, expected to play center field, joins Czarnecki for a youthful squad that lost only one player to graduation.
Alise Hayes, jr., SS, Columbus
Picked as first team All-Capitol North a year ago, Hayes returns as one of the cornerstones — junior pitcher Emma Jo Peck is the other — for a team that is littered with juniors and underclassmen but has momentum from winning eight of nine to close out 2021.
Mackenzie Christofferson, jr., C/3B, Lodi
Hit .468 in 2021 en route to first team All-Capitol North for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a challenging season that saw them go 4-15 but this spring are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the program's lone trip to state.
Andrea Jaskowiak, jr., P, Madison Memorial
A commit to the University of Iowa and a returning first team All-Big Eight choice, she had a 1.50 ERA with six shutouts and only 14 walks with 132 strikeouts. The Spartans also return their top hitter in infielder Merit Williams, who hit a .359 with a pair of homers.
Emma Lee, sr., OF, and Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove
Among the top outfielder duos in the area, both were first team All-Badger South honorees for the defending league champions. Lee, who also earned honorable mention All-State from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, hit .595 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs and has committed to NCAA Division III Trine University (Ind.). Mayfield, headed to UW-Platteville, hit .487 and scored 34 runs out of the leadoff spot.
Paige Hanson, sr., C, Monona Grove
With plenty of pop in her bat, Hanson delivered four homers and 27 RBIs while hitting .351. A second team All-Badger South pick a year ago, she'll continue her career at UW-Green Bay.
Dani Lucey, jr., SS, Monona Grove
Delivered 18 RBIs en route to honorable mention all-league recognition and has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
Lucy Dahlk, sr., P, and Sydney Swiggum, sr., C, Mount Horeb
They formed a tough-to-solve tandem a year ago and found themselves as teammates on the Badger North's postseason awards list, both first-teamers after leading the Vikings to a share of the league title and a trip to the sectional finals
Elizabeth Fick, sr., 2B, Portage
She hit .404 at the plate and had a .981 fielding percentage, garnering first team All-Badger North recognition
Holly Lowenberg, jr., P, Poynette
Coming off a year that saw her post a 0.57 ERA with 171 strikeouts and only 11 walks, she might very well end up as the top pitcher in the state this season for the Pumas, one of the premier programs in the state over the last three decades. Winners of five state titles, their most recent came in 2018 and 2019.
Melissa Dietz, sr., C/3B, Reedsburg
A returning unanimous first team All-Badger North choice, Dietz was referred to by one opposing coach in preseason surveys as the "best in the biz." She hit .632 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and a 1.962 OPS, and her 72 total bases ranked 24th in the state according to WisSports.net.
Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie
Her rookie campaign couldn't have gone much better, ending with All-Big Eight first team honors after leading the Cardinals to the state finals. She struck out nine and allowed only five baserunners in a complete-game 8-0 win over Beaver Dam in the quarterfinals and gave up one run over six innings while striking out five in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the title game.
Chloe Knoernschild, sr., C, Sun Prairie
Baker's battery mate also was a first team All-Big Eight selection and will be a catalyst in the Cardinals; bid to make it to state for the fifth straight season, though the current run of four straight trips includes a break in 2020 due to there being no season that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isabel Royle, sr., OF, Sun Prairie
A first team All-Big Eight pick, she was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the state quarterfinal win for the Cardinals, who prior to losing in the title game had won 20 straight after starting out 3-3.
Hilary Blomberg , jr., P/IF, Verona
She hit 16 homers last season, best in the state according to WisSports.net, en route to first team All-Big Eight accolades. She also was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.75 ERA as one of the top players for the Wildcats, who shared the league title with Sun Prairie prior to losing 3-2 in an eight-inning thriller to the Cardinals in the sectional finals.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.