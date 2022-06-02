Sun Prairie softball wants to 'change the history' in fifth straight state tournament appearance

SUN PRAIRIE — There are two banners hanging out in right field at the Sun Prairie softball field — representing the program’s last two trips to the state tournament in 2019 and 2021 — that boast runner-up finishes.

They also have been a constant reminder of how they don’t want this season to end.

“I don’t want to put another one up there,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “I want to put, ‘Division 1 state champions.’”

They’ll get their chance.

The Cardinals produced 14 hits and starting pitcher Tayler Baker — with help from her defense — weaved her way through six eventful but ultimately shutout innings, leading the way to a 10-0 victory over Monona Grove in Thursday’s sectional final.

“We want to change the history of the last two (trips to state) and win,” Baker said of the Cardinals claiming silver in 2019 and 2021 sandwiched around the 2020 season that was wiped out by the pandemic.

Baker certainly did her part, getting two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice putout at home plate to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam to start the fourth.

She also stranded Cathryn Zegadlo at second base after Zegadlo’s one-out double off the very top of the wall in the fifth.

“She is so composed,” Olson said of Baker, a sophomore who was a first team All-State selection by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association last year.

The sequence of the game came in the second inning.

With Monona Grove (19-6) threatening in the top half, freshman shortstop Luci Moreno made a diving stop up the middle to keep the ball on the infield. She then rose to her feet and fired home to get Emma Lee trying to score from second base, ending the inning and preserving a 1-0 lead.

“I took my chance, I dove, and I got it and then I just fired home,” Moreno said. “Afterward I was like, ‘I can’t believe that just happened.”

It did. Despite the way it turned out for his team, Monona Grove coach Chris Uschan doesn’t regret the decision to wave Lee home.

“We’re going to take chances like that,” Uschan said. “That girl made a great play. If she doesn’t come up with that play and make a good throw, we score a run and that changes the dynamics of the game.

“We’ve done that all season and that’s why we’ve had success; that’s why we’re here.”

The web gem by Moreno, in only her third game at shortstop after switching from third base, turned out to provide more than just an end to the inning — it also provided a spark.

“They came in after that play and were fired up,” Olson said. “They knew what it was all about. It was do or die, and they did what they had to do.”

What the Cardinals (27-1), state champions in 2018 and the second-ranked team (behind Kaukauna) in Division 1 in this season’s final WFSCA poll, did was put up a crooked number in the bottom of the second.

Sophomore Grace Kramschuster’s RBI triple to right made it 2-0, junior Isabel Royle’s RBI infield single made it 3-0 and Moreno and Baker would later add back-to-back two-run doubles from the third and fourth spots in the order to break the game wide open.

A check-swing RBI single in the third by Kennedy Schaefer, one of only three seniors on Sun Prairie’s roster, made it 8-0 and Carly Gross, who was 3-for-4 with three runs, scored on a sacrifice fly by Schaefer in the fifth to make it 9-0.

The only time Gross didn’t get credited with a hit on the evening still was productive as she reached on an error in the sixth that plated the 10th run, ending the contest by virtue of the mercy rule.

It may not have been a perfect showing by the Cardinals, but it was darn close.

And Olson was in no mood to get lost in the details.

“There is nothing I can nitpick with that game,” she said. “These girls came ready to play, and it showed from the first inning on.”

For the Silver Eagles, it was a bittersweet ending.

It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but it also came in a round of the postseason they had never been to before.

A year ago at this time, they were lamenting the fact they were two-hit by Madison Memorial in a 4-0 loss in the opening round of regionals. Their successful spring coming to a crashing halt with a 15-7 mark.

“That stuck with the girls,” Uschan said. “We changed the way we approached our practices and our games later in the season, and that mentality was a lot of what we learned from last year.

“So looking at this, now we know what it takes to get here. Now we just have figure out how to get through it.”

For now, the Silver Eagles will simply cherish the season they had and the fact they navigated uncharted territory in program history.

“We didn’t come out with the bats and get the swings that we wanted,” Uschan said, “but we can walk off this field with a lot of pride for what we’ve done.

“It’s a big deal.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

