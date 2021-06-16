Sun Prairie softball team blanks Madison Memorial behind Kennedy Schaefer, Tayler Baker

SUN PRAIRIE — Junior second baseman Kennedy Schaefer’s performance at the plate from the No. 7 spot in the order told plenty Wednesday night about the Sun Prairie softball team’s potent lineup.
Schaefer collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs during top-seeded Sun Prairie’s 11-0 five-inning victory over fifth-seeded Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game.
“I think we really come together as a team in tough games,” said Schaefer, who also scored three runs. “We’ve been working a lot before games and before practices getting extra hitting. I think it’s really paying off for getting more runs and getting a strong lineup. This was one of my better games.”
Sophomore first baseman Sophia Royle, the Cardinals’ No. 8 hitter, had two hits and also knocked in four runs. Junior catcher Chloe Knoernschild, senior right fielder Kiana Patterson and sophomore left fielder Carly Gross each contributed two of Sun Prairie’s 14 hits.
“We can hit from top to bottom,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said.
The Cardinals (19-3), ranked ninth in the state coaches’ poll, also demonstrated they can pitch and field quite well, too, and, in the process advanced to a sectional semifinal against seventh-ranked and second-seeded Verona on Monday at Sun Prairie.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Tayler Baker, one of Sun Prairie’s four first-team All-Big Eight Conference selections, struck out six and was credited with a one-hit shutout.
“It just feels nice to know that I’m making a difference and being a part of the team,” said Baker, who has four pitches in her arsenal, led by her curveball and changeup. “It shows how hard we’ve been working, even after losing (graduated pitcher) Maddie Gardner, and that you can’t underestimate us.”
The Cardinals, who also took advantage of Memorial’s fielding problems, scored five runs in the first inning and five more times in the second inning against the short-handed Spartans (11-9), who were blanked for the third time this season by Sun Prairie.
Knoernschild set the offensive tone, tripling to center field leading off the first inning. She scored the first run on a wild pitch. Schaefer and Sophia Royle each delivered two-run singles in the inning.
“I’ve been focusing on keeping my eye on the ball, not dropping my shoulder and waiting back a lot,” Schaefer said. “I think I’ve been waiting more in the count and attacking more.”
Sun Prairie totaled five runs on seven hits in the second inning, increasing the lead to 10-0. Schaefer’s two-run double made it 8-0.
“These girls have been working really hard in regards to getting back to state,” said Olson, whose team finished second at state in 2019. “Obviously, losing our season last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and losing some of our big seniors, like Maddie Gardner, it’s hard. She’s been a great asset to our program. She’s been with us during postseason right now (after returning from the University of South Florida), helping out. It’s been great.”
Baker walked two before Memorial senior center fielder Caitlin O’Donnell, with one out in the fifth inning, hit a fly ball that fell safely in right field and was ruled a hit by the official scorer.
On the play, Memorial sophomore Tatum Cantwell was called out at second base on a throw from right fielder Patterson to senior shortstop Grace Radlund. The official scorebook showed Cantwell out on a tag play at the bag rather than being forced out, which some observers thought occurred and would have resulted in a fielder's choice and negated the lone hit.
“We don’t make excuses, but we are down seven players right now in the starting lineup for various reasons,” said Memorial coach Kourtney Peters, adding that five players were playing out of position. “So, we came with what we had and those kids gave it their all, and that’s all we can really ask of them. … Sun Prairie is a good team.”
Among those not available for Memorial was sophomore Andrea Jaskowiak, the other first-team All-Big Eight pitcher.
Junior pitcher Emily Finkelmeyer, who helped lead Memorial past fourth-seeded Monona Grove 4-0 on Monday, started in the circle Wednesday.
Sun Prairie and Verona tied for the Big Eight title this season. Madison Memorial was tied for fourth.