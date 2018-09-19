Sun Prairie softball coach Jamie Olson was selected by the Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association as the 2017-18 NFHS Coaches Association softball coach of the year award for Wisconsin, according to a NFHS release announced by Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee.
Each year, the NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for significant achievements in his or her respective sport. State-level recipients then are considered for NFHS sectional recognition. National coaches of the year then are chosen from the sectional winners.
Award recipients are selected based on criteria including coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations.
Each year, 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches at the sectional level and 21 at the national level.
Wisconsin coaches are members of section 4, which also includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.
Olson led the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference title, an undefeated season and their first softball title in program history, winning the WIAA Division 1 state title in 2018.
Olson was the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Softball Coach of the Year for 2018.
“They knew what they needed to do to finish off the season, especially with having eight seniors out there, seven on the field,” Olson said after winning the title. “They finished it and did it in style. Five of them I’ve had since they were freshmen, so I had four years with them — an amazing four years. It was a building year every year and this was it.”
Olson was the Big Eight coach of the year.