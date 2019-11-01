Sun Prairie senior pitcher Maddie Gardner announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to South Florida for women’s softball.
Gardner had orally committed to the University of Wisconsin during her sophomore school year.
Gardner tweeted: “I’m proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball career at the University of South Florida. Thank you to all who helped me get to where I am today!”
As a junior, Gardner helped lead the Cardinals to a state runner-up spot in WIAA Division 1. She was named along with Oshkosh North’s Sydney Supple as the Division 1 players of the year by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
First-team all-state Large Schools selections from the area last spring included Gardner, Cammi Riemer, DeForest; Kylee Lukes, Jefferson; Grace Radlund, Sun Prairie; Molly McChesney, Verona; and Meghan Anderson, Verona.
Gardner helped lead Sun Prairie to the Division 1 state title and an undefeated season in 2018 and to the Division 1 state tournament in 2017.