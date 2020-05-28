Sun Prairie pitcher Maddie Gardner named Gatorade state softball player of the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sun Prairie senior Maddie Gardner on Thursday was named the state’s 2019-20 Gatorade softball player of the year.

Gardner becomes the first Gatorade Wisconsin softball player of the year from Sun Prairie High School, according to a release from the organization that was distributed by Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, according to the release.

Gardner becomes a finalist for the Gatorade national softball player of the year, scheduled to be announced in June.

Gardner, a 5-foot-7 right-handed pitcher, was the 2019 co-Division 1 player of the year in the state and led Sun Prairie to a runner-up finish at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Gardner and the Cardinals, coached by Jamie Olson, were expected to have a strong team this season, but the 2020 spring sports season wasn’t played in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardner was a two-time first-team all-state selection and led the Cardinals to the Division 1 state title in 2018.

She finished her prep career with 71 wins, four no-hitters and 739 strikeouts in 459.1 innings pitched.