Sun Prairie meets Beaver Dam in breakfast battle of Division 1 quarterfinalists

THE BASICS
What: The 45th annual WIAA state softball tournament.
When: Monday through Wednesday.
Where: Bay Port High School, 2710 Lineville Road, Green Bay (Division 1 quarterfinals); UW-Green Bay’s King Park, E. Circle Drive (other games).
Tickets, parking: Tickets, priced at $11, are available only through qualifying schools, with each school allowed to distribute 300 tickets. Parking will be available at nearby lots.
Format: The five-division, 24-team, 19-game, single-elimination format has been altered slightly due to COVID-19 protocols. Division 1 quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Monday; the other four divisions will hold semifinals and finals on the same day.
Live streaming: Each game of the tournament will be carried live on NFHSnetwork.com for subscribers ($10.99 per month).
Defending champs: There was no softball season in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2019, Oshkosh North beat Sun Prairie 4-2 in the Division 1 final; Seymour beat Monroe 9-1 in the D2 final; Poynette won a second consecutive D3 title with a 4-0 win over Campbellsport; Horicon beat Mishicot 13-4 in the D4 final; and Belmont beat Blair-Taylor 7-1 in the D5 final.
On the Web: Live scoring, statistics, schedules and tournament history can be found at bit.ly/3qqDJNE. A downloadable copy of the complete tournament program can be found at bit.ly/3qqDLoK.
THE SCHEDULE
MONDAY
DIVISION 1
At Bay Port High School
Quarterfinals
8 a.m.: (2) Sun Prairie (21-3, ranked #9) vs. (7) Beaver Dam (19-3)
10 a.m.: (3) Sussex Hamilton (23-3, #8) vs. (6) Chippewa Falls (24-5)
Noon: (1) Kaukauna (24-2, #5) vs. (8) Wilmot (13-10)
2 p.m.: (4) Burlington (21-4) vs. (5) Cedarburg (26-3)
At King Park, UW-Green Bay
Semifinals
2 p.m.: Monday morning quarterfinal winners meet.
7 p.m.: Monday afternoon quarterfinal winners meet.
DIVISION 5
At King Park, UW-Green Bay
Semifinals
9 a.m.: (1) Oakfield (23-2, ranked #2) vs. (4) Seneca (17-5)
11 a.m.: (2) Stevens Point Pacelli (25-3, #3) vs. (3) Hurley (23-5, #9)
Championship
4 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet.
TUESDAY
At King Park, UW-Green Bay (backup site: Bay Port HS)
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
8 a.m.: (1) Blair-Taylor (28-0, ranked #1) vs. (4) Juda/Albany (18-6, #8)
10 a.m.: (2) Mishicot (25-3, #2) vs. (3) Phillips (19-3, #10)
Championship: 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Noon: (1) Dodgeville (26-3, ranked #5) vs. (4) Lomira (17-3)
2 p.m.: (2) Prescott (23-3, #7) vs. (3) Peshtigo (26-2, #8)
Championship: 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
At King Park, UW-Green Bay (backup site: Bay Port HS)
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
10 a.m.: (1) Jefferson (26-0, ranked #1) vs. (4) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (19-9)
Noon: (2) Baldwin-Woodville (21-0, #2) vs. (3) Marinette (20-5)
Championship: 6 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Championship: 3 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie (21-3), seeded second in the tournament field and ranked ninth by state coaches, won the championship in 2018 and took second in 2019. Coach Jamie Olson’s Cardinals, champions of the Big Eight Conference, only needed three innings to beat Holmen 15-0 in a sectional final. Sun Prairie has won 18 straight after a three-game losing streak early in the season, and avenged a doubleheader sweep by Verona with a 3-2 win in sectionals. Sophomore outfielder Isabel Royle leads the hitters with a .516 average, joined by junior catcher Chloe Knoernschild (.478), senior infielder Ellie Rademacher (.456, team-high 32 RBIs), sophomore outfielder Carly Gross (.453) and freshman pitcher Tayler Baker (.446). Baker has a 9-2 record and 2.05 ERA, with 105 strikeouts and 31 walks.
Beaver Dam (19-3) earned the No. 7 seeding after earning its fourth state trip (and first since 2004) with a 3-1 sectional win over Oshkosh West, avenging a regular-season loss to the Wildcats. Coach Abby Schmitt’s Golden Beavers, the Badger North Conference co-champions, also lost regular-season games to co-champ Mount Horeb and Baraboo. Freshman pitcher/first baseman Gabrielle Fakes has been the team’s statistical leader, hitting .552 with 15 doubles and 14 RBIs and building an 8-1 pitching mark with a 0.96 ERA, 110 strikeouts and eight walks. Sophomore Audriana Edwards has a 9-2 record, 2.14 ERA and 85 strikeouts with 28 walks, and is hitting .365 with a team-best 24 RBIs.
Kaukauna (24-2), seeded first and ranked fifth, earned its third state trip and hopes to earn a third championship after taking the gold in 2010 and 2017. Coach Tim Roehrig’s Galloping Ghosts beat Green Bay Preble 6-1 in a sectional final to take a 16-game winning streak to state. Sophomore designated hitter Lily Roehrig is hitting .582 with 20 RBIs, junior catcher Anna LaCount and junior rightfielder Keanna Jansen have six homers each, and Jansen and junior leftfielder Ava VanAsten share the team lead with 33 RBIs. Junior pitcher Skyler Calmes is 12-1 with a 1.66 ERA, striking out 59 and walking 24.
Sussex Hamilton (23-3), seeded third and ranked eighth, earned its 10th state trip and first since 2012 with a 5-4 win over Muskego. Coach Kaylee Gendrich’s Chargers won the Greater Metro Conference title and take a 14-game winning streak to state, losing only to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels and Oak Creek. Sophomore outfielder Kiley Slaats is hitting .600 with 24 RBIs and four home runs, and senior pitcher Julianne Claas is hitting .507 with 25 RBIs while building a 21-3 record behind a 1.14 ERA, 229 strikeouts and 19 walks. Junior infielder Anna Frafjord has 11 home runs and 46 RBIs and is batting .439.
Burlington (21-4) earned the No. 4 seed after beating Oregon 6-0 in a sectional final to earn its fifth state trip. Coach Val Auseth’s Demons earned a runner-up trophy in 2018 and won the 1984 title. Burlington lost two regular-season games to Elkhorn but downed the Elks 9-6 in a sectional semifinal. Junior pitcher/outfielder Morgan Klein leads the team with a .562 average, six home runs, 11 doubles and 20 RBIs, and has an 11-2 pitching record, 1.43 ERA and 157 strikeouts with just two walks.
Cedarburg (26-3) was seeded fifth after earning its 10th state trip but first since 2004. Coaches Mark Jessup and Jeff Langkamp's North Shore Conference champs to state with a 7-1 win over Divine Savior Holy Angels, and the Bulldogs have an 18-game winning streak. Freshman infielder Sarah Prom is hitting .470 with seven homers and 31 RBIs, all team bests. Junior pitcher Paytn Monticelli is 16-2 with a 0.67 ERA and 283 strikeoutswith 21 walks in 125.1 innings. Freshman Cassidy Gall is 10-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 117 strikeouts with three walks.
Chippewa Falls (24-5) drew the No. 6 seeding after earning its third consecutive state trip and 14th overall with a 12-5 sectional win over Marshfield. Coaches Chelsea Seckora and Jared Faherty led the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in the Big Rivers Conference. After dropping a regular-season doubleheader to Hudson, Chippewa Falls beat the Raiders 10-9 in sectional play. Sophomore first baseman Madyson Baker is hitting .440 with nine homers and 36 RBIs, all team bests. Junior pitcher Hannah Aldrich is 10-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 89 strikeouts with 14 walks.
Eighth-seeded Wilmot (13-10) earned its second straight state tripand 11th overall with a 6-3 sectional win over Kenosha Indian Trail. Coach Jenny Jacobson’s Panthers won the Class B title in 1990 and earned runner-up trophies in 1982 and 2017. The Panthers lost seven of their first nine games before picking up steam. Sophomore outfielder Keghan Pye is hitting .515 and senior pitcher Anna Wischnowski is hitting .482 and leads the team with six homers and 30 RBIs. Wischnowski is 5-4 in the circle with a 2.39 ERA and 77 strikeouts against nine walks.
DIVISION 2
Jefferson (26-0), seeded first and ranked first all season, is back at state for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 1992 and 1993. Coach Mark Peterson’s Eagles dominated the Rock Valley Conference and beat Mount Horeb 6-2 in a sectional final. Jefferson has scored in double figures in 15 of 26 games, averaging 11.7 runs with a team batting average of .424. Senior third baseman Eden Dempsey leads the way with a .549 batting average, nine homers, 15 doubles and 54 RBIs with a slugging percentage of 1.055. Other hitting leaders are junior shortstop Savanna Serdynski (.533), junior catcher Aidyn Messman (.483, eight homers), senior pitcher Claire Beck (.481, 11 homers, 38 RBIs) and senior second baseman Brittney Mengel (.471). Beck is 18-0 with a 0.53 ERA, striking out 190 and walking 29.
Baldwin-Woodville (21-0) enters with the No. 2 seeding and No. 2 state ranking, and is at state for the fourth time and first since three straight trips between 2011 and 2013 (with a title in 2012 and runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2013). Coach Tim Klatt’s Blackhawks won the Middle Border Conference and beat Merrill, 5-3, in the sectional. The team batting average is .404 with an average of 9.0 runs per game. Freshman outfielder Jenna Livingston is hitting .500, and sophomore catcher Trinity Mittl has a .490 average with 15 RBIs. Junior pitcher Morgan Smetana is 17-0 with a 0.31 ERA, striking out 173 in 90 innings and walking 25.
Marinette (20-5) is seeded third in its first state trip. Coach Scott MacIntyre’s Marines have won 11 of their last 12 games, and avenged regular-season losses by beating Luxemburg-Casco and Denmark in sectionals after taking third in the North Eastern Conference. Senior pitcher Sydney Nemetz is hitting .393 and senior catcher Matti Renikow has eight homers and 24 RBIs. Nemetz has a 1.19 ERA with 169 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (19-9) is seeded fourth and earned its first state trip with a 13-3 win over New Berlin West. Coach Brian Johnson’s Crusaders finished fifth in the Division 1 Classic 8 Conference, but take a nine-game winning streak to state after starting the year 2-6. Junior shortstop Cassie Smith is hitting .500 with two homers, senior pitcher Abby Smith has a .475 average and senior centerfielder Abby Aernd is hitting .416 with two homers and 24 RBIs. Smith has a 2.26 ERA with 108 strikeouts and 45 walks.
DIVISION 3
Dodgeville (26-3) earned the No. 1 seeding after the third-ranked Dodgers survived a sectional that featured four of the top five teams in the state rankings. Coach Gene Van Dyck’s fifth-ranked Dodgers beat two-time defending champ and fourth-ranked Poynette in the sectional final 1-0 in nine innings after taking second in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title and avenging two regular-season losses to No. 3 River Valley in the sectional semifinal. Dodgeville earned runner-up finishes in its only previous state trips in 1992 and 2000. Freshman second baseman Maggie White is hitting .442 with two homers and 31 RBIs, sophomore Grace Graber is hitting .422 and senior Audrey White is hitting .407. Junior pitcher Annika Lord has a 15-2 record and 1.05 ERA with 157 strikeouts and 31 walks.
Prescott (23-3), seeded second and ranked seventh, earned a third consecutive state trip and sixth overall with a 3-0 win over Maple Northwestern. Coach Nick Johnson’s Cardinals finished second to Division 2 state qualifier Baldwin-Woodville in the Middle Border Conference, losing twice to the Blackhawks and once to Altoona. Junior outfielder Ariana Temmers is hitting .493 with 28 RBIs, and senior shortstop Isabella Lenz is hitting .478 with 28 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Taylor Graf is 10.2 with a 1.21 ERA, 57 strikeouts and nine walks.
Peshtigo (26-2) got the No. 3 seeding and No. 8 state ranking after earning its second state trip with a 12-0 sectional win over Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Peshtigo won the 2010 title in its only other visit. Coach Bill Wickman’s Bulldogs took second in the Packerland Conference but beat champion Kewaunee in the sectional to avenge an earlier loss. Peshtigo also lost its regular-season finale to Division 2 state semifinalist Marinette. Senior first baseman Grace Wickman is hitting .512 with 25 RBIs and sophomore infielder Allison Peters has a .500 average and 28 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Bethany Ahrens is 13-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 106 strikeouts with 24 walks.
Lomira (17-2) was seeded fourth after beating Chilton 6-4 in a sectional final to earn its second state trip (the first was in 2015). Coach Stacey Clark’s Lions took second in the Flyway Conference but beat Chilton 6-4 in a sectional final to take an eight-game winning streak to state. Senior infielder Rylee Baetz has a .627 batting average with 22 RBIs, and senior pitcher Tenley Gassner is hitting .483 and has a 12-2 record with a 1.08 ERA, 113 strikeouts and 16 walks.
DIVISION 4
Blair-Taylor (28-0), the 2019 state runner-up in Division 5, drew the No. 1 seeding and was ranked No. 1 by state coaches. Blair-Taylor is making its fourth consecutive state trip, including a runner-up finish in 2017. Coach Greg Bratina’s Wildcats beat two-time defending champ Horicon, 6-5, in a sectional final after winning the Dairyland Conference title. The Wildcats have scored in double figures 18 times but also won six times by one run, including their last three games. Sophomore centerfielder/pitcher Lindsay Steien is hitting .581 with five homers and 28 RBIs, and has an 11-0 pitching record with a 0.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts. Sophomore pitcher/shortstop Abby Thompson has a .507 average and 35 RBIs, and is 12-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 120 strikeouts.
Mishicot (25-3) was seeded second and ranked second by coaches after earning its fourth state trip, including a runner-up finish in 2019. Coach Dawn Shimek’s team won the Big East Conference title and beat Iola-Scandinavia in sectionals 8-2 to take a seven-game winning streak to state. Freshman first baseman Katelyn Callahan has a .542 batting average with four homers and 34 RBIs, and senior catcher Taylor Weger is hitting .519 with 31 RBIs. Junior pitcher Ashlyn Bennin is 16-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 83 innings.
Phillips (19-3), seeded third and ranked 10th, made its only other state trip in 2017. Coach Blake Edwards’ Loggers beat Fall Creek in sectional play after tying for the Marawood Conference North title. Junior second baseman Jensen Welk has a .592 batting average and junior pitcher Jada Eggebrecht is hitting .542. Eggebrecht has a 15-3 pitching record and 2.01 ERA with 53 strikeouts.
Juda/Albany (18-6), seeded fourth and ranked eighth, beat Iowa-Grant 1-0 in sectionals to earn its third state trip and first since winning the title in 2017. Coach Bill Davis’ Panthers took third in the Six Rivers Conference and lost their final three regular-season games before bouncing back in the tournament. Junior shortstop Brianna Dahl is hitting .382 and freshman pitcher Avary Briggs is 12-6 with a 1.58 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 106.2 innings.
DIVISION 5
Oakfield (23-2), seeded first and ranked second, earned its 15th state trip and first since 2018 with a 7-5 sectional win over Barneveld. The Oaks won Division 4 titles in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and the Division 3 title in 1997. Coach Kevin Knudson’s Oaks won the Trailways North Conference title and lost only to Division 3 semifinalist Lomira and to Campbellsport. Junior pitcher J.J. Gremminger is batting .639 with 36 RBIs and 10 doubles, with a 12-2 pitching record built on a 0.77 ERA and 95 strikeouts with three walks. Senior catcher Vanessa Flury has a .586 average and 27 RBIs, and left-handed Alyssa Morell is batting .575.
Stevens Point Pacelli (25-3), seeded second and ranked third, earned a repeat state visit and its 10th overall, though this is its first trip as a Division 5 team. Coach Ann Molski’s Cardinals won Division 4 in 2003 and 2015 and took the Division 3 title in 2012. Pacelli won the Central Wisconsin Conference South title and beat Laona/Wabeno 2-0 in a sectional final. Senior infielder/pitcher Grace Repinski is hitting .487 with 31 RBIs and senior infielder Sami Miller is batting .457 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs. Freshman pitcher Hannah Trzinski has a 14-1 record and 1.85 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Hurley (23-5), seeded third and ranked ninth, earned its eighth state trip but first since 2007, when it earned its second runner-up finish. Coach Jim Kivisto’s Northstars won the Indianhead Conference and beat Chippewa Falls McDonell 3-2 in sectional play. Mackenzie Backman, a senior outfielder, is hitting .538 with 30 RBIs, and junior infielder/pitcher Darian Bender has a 10-2 record with 78 strikeouts.
Seneca (17-5) was seeded fourth after earning its eighth state trip and first since winning the Division 3 title in 2000. Coaches Sara Wall and Erika Clark led Seneca past Independence/Gilmanton 3-2 in a sectional final after winning the Ridge & Valley Conference title. Sophomore catcher Grace Check is batting .436 and sophomore outfielder Bridget Hagensick has a .429 average. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Philomena Hall is 15-5 with 128 strikeouts and 36 walks, and she leads the team with 20 RBIs.
— Art Kabelowsky