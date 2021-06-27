Sun Prairie meets Beaver Dam in breakfast battle of Division 1 quarterfinalists

Peshtigo (26-2) got the No. 3 seeding and No. 8 state ranking after earning its second state trip with a 12-0 sectional win over Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Peshtigo won the 2010 title in its only other visit. Coach Bill Wickman’s Bulldogs took second in the Packerland Conference but beat champion Kewaunee in the sectional to avenge an earlier loss. Peshtigo also lost its regular-season finale to Division 2 state semifinalist Marinette. Senior first baseman Grace Wickman is hitting .512 with 25 RBIs and sophomore infielder Allison Peters has a .500 average and 28 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Bethany Ahrens is 13-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 106 strikeouts with 24 walks.

Lomira (17-2) was seeded fourth after beating Chilton 6-4 in a sectional final to earn its second state trip (the first was in 2015). Coach Stacey Clark’s Lions took second in the Flyway Conference but beat Chilton 6-4 in a sectional final to take an eight-game winning streak to state. Senior infielder Rylee Baetz has a .627 batting average with 22 RBIs, and senior pitcher Tenley Gassner is hitting .483 and has a 12-2 record with a 1.08 ERA, 113 strikeouts and 16 walks.

DIVISION 4