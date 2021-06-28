Sun Prairie knocks out Beaver Dam behind Tayler Baker's arm and plenty of active bats

GREEN BAY — As a starter on Sun Prairie’s state runner-up in 2019, senior right fielder Kiana Patterson provided an experienced viewpoint she could share with this year’s young team.

On Monday, Patterson, one of three seniors on the roster, also led by example in the second-seeded and ninth-ranked Sun Prairie softball team's 8-0 victory over seventh-seeded Beaver Dam in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal.

Hitting out of the No. 7 spot, Patterson provided plenty of punch at the plate.

She collected three of Sun Prairie’s 13 hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs, including the game’s first in the second inning, in the 8 a.m. game at Bay Port High School.

“Once we get going and we get hits, we are a very fluid team,” Patterson said. “People hit up and down the lineup once someone gets a hit. … All of us girls have worked so hard for this. We know it’s all or nothing at this time. We are just going out there and giving our all.”

Patterson, who doubled in a run in the third inning, had been hitting in the No. 5 spot. But Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson shuffled the order Monday.