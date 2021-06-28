Sun Prairie knocks out Beaver Dam behind Tayler Baker's arm and plenty of active bats

GREEN BAY — As a starter on Sun Prairie’s state runner-up in 2019, senior right fielder Kiana Patterson provided an experienced viewpoint she could share with this year’s young team.
On Monday, Patterson, one of three seniors on the roster, also led by example in the second-seeded and ninth-ranked Sun Prairie softball team's 8-0 victory over seventh-seeded Beaver Dam in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal.
Hitting out of the No. 7 spot, Patterson provided plenty of punch at the plate.
She collected three of Sun Prairie’s 13 hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs, including the game’s first in the second inning, in the 8 a.m. game at Bay Port High School.
“Once we get going and we get hits, we are a very fluid team,” Patterson said. “People hit up and down the lineup once someone gets a hit. … All of us girls have worked so hard for this. We know it’s all or nothing at this time. We are just going out there and giving our all.”
Patterson, who doubled in a run in the third inning, had been hitting in the No. 5 spot. But Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson shuffled the order Monday.
“That was the thing, we moved her down because she hasn’t really been producing up top for us, as much as we were hoping,” Olson said. “I think that lit a little fire under her.”
Sun Prairie (22-3) advanced to a Division 1 semifinal Monday afternoon against sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls, which defeated third-seeded and eighth-ranked Sussex Hamilton 4-2 in Monday’s second quarterfinal. Beaver Dam finished 19-4.
Sun Prairie and Chippewa Falls will meet in the semifinal at UW-Green Bay's King Park. The championship game is Wednesday afternoon.
“They played great,” Olson said. “They were well-rested, they were ready for it. We practiced all weekend, getting up early, doing our routine, just getting into the swing of things. They did awesome.”
Senior shortstop Grace Radlund contributed three hits and junior catcher Chloe Knoernschild added two hits and knocked in a run.
The Cardinals’ potent offense, which scored three runs apiece in the second and third innings and two more runs in the sixth, made life easier for freshman pitcher Tayler Baker.
“Everyone in our lineup can hit and I think that really helps with keeping rallies (going) and getting runs,” Baker said.
Baker permitted only two hits and three walks while striking out nine in a complete-game shutout victory. She didn’t permit a hit until Beaver Dam sophomore catcher Carlee Lapen singled with two out in the fifth inning.
“I was a little nervous, but I came in thinking it was just any other game and I just had to pitch my game,” Baker said. “I think getting some runs gives you some relief and makes you a little more calm. Obviously, when it’s 0-0, you’re going to be a little worked up. … I’m really happy with how I did.”
Baker walked Beaver Dam freshman first baseman Gabrielle Fakes to lead off the game, but Olson said Baker settled down after she was given a resin bag.
“The first ball was a little slippery, but after that we got her that resin bag and was able to get her going and she was good,” Olson said.
Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt — a 2009 Beaver Dam graduate and 2013 University of Wisconsin graduate, who played two years as an outfielder for the Badgers — said her team was excited but wasn’t nervous making its fourth state appearance and most recent since 2004.
“I think the girls played well,” Schmitt said. “It was a whole new experience and we were playing an experienced team, so it makes it tough. But I think they pushed and never gave up.”
She added: “Sun Prairie is a good team. They know how to play all around. … (The Beavers) played their hearts out on the field.”
Patterson’s run-scoring single began the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore first baseman Sophia Royle’s bunt drove in another run. Knoernschild’s RBI single to left field increased the lead to 3-0 in the second.
Junior second baseman Kennedy Schaefer, Patterson and sophomore left fielder Carly Gross drove in runs in the third, boosting the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
Sun Prairie made its fourth consecutive state appearance. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Prairie was state champion in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.
“We can show the younger girls what it feels like and why we want to be here, and why we belong here,” Patterson said.