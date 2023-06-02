MIDDLETON — For Sun Prairie East coach Jamie Olson — enduring a season of change — it didn’t set in until Thursday in the sectional final that her team can do everything it has grown used to doing.

Sun Prairie East, which has won the past six sectional titles dating to its old school, is technically a new school in the same building after the former Sun Prairie High School split into two East and West high schools.

The position of this group being in a sectional title is new — and historic. But Olson saw in a 7-0 win over Madison Memorial (19-9) at Firemen’s Park her players could hit like she “knew they could.” And they could still produce the same result.

“They’re the first ones to win regionals at Sun Prairie East. They’re the first ones to win the Big Eight Conference at Sun Prairie East. They’re the first ones to win sectionals at Sun Prairie East. They’re the first one going on to state right now for Sun Prairie East,” Olson said. “It’s excitement.”

Though it is an inaugural season for Sun Prairie East (24-4), it also is a continuation of a dynasty spanning the past seven years. Sun Prairie finished runners-up the past three state tournaments and won the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state softball title.

“I knew we still had talent, but we lost some of our key positions,” center fielder Carly Gross said. “Once we figured it out, we put some hits together, the team chemistry all over the place was golden.”

The Cardinals got contributions all throughout the lineup. Gross collected three hits and two RBIs with South Dakota State recruit and junior pitcher Tayler Baker getting another three hits and a RBI while throwing a one-hit complete game with six strikeouts. Third baseman Addie Fritts collected the only hit for the Spartans.

The Cardinals, who won both of the two meetings between the teams during the regular season, established itself early. In the bottom of the first inning, Gross pushed a bunt past the Memorial infield as players crashed in to play it, and Baker singled the next at-bat to move her to second. Gross was called out for an interference after catcher Vanessa Veith hit Sun Prairie East’s third-straight single, but Kaylie Frydenlund then roped a double to center field that snuck to the wall and scored two.

Baker remained dominant in the circle, and the Cardinals didn’t let up at the plate. UT-Chattanooga recruit and junior Grace Kramschuster scored all the way from first after Gross stepped into a pitch to line a double down the left field line to make it 3-0.

Iowa recruit and Memorial pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak settled down in the third and fourth innings, keeping Sun Prairie East scoreless, but even the star pitcher who went a complete game in Memorial’s sectional semifinal win Tuesday couldn’t keep the Cardinals’ bats from going.

Gross and Baker both got on base on fielding mishaps in the fifth inning. Veith scored a runner on a sacrifice fly before freshman outfielder Abigail Packard scored Gross with a single. Sun Prairie East added another two in the sixth inning as Gross drove home Kramschuster on a groundout and Baker brought in another with a single to make it 7-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, Memorial started its last chance off by getting two players on base — two errors letting freshman Ella Arciszewski and junior Grace Capuano reach base. Of course there were nerves, Olson said.

“OK, we made it through the whole game, no errors, now we’re having errors,” Gross said she thought. “But I knew (Baker) got it.”

Baker struck out one, then two. The final batter popped one up and Baker got right under to secure it.

The struggles to start the inning were new. But they still produced the same result.

“The feeling never gets old,” Olson said with a smile.

