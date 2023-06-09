Carly Gross is one of four Sun Prairie East seniors who ditched one life milestone in pursuit of a dream.

The Cardinals lost their WIAA Division 1 state softball semifinal against Superior at Goodman Diamond on Friday, 5 miles from the school district’s combined graduation ceremony for Sun Prairie West and East seniors at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Gross, Vanessa Veith, Kenzie Longley and Stella Ewoldt had a private ceremony together at 10 a.m. to celebrate the accomplishment.

“It was definitely very weird and something most people never do,” Veith said. “It kind of felt like two different days, we graduated and then had to switch our mindset before coming here.”

The four seniors arrived for their last day of school dressed in graduation regalia and all wearing bedazzled caps. As they were taking selfies together before the ceremony, around 75 people filed into the performance arts center, carrying balloons, flower bouquets and gift cards.

This joyous atmosphere was created by friends, family and teammates, who took up the majority of the front row.

After some brief words from principal Renee Coleman and superintendent Dr. Brad Saron, it was time for the high honor students to walk the stage. While it was all smiles from the seniors as they received their diplomas, proud family members were wiping away tears.

Emotions grew as families gathered for pictures after the ceremony.

The four seniors have been teammates since they were 10 years old and been best friends since. They were able to stay together after the addition of the new high school.

Half of last year’s state runner-up team played for Sun Prairie West. In the four tournaments prior (the tournament was not contested in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the combined Cardinals had made it to the state championship game and won it all in 2018.

The Wolves found themselves in the stands as opposed to the dugout to support their former teammates Thursday.

“Even with the Sun Prairie West seniors, they all came to support us because were all super close, so it’s definitely good chemistry,” Ewoldt said.

The support continued on Friday as the Wolves attended the private ceremony as well.

“It was weird seeing them in blue gowns and us in red gowns, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything,” Longley said. “We had all our friends with us and I felt I had all the support behind me.”

It was unclear how good the Cardinals — and even the Wolves — would be after the split.

Gross said she thought East would return to state and her faith was rewarded with a 5-0 quarterfinal win over third-seeded Oshkosh West on Thursday.

“This win was very important, obviously every time you get here you don’t want to be out in the first round and if you’re going to be here might as well go all the way,” Gross said.

She did her part Thursday after Ewoldt led the game off with a walk, Gross singled and each scored as the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead.

“I think it made us a little more confident and calmed our nerves down because we had that cushion,” Gross said.

Gross restarted the offense in the fifth with a two-out single and scored off junior ace Tayler Baker’s single. Gross had two singles, two stolen bases and scored twice.

It was a strong showing for Gross, who said she will not play softball at UW-La Crosse and will instead focus on studying psychology.

“Carly comes up with some clutch hits, she one of those kids where you think she’s just going to hit it hard on the ground, but I got news for you it’s probably going to go over your head, too,” Olson said.

Veith had the best view of Baker retiring the first 16 hitters of the game. She called a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, and drove in Baker in the fifth inning.

The expense of graduation came for a senior class looking for its first state championship after watching the Cardinals win it while they were seventh- graders.

“We definitely want to end in a good way, last year we knew we were coming back, but it’s sad since this is our last time,” Ewoldt said. “It’s a great feeling that makes us feel proud of ourselves to be graduating alone, while everyone else knows were at states.”

